Theros: Beyond Death weekend spoilers feature Zombies and a legendary Satyr

With a flood of Theros: Beyond Death spoilers beginning tomorrow, a legendary satyr and a zombie saga were revealed this weekend.

The set is scheduled to release on Jan. 24, but THB spoilers continued this weekend with the reveal of Tymaret Calls the Dead and Gallia of the Endless Dance. The upcoming Magic: The Gathering set returns to the plane of Theros with a focus on the underworld. Containing 254 total cards, 12 Rare cards have been revealed thus far, including the two from this weekend.

Gallia of the Endless Dance

In the MTG Standard, there aren’t any satyrs as of now. But with the reveal of Gallia of the Endless Dance, it appears that THB will at the very least, contain a few. With a CMC of two (one Red and one Green), the legendary satyr may be niche but has solid abilities:

Haste

Other Satyrs you control get +1/+1 and have haste.

Whenever you attack with three or more creatures, you may discard a card at random. If you do, draw two cards.

Regarding a tribal satyr deck within other Magic formats, such as Commander, there are only 19 cards and one satyr creature classified as a beast.

Tymaret Calls the Dead

While similar to History of Benalia, Tymaret Calls the Dead isn’t solely about power but functions more like Stitcher’s Supplier in that it self-mills while also creating zombie tokens.

Steps one and two: Put the top three cards of your library into your graveyard. Then you may exile a creature card from your graveyard. If you do, create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token.

Step three: You gain X life and scry X, where X is the number of Zombies you control.

As a Rare with a CMC of three, one Black, Tymaret Calls the Dead has potential in regeneration and sacrifice decks. It can find a key card, like Liliana, Dreadhorde General, through its Scry on step three while also providing lifegain.

Gallia of the Endless Dance and Tymaret Calls the Dead will become available to play on MTG digital platforms on Jan. 16. The official release date of Theros: Beyond Death is Jan. 24.