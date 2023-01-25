All MTG Skullbomb Artifacts and how they work in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Dross Skullbomb Furnace Skullbomb Surgical Skullbomb Maze Skullbomb Basilica Skullbomb

Paying tribute to Magic: The Gathering Spellbombs, Wizards of the Coast designed a new cycle of bombs in Phyrexia: All Will Be One called Skullbombs.

The cycle of five Skullbombs in Phyrexia: All Will Be One is a callback to Spellbombs from Scars of Mirrodin. Each of the Artifacts only costs one mana to cast and has an activated ability that costs one mana of any color, allowing players to sacrifice the Skullbomb to draw a card at a total cost of only two mana of any color. Players can activate this ability at Instant speed.

There is also an activated ability on each of the five Skullbomb Artifacts that synergizes with themes in the ONE set that are spread throughout the five MTG colors. The cost of the secondary activation varies but players will need to sacrifice the Skullbomb as a part of the activation cost. Players will always draw a card through the secondary activation in addition to its other ability. And the secondary activation ability can only occur at Sorcery speed.

Draft players shouldn’t prioritize Skullbombs but may want to grab them as a middle-of-the-pack pick depending on their deck colors. From activated abilities that reanimate and draw a card to Oil counter synergy, here are the five Artifact Skullbombs in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set.

Basilica Skullbomb

The Basilica Skullbomb has a White paid activation ability that provides a target creature with +2/+2 stats and Flying until the end of the turn. In Limited, three mana to pump a creature and give it Flying could end games. But there are likely better options that players can use at Instant speed. Basilica Skullbomb is potentially the weakest of the five in the ONE cycle.

Surgical Skullbomb

Having an activated ability using the color Blue, Surgical Skullbomb returns a target creature to its owner’s hand at a cost of 2U and draws a card. This ability is a solid one within the Limited format, able to protect your key creatures or stall your opponent upon them using all their mana to cast their finisher. The mana is slightly expensive but having the ability on standby might be worth it.

Dross Skullbomb

Of all the Skullbombs in the ONE cycle, Dross Skullbomb might be the best. At a cost of 2B, players essentially get a two-for-one deal. Dross Skullbomb returns a target creature from your graveyard to hand, and it draws a card. Within sacrifice-themed builds and any decks using the MTG color Black, players may want to prioritize the Dross Skullbomb as a possible third or fourth pick.

Furnace Skullbomb

Having an activation cost of only 1R, Furnace Skullbomb synergizes with Oil counters. The color Red has the most Oil counter synergy in the ONE Limited format. Furnace Skullbomb can have a major impact on board states by adding two Oil counters through its second activated ability. With cards like Urabrask’s Forge and Migloz, Maze Crusher in the ONE set, Furnace Skullbomb can provide the necessary Oil counters right when they are needed most.

Maze Skullbomb

Maze Skullbomb is a solid Artifact that fuels what Green wants to do. The Toxic mechanic is most prevalent within the ONE set through the color Green. Maze Skullbomb’s second activated ability pumps a creature +3/+3 (Giant Growth) and gives it Trample until the end of the turn while also drawing a card. The overall value is good, and on a Toxic creature, the damage could be lethal.