MTG Arena Alchemy and Historic nerfs and buffs: April rebalance patch notes and updates

Elf and warrior tribal archetypes may have a chance of becoming meta.

A total of 25 Magic: The Gathering cards within the MTG Arena formats Alchemy and Historic will receive a balance change in April, focusing on elven and warrior tribal-themed archetypes.

Scheduled to release on April 7, the MTG Arena balance patch will not directly target any top-tier decks within the Alchemy format. The patch will take place two days prior to the last MTG Arena qualifier, showcasing gameplay in the Alchemy format, that provides a direct invite to the Streets of New Capenna Championship.

The April 7 Alchemy rebalance patch will instead focus on elven and warrior tribal themes that never succeeded within Standard Constructed play, similar to the January rebalance patch that targeted underperforming Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Venture into the dungeon themed cards. In addition to the elven and warrior tribal-theme buffs, three individual cards will also receive balance changes: Symmetry Sage, Spell Satchel, and Base Camp.

Here’s every Alchemy and Historic rebalance change taking place within MTG Arena on April 7, according to WotC.

Elves

A total of 11 KHM elven tribal-themed cards and one AFR elf are getting buffed to improve the archetype within the Alchemy and Historic Constructed formats.

Tyvar Kell : Starting loyalty increased from three to four.

: Starting loyalty increased from three to four. Tyvar Kell : Plus-one ability now puts two +1/+1 counters on up to two target elves, in conjunction with the target gaining Deathtouch and getting untapped.

: Plus-one ability now puts two +1/+1 counters on up to two target elves, in conjunction with the target gaining Deathtouch and getting untapped. Tyvar Kell : Ultimate increased to minus-seven, now provides an emblem that states “Whenever you cast an elf spell, it gains Haste until the end of the turn and you draw two cards.”

: Ultimate increased to minus-seven, now provides an emblem that states “Whenever you cast an elf spell, it gains Haste until the end of the turn and you draw two cards.” Harald Unites the Elves : The first chapter will mill five cards instead of only three.

: The first chapter will mill five cards instead of only three. Elderfang Ritualist : Cost reduced from 2B to 1B.

: Cost reduced from 2B to 1B. Elderfang Ritualist : Can now return Tyvar Kell from your graveyard to hand in conjunction with any target elf upon dying and you choosing to exile it.

: Can now return Tyvar Kell from your graveyard to hand in conjunction with any target elf upon dying and you choosing to exile it. Skemfar Avenger : Nontoken was removed from the text.

: Nontoken was removed from the text. Canopy Tactician : Base stats buffed from 3/3 to 3/4.

: Base stats buffed from 3/3 to 3/4. Harald, King of Skemfar : Players can look at the top seven cards instead of the top five from their library.

: Players can look at the top seven cards instead of the top five from their library. Return Upon the Tide : Creates three 1/1 elf tokens instead of two.

: Creates three 1/1 elf tokens instead of two. Thronmantle Striker : Cost reduced from 4B to 3B.

: Cost reduced from 4B to 3B. Elderleaf Mentor : Cost reduced from 3G to 2G and base stats nerfed from 3/2 to 2/2.

: Cost reduced from 3G to 2G and base stats nerfed from 3/2 to 2/2. Elven Bow : Cost from the enters-the-battlefield effect was reduced from two to one.

: Cost from the enters-the-battlefield effect was reduced from two to one. Skemfar Elderhall : Ability cost reduced from 2BBG to 1BBG.

: Ability cost reduced from 2BBG to 1BBG. Shessra, Death’s Whisper: Cost reduced from 2BG to 1BG and base stats buffed from 1/3 to 1/4.

Warriors

A total of 10 warrior tribal-themed cards will be adjusted with the goal of improving warrior/Equipment decks within the Alchemy and Historic MTG Arena formats.

Arms Scavenger : The Innistrad: A22 card now has a text that states “Equip abilities you activate cost one less.”

: The Innistrad: A22 card now has a text that states “Equip abilities you activate cost one less.” Armory Veteran : Gains Ward two—pay two life in conjunction with Menace when equipped.

: Gains Ward two—pay two life in conjunction with Menace when equipped. Dwarfhold Champion : Gains Ward one.

: Gains Ward one. Bruenor Battlehammer : Base stats buffed from 5/3 to 5/4.

: Base stats buffed from 5/3 to 5/4. Bruenor Battlehammer : Second ability will now work with the Reconfigure mechanic introduced in NEO.

: Second ability will now work with the Reconfigure mechanic introduced in NEO. Expedition Supplier : The Innistrad: A22 card will now trigger off humans and warriors as opposed to humans only.

: The Innistrad: A22 card will now trigger off humans and warriors as opposed to humans only. Goma Fada Vanguard : The human warrior now counts warriors and Equipment in her ability.

: The human warrior now counts warriors and Equipment in her ability. Kargan Intimidator : Options were reduced to two, combining the +1/+1 with Trample options into one.

: Options were reduced to two, combining the +1/+1 with Trample options into one. Kargan Warleader : Now has Ward one and gives other warriors Ward one.

: Now has Ward one and gives other warriors Ward one. Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients : Her minus-two ability will now grab a warrior and Equipment instead of one or the other.

: Her minus-two ability will now grab a warrior and Equipment instead of one or the other. Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients : Her minus-three ability now counts warriors and Equipment.

: Her minus-three ability now counts warriors and Equipment. Plate Armor: Cost reduced from 2W to 1W.

Non-tribal balance changes

A total of three individual cards will be rebalanced in the April 7 Alchemy update.