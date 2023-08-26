All MTG The List card changes for Wilds of Eldraine

Wizards of the Coast has changed up The List, a collection of cards from other Magic: The Gathering sets for the upcoming Standard-legal launch of Wilds of Eldraine (WOE).

Big changes are coming to The List through WOE, scheduled to launch globally on Sept. 8. Cards found on The List can range from Magic sets like Modern Horizon 2 to Throne of Eldraine. And within WOE, players can also pull Secret Lair: The Walking Dead MTG versions in The List slot.

The List Secret Lair: The Walking Dead Universes Within cards

The legality of The List cards allows selected MTG cards to be played in the formats they are legal to play in.

Drops are found in set booster packs, appearing around 25 percent of the time in the last slot of the booster pack. And Secret Lair: The Walking Dead cards show up around five percent of the time, featuring a Universes Within version of the original Secret Lair: The Walking Dead cards.

Hansk, Slayer Zealot | image via WotC Gregor, Shrewd Magistrate | Image via WotC Enkira, Hostile Scavenger | Image via WotC Gisa’s Favorite Shovel Greymond, Avacyn’s Stalwart Malik, Grim Manipulator | Image via WotC

All The List cards that were removed for Wilds of Eldraine

A total of 50 MTG cards were cut from The List for the release of WOE. The cards removed ranged from Mana Geyser and Mycosynth Lattice to Mirrodin Besieged and Blightsteel Colossus.

Acidic Soil Archaeomancer’s Map Argentum Armor Argivian Find Argivian Restoration Artillerize Bane of Progress Beacon of Unrest Blightsteel Colossus Burning Inquiry Collector Ouphe Detonate Endoskeleton Energy Flux Feldon of the Third Path Fist of Suns Gaea’s Revenge Game Plan Geth’s Verdict Glissa’s Courier Great Furnace Grisly Transformation Hurkyl’s Recall Implode Kaldra Compleat Kemba’s Legion Leonin Arbiter Lose Hope Mana Geyser Mechanized Production Melira’s Keepers Mirrodin Besieged Mishra’s Factory Mycosynth Lattice Opportunity Order of Yawgmoth Pentavus Praetor’s Counsel Priest of Gix Reaper of Sheoldred Rout Sabertooth Cobra Shatterstorm Soul of New Phyrexia Sword of Feast and Famine Sword of War and Peace Toxic Iguanar Verdurous Gearhulk Vile Requiem Virulent Sliver

All The List cards added for Wilds of Eldraine

A total of 56 cards, including The Walking Dead versions, have been added for WOE. Notable cards added include Questiing Beast, Once Upon a Time, Charming Prince, Stonecoil Serpent, Embercleave, and The Meathook Massacre.

Academy Manufactor (MH2) Arcbound Mouser (MH2) Aura Barbs (BOK) Auramancer’s Guise (PLC) Bake into a Pie (ELD) Castle Garenbrig (ELD) Cauldron Familiar (ELD) Cavalier of Thorns (M20) Changeling Hero (LRW) Charming Prince (ELD) Clock of Omens (M13) Counterbalance (CSP) Cunning Breezedancer (DTK) Cursed Flesh (EXO) Demonic Bargain (VOW) Dwarven Recruiter (ODY) Echoing Courage (CNS) Eldrazi Conscription (UMA) Embercleave (ELD) Enchanted Carriage (ELD) Enkira, Hostile Scavenger (SLX) Fae Offering (MH2) Faerie Artisans (C16) Faerie Harbinger (LRW) Foulmire Knight (ELD) Giant Killer (ELD) Giant’s Ire (LRW) Gisa’s Favorite Shovel (SLX) Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer (DMU) Gregor, Shrewd Magistrate (SLX) Greymond, Avacyn’s Stalwart (SLX) Hansk, Slayer Zealot (SLX) Hungry Lynx (C17) Mad Ratter (ELD) Malik, Grim Manipulator (SLX) Maraleaf Pixie (ELD) Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes (CLB) Mirri the Cursed (TSR) No Rest for the Wicked(10E) Oko, the Trickster (ELD) Once Upon a Time (ELD) Pemmin’s Aura (SCG) Questing Beast (ELD) Rebuff the Wicked (PLC) Return of the Wildspeaker (ELD) Royal Trooper (BBD) Rust Monster (AFR) Spellstutter Sprite (LRW) Stonecoil Serpent (ELD) Sythis, Harvest’s Hand (MH2) The Meathook Massacre (MID) The Royal Scions (ELD) Vulshok Sorcerer (5DN) Warchief Giant (C15) Wolfcaller’s Howl (C14) Yidaro, Wandering Monster (IKO)

Players can start collecting MTG The List cards from Wilds of Eldraine booster packs starting on Sept. 1 when purchased at local game stores for prerelease, or through the global launch on Sept. 8.

