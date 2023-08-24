All MTG reprints in Wilds of Eldraine

Wizards of the Coast reprinted seven Magic: The Gathering cards for the Wilds of Eldraine main set, along with 61 Enchantments as a bonus sheet for Limited Draft and Sealed play.

Wilds of Eldraine’s (WOE) global release on Sept. 8 will include a total of seven MTG reprints, two of which were originally printed in Throne of Eldraine. Limited players will also have access to 61 reprinted Enchantment cards through Draft packs, with 20 of the cards having anime art and unique confetti foiling.

7 MTG reprints in WOE main set

None of the seven reprints in the main WOE set stand out as powerhouses, as each has a rarity of either Common or Uncommon. Despite the low rarity of the reprints, though, cards like Gingerbrute could sneak into the Standard format.

Glass Casket

Glass Casket | Image via WotC

Glass Casket is a cute Throne of Eldraine reprint that will significantly impact the WOE Limited format and potentially Standard as the Uncommon is an Artifact. The downside to Glass Casket is that the Artifact loses value during the late-game stages, making it more of a Constructed sideboard card than a main deck one.

Disdainful Stroke

Disdainful Stroke | Image via WotC

The infamous counterspell Disdainful Stroke was first printed in Kans of Tarkir. Players can cast the spell at Instant speed for only two mana (1U) to counter a spell with a mana value of four or greater. It is an auto-include in most sideboards and may see main deck play depending on the meta.

Related: All MTG Limited Draft archetypes and signpost cards for Wilds of Eldraine

Evolving Wilds

Evolving Wilds | Image via WotC

Evolving Wilds is a typical MTG reprint. The land will help with mana fixing through the WOE Limited format and may see play in a sacrifice synergistic build.

Gingerbrute

Gingerbrute | Image via WotC

Gingerbrute is another reprint from Throne of Eldraine. The Artifact creature was popular in the Limited format and even saw some Standard play.

Prophetic Prism

Prophetic Prism | Image via WotC

The Artifact Prophetic Prism was first printed in Rise of the Eldrazi. It’s a solid card in Limited that can tap for any color and will draw a card upon entering the battlefield.

Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand | Image via WotC

First printed in Portal Second Age, Sleight of Hand is a one-drop Sorcery spell that provides card advantage. It is a solid spell in Limited, especially in the UR spells matter archetype. But it won’t likely see play in Standard unless the deck is built around spells.

Soul-Guide Lantern

Soul-Guide Lantern | Image via WotC

Soul-Guide Lantern is a Commander staple first printed through Theros Beyond Death. The Artifact is a solid addition to any Limited build with sacrifice themes and it’s a cheap way to draw a card when needed.

About the author