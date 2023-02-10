Best Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards to pull

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines Venerated Rotpriest Mondrak Glory Dominus Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting Phyrexian Vindicator Phyrexian Obliterator Thrun, Breaker of Silence The Eternal Wanderer

Following the global launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, several Magic: The Gathering cards from the set are standing out from the rest.

The global launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One has outvalued recent MTG Standard-legal sets. But the best cards to pull aren’t always about what they are worth on the secondary market. Playability also matters, whether in one specific Magic format or multiple formats. And the ONE set contains several cards that fit both of these criteria. Cards that see action and are potentially priced lower than their actual value are also solid pulls for tabletop players.

Best ONE cards to pull for all MTG Constructed formats?

Having globally launched on Feb. 9, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set is packed with powerful Magic cards. Collectors seeking to bank on cracking packs are seeking to pull an Oil slick Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines while MTG Arena players who enjoy fast-paced games on the Ranked best-of-one ladder want to pull Venerated Rotpriest.

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Ranked as the most expensive card in ONE, across a variety of variations, Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines is taking over the Commander meta, shutting down enter-the-battlefield triggers. The Phyrexian Praetor isn’t a number-one Wildcard pick for MTG Arena at the time of writing, so save that Mythic Rare Wildcard for something else when playing digitally.

Venerated Rotpriest

Venerated Rotpriest has become one of the hottest cards in the Standard meta through the Simic Toxic deck. The Phyrexian druid is also getting played in Commander and Modern as well. Venerated Rotpriest doesn’t have a variety of treatments like Elesh Norn, but it is worth investing in through Rare Wildcards on MTG Arena if playing quick games is your thing.

Mondrak, Glory Dominus

Outranking the other four Dominus in the ONE cycle, Mondrak, Glory of Dominus is seeing play in Commander, Historic, and even in Standard Traditional Constructed. The Phyrexian horror is a token engine, creating twice the number of tokens if one or more tokens were created under your control. Players who enjoy go-wide strategies will want to craft Mondrak, Glory Dominus in MTG Arena and the tabletop card is worth money too.

Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting

Shooting up in value by over 100 percent leading up to the global launch of ONE, Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting is a powerful planeswalker card in the color Black.

The now Compleated planeswalker is seeing play mostly in the Commander format, along with Historic, Historic Brawl, and even some Standard decks. Her Compleated mana cost allows players to cast her as early as turn five and her minus-two ability has Oko, Thief of Crowns vibes by turning creatures into Treasure Artifacts.

Phyrexian Vindicator and Phyrexian Obliterator

Phyrexian Obliterator was a reprint in the ONE set, while Phyrexian Vindicator was a new card similar to the Obliterator but in White. The ability of Phyrexian Vindicator is stronger than Obliterator, especially in Mono-White builds. Both have been performing well in MTG Arena Standard best-of-one as Mono-Black builds like forcing players to sacrifice permanents. And both have paper versions worth money.

Thrun, Breaker of Silence

Slotting into Mono-Green Standard decks, along with Commander and Pioneer builds, Thrun, Breaker of Silence flew under the radar leading up to the global launch of ONE. The troll shaman is annoying to deal with as it can’t get countered, has Indestructible on your turn, and can’t be the target of spells or abilities from non-Green sources.

Tabletop players can pick the card up for less than two dollars for the time being, making the troll shaman a worthy investment. But MTG Arena players will still have to invest in the legendary creature through Rare Wildcards.

The Eternal Wanderer

Priced at around $5 on paper for now, and proving to be a worthy planeswalker, is The Eternal Wanderer. The second version of the Emperor in Magic didn’t create as much hype as the first, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a top planeswalker to pull.

Commander players can include The Eternal Wanderer in a wide variety of decks and digital players are finding her worth the Rare Wildcards, slotting her into Control decks.