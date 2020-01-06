Discordant Piper fuels Sacrifice tribal in MTG Theros: Beyond Death

Black in Magic: The Gathering got another sacrificial weapon today in the Theros: Beyond Death spoilers with Discordant Piper.

Expanding upon existing sacrificial themes within Theros: Beyond Death (THB), Discordant Piper provides fuel for several cards that have already been revealed. It might not see play in Constructed but it’s worth picking in Limited if you’re building around zombies and Woe Strider.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Discordant Piper wasn’t revealed in English but here’s a rough translation of the card’s text.

Name: Discordant Piper

CMC: 1B

Type: Zombie Satyr

When Discordant Piper dies, create a white 0/1 Goat creature token.

Power and Defense: 2/1

Curving into Woe Strider, Discordant Piper produces goat fodder when it dies in the form of a 0/1 token. It’s also a zombie, fueling the lifegain and Scry effect within the third chapter of Tymaret Calls the Dead.

Woe Strider and Tymaret Calls the Dead provide Scry, allowing a player to find their key cards within a Limited 40-card deck. Discordant Piper is the fuel to make those Scrys possible. It’s also a throwaway creature that players won’t mind exiling when using the THB mechanic Escape. It can even be used as a sacrificial creature to activate Erebos, Bleak-Hearted’s mana ability.

Constructed already has Orzhov Enforcer, a 1/2 Black creature in Standard who produces a 1/1 flying token upon dying and has deathtouch. Discordant Piper won’t replace the Enforcer in a Constructed build because it’s not strong enough, but it’s a solid two-drop worth exploring in zombie tribal decks.