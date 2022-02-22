Best Limited Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty MTG sagas

Reflection of Kiki-Jiki Fable of the Mirror-Breaker Jugan Defends the Temple Remnant of the Rising Star Okiba Reckoner Raid Nezumi Road Captain Life of Toshiro Umezawa Memory of Toshiro Boseiju Reches Skyward Branch of Boseiju The Long Reach of Night Animus of Night’s Reach The Modern Age Vector Glider

The Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Limited meta has taken shape following the new Standard-legal set’s digital and global launch, with Enchantment sagas hitting top-tier status in the colors Green, Blue, and Black.

Double-Faced sagas have become top picks within the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) Limited meta, despite early predictions labeling them too slow. Green has become the strongest MTG color in the Limited format since the digital and global release of the Standard-legal set, followed by Black and Blue. And each of the three colors contains multiple sagas well worth playing, and worth grabbing as top NEO Draft picks.

Enchantments matter in NEO’s Limited format, which is why Green has risen to the best color from the set via GW and BG builds. Each of the Dual-Faced sagas provides synergy with Enchantments matters cards like Generous Visitor, Commune with Spirits, and the GW archetype signpost Jukai Naturalist in Green.

From Mythic Rare and Rare to Uncommon and Common, here are the best sagas in the developing Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Limited meta.

Jugan Defends the Temple

Jugan Defends the Temple Remnant of the Rising Star

Jugan Defends the Temple is a three-drop NEO saga that transforms into Remnant of the Rising Star. The Dual-Faced saga creates a mana dork as early as turn three and adds +1/+1 counters on up to two creatures. Remnant of the Rising Star is a 2/2 Enchantment creature with Flying that can add counters to creatures upon entering the battlefield. And as an added bonus, can turn into a 5/5 when you control five or more Modified creatures.

Fable of the Mirror-Breaker

Fable of the Mirror-Breaker Reflection of Kiki-Jiki

Fable of the Mirror-Breaker has been the only saga to emerge in the MTG color Red worth playing. The saga is a three-drop Rare packed with value. Chapter one produces a 2/2 token that creates a Treasure token upon attacking and the second chapter provides card advantage. Fable of the Mirror-Breaker transforms into Reflection of Kiki-Jiki, a 2/2 that can create a copy of another nonlegendary creature at the low cost of tapping Kiki-Jiki and paying one mana.

Okiba Reckoner Raid

Okiba Reckoner Raid Nezumi Road Captain

Arguably the best Common in the NEO Limited set, Okiba Reckoner Raid is a one-drop that provides drain and gain for its first two chapters. By turn three it can transform into Nezumi Road Captain, a 2/2 with Menace. The rat rogue also provides Menace to vehicles and enables Ninjutsu synergies within the colors Black, Blue, and Green.

Life of Toshiro Umezawa

Life of Toshiro Umezawa Memory of Toshiro

Ranking as the best Uncommon saga in NEO is Life of Toshiro Umezawa. The first two chapters provide players with a number of options, from life gain to pumping up a creature by +2/+2 or giving an opponent’s creature -1/-1 until the end of turn. The Life of Toshiro Umezawa then transforms into Memory of Toshiro. The human samurai Enchantment creature is a 2/3 that can help you cast Instant and Sorcery speed spells for one less mana in exchange for a life point.

Boseiju Reaches Skyward

Boseiju Reches Skyward Branch of Boseiju

The NEO set brought back the mechanic Ninjutsu from the original Kamigawa block, providing solid combat tricks within the MTG colors Blue, Black, and Green. Boseiju Reaches Skyward transforms into Branch of Boseiju, a creature with Reach that has a power and toughness determined by the number of basic lands you have on the battlefield. The Green saga supports you having plenty of basic lands via its first two chapters.

The Long Reach of Night

The Long Reach of Night Animus of Night’s Reach

Artifacts and sacrificing Artifacts is a powerful theme within the Black and Red NEO archetype and The Long Reach of Night supports this theme via its first two chapters. The Black saga then transforms into Animus of Night’s Reach, a creature with Menace that has its power determined by the number of creatures in your opponent’s graveyard.

The Modern Age

The Modern Age Vector Glider

The Modern Age is a cheap two-drop in the MTG color Blue that provides card advantage via its first two chapters. It then transforms into Vector Glider, a 2/3 Enchantment creature with Flying. The spirit is a solid evasive creature that enables Ninjutsu in the colors Blue, Black, and Green. And Vector Glider can outpower most other creatures with Flying in the NEO Limited format.

All images via WotC.