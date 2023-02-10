Challenge the MTG Standard meta with Abzan Multiplicative Legendaries

New Standard Magic: The Gathering meta decks are flooding the Constructed format through the launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, with Abzan Multiplicative Legendaries able to challenge the Simic Toxic Rotpriest decks.

The launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One has shifted the best-of-one and best-of-three MTG meta, from Simic Toxic to Golgari Fight and Atraxa Domain/Reanimation builds. Even the Mono-colored builds in each color are forging their own path on the Arena best-of-one ladder.

And sitting on the fringe of the Standard meta is an older build that received several cards from the ONE set, increasing its playability against the best Standard meta decks in the Traditional Constructed format.

How to play MTG Standard Abzan Legendaries

The Abzan Multiplicative Legendaries Standard deck was inspired by both MTG Malone and Jay Villian MTG, who used the legendary WB Ratadrabik of Urborg in builds prior to the release of ONE. Both decks have inspired a variety of versions and are still viable within the Standard best-of-one meta. But with Simic Toxic running rampant on the MTG Arena ladder and new ONE cards synergizing with the build, the time had come to shift the deck away from its aggressive nature into more of a Tempo strategy.

Shaking up the Ratadrabik of Urborg legendary builds was the release of Mondrak, Glory Dominus in ONE.

The four-drop double-White pip legendary is a 4/4 that creates twice as many tokens when one or more tokens are created under your control. It synergizes with Wedding Announcement during the early game and can overwhelm opponents when Ratadrabik of Urborg is on the battlefield.

Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim plays a major role in the build, gaining life for each creature that enters the battlefield while draining one life from opponents each time a creature of yours dies. Two copies of Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia also fuel the drain and gain synergies from Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim, although players could swap the human wizard out for any of the two drops in the sideboard in a best-of-one version.

Card draw isn’t a problem with both Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor, and Wedding Announcement. Ashnod, Flesh Mechanist is a solid one-drop with Deathtouch to slow down Mono-Red. Giada, Font of Hope is a solid two-drop at any stage of a match and can potentially cheat out Liesa, Forgotten Archangel for only four mana—putting any creatures that die back in hand.

Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor Mondrak, Glory Dominus Ratadrabik of Urborg Drivnod, Carnage Dominus Liesa, Forgotten Archangel

Missing from the list is Sheoldred, the Apocalypse. The Phyrexian Praetor synergizes nicely with Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor and is potentially worth adding to the build. Sheoldred does throw off the curve, though, as Mondrak, Glory Dominus and Ratadrabik of Urborg are more of a priority. The alternative option is to pitch Mondrak for Sheoldred, the Apocalypse, and run Drivnod, Carnage Dominus instead of Liesa, Forgotten Archangel.

How to use Abzan legendaries sideboard

Located in the sideboard is the new ONE five-drop legendary in Black, Drivnod, Carnage Dominus. The Phyrexian horror swaps out for Liesa against decks that target the graveyard and can cause your death triggers to trigger an additional time.

When swapping Drivnod, Carnage Dominus for Liesa, Forgotten Archangel, players will also want to slot in Steel Seraph as gaining life or having the option for evasion through Flying can have a huge impact on matches.

Melira, the Living Cure Glissa Sunslayer Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Showcase Eternal Night Art

Packed away in the sideboard are multiple ways to shut down Toxic Simic and Rotpriest. Since the deck is made up of only legendary creatures, the cycle of legendary lands from NEO have a reduced Channel cost. And they don’t trigger Rotpriest since the lands aren’t considered a spell.

Two copies of Otawara, Soaring City can bounce Rotpriest, providing players a chance to remove other threats on the board while Boseiju, Who Endures can deal with pesky Artifacts and Enchantments.

In addition to the two legendary lands are two other legendary ONE cards: Melira, the Living Cure, and Glissa Sunslayer. Both can get cast with four copies of Plaza of Heroes, or through Boseju, Who Endures, keeping the main deck mana at only two colors. And both can shut down Toxic decks that rely upon reaching 10 Poison counters to end games.

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben slows down the Simic Toxic deck, forcing opponents to pay one extra mana for their one-drop protections. And two copies of Depopulate can simply wipe the board against a variety of Aggro and Midrange decks.

Players can also run Path of Peril instead of Depopulate to target Aggro builds.