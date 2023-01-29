Best MTG colorless and multicolor Limited Draft low-rarity All Will Be One cards tier list

Atraxa’s Skitterfang Ichorplate Golem Vivisection Evangelist Cephalopod Sentry Cinderslash Ravager Tainted Observer Voidwing Hybrid

Several gold signposts and colorless Artifacts with a Magic: The Gathering rarity of Uncommon stand out as top picks in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Limited Draft and Sealed formats.

The Phyrexia: All Will Be One Limited format is packed with cards that can pull players into a specific color or archetype, especially cards that have a rarity of Rare or Mythic Rare. Colorless top picks for a Limited format can support a variety of archetypes while some of the gold signpost Uncommon multicolor cards can push an archetype to top meta status.

Colorless and land honorable mentions in ONE Draft and Sealed

The Skullbomb cycle, paying homage to the Spellbomb cycle, is the best overall low-rarity cycle in ONE for the Limited format. There are five in total, one for each MTG color, each synergizing with what that color wants to do. And, in a worst-case scenario, the Skullbombs are two mana to draw a card. They aren’t necessarily first picks, but can easily be a sixth through fourth pick to round out a deck.

There’s also a cycle of Common lands in ONE called Spheres, with each of Spere’s having a basic land in one of the five MTG colors. These lands can also provide card advantage through an activation ability that costs two mana and sacrificing the Sphere.

Prophetic Prism Prosthetic Injector

Prophetic Prism, a two-drop Artifact colorless mana rock draws a card upon entering the battlefield, supporting UW and BR archetypes while having the ability to slot into any of the 10 archetypes. And Prosthetic Injector is a cheap Artifact Equipment that can really pop off in the WR archetype, and potentially improve Toxic-themed builds.

Best colorless Uncommon cards in ONE Limited Draft

Packed within the Phyrexian: All Will Be One set are 15 colorless Artifacts, with two standing out as potential first-pack Draft picks. Both Artifacts are “safe picks” when nothing else in a pack stands out. Neither are bombs, but they can slot into any of the 10 ONE Draft archetypes.

Atraxa’s Skitterfang

Atraxa’s Skitterfang

The design of Atraxa’s Skitterfang is of high value in the ONE Limited format. There isn’t an abundance of Lifelink, Flying is always good, and Deathtouch matters on creatures that have Toxic. The only downside to the Phyrexian insect is its 2/2 stats, making it relatively easy to remove.

Should Atraxa’s Skitterfang remain on the board, however, players will get at least three turns to spread the insect’s keyword soup around to other creatures. Oil counter enablers can increase the counters as can the Proliferate mechanic. And the keywords can even get applied to Atraxa if there aren’t other creatures to target.

Ichorplate Golem

Ichorplate Golem

Ichorplate Golem is an Artifact Oil counter lord, giving all creatures with Oil counters +1/+1 stats. Oil counters can impact a game in a variety of ways but most of the creatures that use them have smaller stats. Ichorplate Golem is also an Oil counter engine, putting an additional counter on a creature that enters the battlefield with an Oil counter already on it.

Best multicolor Uncommon cards in ONE Limited Draft

Gold signpost Uncommon cards are designed to support the mechanics and overall themes within a Limited archetype. Within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft format, there are a total of 10 dual-color archetypes. Of the 10 signpost cards, there are five that stand out as cards that can pull a player into that color combo.

Vivisection Evangelist

Vivisection Evangelist

The WB archetype is all about the new Corrupted mechanic. And Vivisection Evangelist makes the most of an opponent having three or more Poison counters by destroying a target creature or planeswalker upon entering the battlefield. The Phyrexian cleric is slightly expensive at 3WB and 4/4 stats, but it does have Vigilance which can matter in Limited formats.

Cephalopod Sentry

Cephalopod Sentry

The ONE set is packed with Artifacts and the colors White and Blue were designed to support Artifact synergies. Cephalopod Sentry is a bomb in WU decks, gaining its power from the number of Artifacts you control and having a toughness of five. The Phyrexian squid also has Flying, making it an immediate threat the turn it can attack.

Cinderslash Ravager

Cinderslash Ravager

Affinity and Affinity-like effects return in ONE with Ciinderslash Ravager reducing its casting cost by the number of permanents you control with Oil counters. Red supports Oil counter synergies while Green is packed with Proliferate to keep those counters on your permanents.

Cinderslash Ravager will most often cast four around four mana instead of 4RG. It also has an ETB effect that deals one damage to each creature an opponent controls, which takes out mites. Add on Vigilance to a 5/5 and Cinderslash Ravager is worth getting pulled into the colors Red and Green.

Tainted Observer

Tainted Observer

Proliferation matters most in the colors Blue and Green within the ONE set. Tainted Observer is a potential Proliferate engine, able to trigger the mechanic when another creature enters the battlefield under your control.

The Phyrexian bird is also a three-drop 2/3 with Flying that has Toxic one, opening up Black as a third color to splash in the UG archetype.

Voidwing Hybrid

Voidwing Hybrid

Voidwing Hybrid is a solid gold signpost Uncommon which should pull players into one of the best ONE Draft archetypes, Blue and Black. The Phyrexian bat combines what both colors want to do in the Limited format while also having the ability to return to hand from the graveyard when you Proliferate, which isn’t hard to accomplish.

Voidwing Hybrid also has Toxic one, providing early game Poison counters to an opponent. And it has Flying with 2/1 stats, costing only UB to cast. Voidwing Hybrid should return to its controller’s hand at least once, and potentially a lot more in the ONE Limited format.