All rare dual lands in MTG’s Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Magic: The Gathering’s return to the Innistrad plane is coming this month, complete with a new set of five dual lands representing allied colors called “hunt lands.”

Comparable to check lands and battle lands (also known as tango lands), these rare dual lands are meant to provide you with more utility if you play them after your first couple of turns.

If they’re put down at the beginning of the game, they’ll come in tapped. But if you control at least two other lands, you can play it untapped and use it immediately.

This is especially useful if you’re playing a deck that requires a lot of different colors. While check lands come in untapped if you have a specific type of land, making them more powerful in two-color decks, for instance, these will more reliably be useful on turn three if you’re running multiple colors or have fetch lands.

Additionally, they’re strictly better than battle lands because those lands require that you have two basic lands, as opposed to just two lands in general.

These five rare lands will likely see a lot of play in formats like Standard and Historic, depending on whichever color combinations end up being the most popular.

The Innistrad: Midnight Hunt rare dual lands only come in Green/White, Red/Green, Black/Red, Blue/Black, and White/Blue. Here they are.

Rockfall Vale

Image via WotC

Overgrown Farmland

Image via WotC

Haunted Ridge

Image via WotC

Shipwreck Marsh

Image via WotC

Deserted Beach