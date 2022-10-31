All MTG Rare lands in The Brothers’ War

Llanowar Wastes Battlefield Forge Brushland Underground River Argoth, Sanctum of Nature Mishra’s Foundry Blast Zone Hall of Tagsin Fortified Beachhead

Wizards of the Coast has completed the Pain Land cycle within The Brothers’ War while including power reprints and new Rare lands.

The Pain Land cycle within the Standard format began with Dominaria United. But there were four missing from the Standard format, which will now get printed within The Brothers’ War (BRO). Other Rare lands will also get printed within the upcoming Standard-legal set, like the reprint of Blast Zone, or the new Meld land in Green. There’s even a Rare land that can create Powerstones and one that synergizes with soldier tribal.

Here’s every Rare MTG land within The Brothers’ War, so far.

Rare dual Pain lands

Battlefield Forge Brushland Llanowar Wastes Underground River

Pain lands are unique Rare dual lands that penalize a player one life point upon tapping the land for either of its MTG colors. These dual lands ease the burden of casting spells on curve but can also have consequences within close games.

Battlefield Forge: RW

Brushland: GW

Llanowar Wastes: BG

Underground River: UB

The four Pain lands within the BRO set were first printed in Ice Age and Apocalypse.

Colorless Rare BRO lands

At time of writing, there are three colorless Rare lands, of which one is a popular reprint.

Blast Zone

Blast Zone

Blast Zone was first printed in War of the Spark and saw a good amount of gameplay within the Standard format at the time. Using Charge counters, Blast Zone slots nicely into Midrange and Control decks, able to hit any nonland permanent with a charge counter detonation.

Mishra’s Foundry

Mishra’s Foundry

Mishra’s Foundry taps for colorless mana while offering players two activated abilities. The land can become a 2/2 Artifact creature with its first activated ability and buff the same Artifact creature by +2/+2 with its second activated ability. And with Powerstones available, turning Mishra’s Foundry into a 4/4 creature when needed shouldn’t be difficult.

Hall of Tagsin

Hall of Tagsin

Hall of Tagsin is a gold land that can tap for any color of mana upon paying one colorless mana. Gold land cards like Hall of Tagsin are typically a one-of in most decks. But with Powerstones available, players have extra mana available to tap the gold land for a mana of any color. And as an added benefit, players can even create a Powerstone with Hall of Tagsin through its activated ability.

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature is a unique Rare land within MTG. It enters the battlefield tapped unless its controller controls a legendary Green creature. It taps for one Green mana and can create a bear token that self-mills as an activated ability. Argoth, Sanctum of Nature is also one of the Meld pieces to create Titania, Voice of Gaea.

Fortified Beachhead

Fortified Beachhead

Leaning into lands that synergize with tribal themes is the BRO Rare dual land, Fortified Beachhead. It enters the battlefield untapped if its controller reveals a soldier in hand or one exists on the battlefield. The Rare dual land taps for either Blue or White. And it even has an activated ability that provides a +1/+1 anthem to all soldier types.

All images via WotC.