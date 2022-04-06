The month of April for Magic: The Gathering Arena is packed with the Standard-legal set release of Streets of New Capenna, along with events, balance changes, a new Ranked season, and more.

A new Ranked season will take place in April via MTG Arena, while information regarding the new 2022-2023 Premier Play system for digital players is also expected to drop this month. Scheduled to release on April 7 are the new Alchemy and Historic format balance changes, along with pre-order bundle sales for the upcoming Standard-legal set, Streets of New Capenna (SNC). That set is scheduled to release digitally on April 27.

New bundles and MTG Arena packs are live for Alchemy and Standard. Players can customize decks via sleeves, avatars, and pets, starting April 7. And, a number of events are scheduled to take place in April, from free-to-play to high-level competitive tournaments with entry fees.

Here’s everything taking place in MTG Arena during the month of April, according to WotC. Updates will take place throughout the month.

New Capenna pre-order bundles

Pre-order bundles for SNC will become available via the MTG Arena store on April 7. There are two bundles, each priced at $49.99: the Ob Nixilis play bundle and the Elspeth pack bundle.

Elspeth pack bundle

Elspeth Resplendent card sleeve

A total of 50 SNC booster packs

One Elspeth Resplendent card

One Elspeth Resplendent alternative art card style

Ob Nixilis play bundle

One Ob Nixilis, the Adversary card sleeve

One Construct pet

An SNC Mastery Pass

One Sealed token

Three Player Draft tokens

One Ob Nixilis, the Adversary card

One Ob Nixilis, the Adversary alternative art card style

MTG Arena customized deck improvements

Starting April 7, MTG Arena players can assign specific avatars, pets, and card sleeves to individual decks within the deck builder. Assigning basic lands to individual decks will not go live on April 7 and the update for lands hasn’t been scheduled yet, at time of writing.

April Alchemy and Historic MTG Arena balance changes

Scheduled to go live on April 7, a total of 26 balance changes will take place within the Alchemy and Historic formats. It was originally 25 changes, with WotC adding a last-minute change to Blood Artist on April 6. The adjustment is more a quality of life change than a nerf or buff, changing the text to read “target opponent” as opposed to “target player.”

Every balance change taking place on April 7 within the Alchemy and Historic formats can be found here. Players will get a chance to test out the MTG Arena Alchemy balance changes via an event called “Try the Latest Changes.” This is a free-to-play event that offers players full access to any card within the Alchemy format. It will run from April 7 to 9.

A visual bug within the Try the Latest Changes was confirmed by WotC. For players who import a deck from the deck builder into the event with cards that aren’t owned by that player, the cards will appear as if they are missing. It is only a visual bug and shouldn’t affect playing the deck within the event.

MTG Arena April events

The month of April is packed with MTG Arena events, from the Tinkerer’s Cube to the Arena Open. WotC is also testing out entry fees for events that contain older sets. In the month of April, players can participate in the Sealed Ravnica Mixer by paying an entry fee via gold or gems. It has previously only been only gems for Sealed events. The gold entry fee for the Sealed Ravnica Mixer is 12,000.

Arena Open

All players who participate in the April Arena Open will receive a neon samurai card sleeve and can potentially win up to $2,500. The event takes place from April 16 to 17 and has an entry fee of 25,000 gold or 5,000 gems. Only players who are 18 years of age or older can participate in the Arena Open.

The format for the April Arena Open is Historic. Players can choose to compete via best-of-one or best-of-three on the first day but the second day is only best-of-three traditional Historic. A record of 7-3 advances best-of-one players during the first day and best-of-three players need a minimum record of 4-1 to advance. Full details regarding the April Arena Open can be found here.

Tinkerer’s Cube

Running from April 15 to 28 is the MTG Arena Tinkerere’s Cube event. Players will Draft three 14-card packs within either best-of-one or best-of-three matches. The Cube tournament is a phantom event, meaning all cards drafted will not get added to a player’s library. Rewards that are offered are individual card rewards. And there is an entry fee of 4,000 gold or 600 gems. A breakdown of the rewards for the MTG Arena Tinkerer’s Cube event can be found here.

Midweek Magic

All MTG Arena Midweek Magic events start on Tuesdays at 10am CT and run until Friday at 1am CT.

Historic Pauper: April 12 to 14

What Was Written full access event: April 19 to 21

Historic Brawl: April 26 to 28

Streets of New Capenna phantom bot Draft: May 3 to 5

Quick Draft

Quick Draft events are within the MTG Arena Limited format, with players drafting against a bot. An entry fee of either 750 gems or 5,000 gold is required to compete within a Quick Draft.

Zendikar Rising: April 8 to 22

Kamigawa Neon Dynasty: April 22 to 29

Kaldheim: April 29 to May 13

Streets of New Capenna: May 13 to 27

Strixhaven School of Mages: May 27 to June 10

Other events

Dominaria Premier Draft: April 1 to 8

Try the Latest Changes Alchemy: April 7 to 9

Sealed Ravnica Mixer: April 8 to 15

Sealed Streets of New Capenna: April 28 to May 20

MTG Arena April Ranked season

The Ranked season for the month of April within MTG Arena will run from March 31 to April 30.