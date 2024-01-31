All MTG Investigate cards in Murders at Karlov Manor ranked

Clue tokens are returning to Magic: The Gathering through Murders at Karlov Manor and the Investigate mechanic, and we’ve broken down the best ones to include in Draft and Sealed Limited games.

Detectives are searching for clues in Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM) as the Investigate mechanic returns to the Limited format. The mechanic produces Clue tokens in MTG, which are Artifacts that can get cracked to draw cards by paying two mana of any color and sacrificing the Artifact token. Card advantage, especially during the late stages of a Limited Draft or Sealed game, can significantly impact the board state. There are also cards within the MKM set that synergize with Artifacts, like the MKM LImited bomb Ezrim, Agency Chief. From Legendaries to Uncommon rarity MTG cards, here are the best MKM cards with Investigate for Draft and Sealed Limited gameplay.

Best MTG Investigate Clue MKM cards

Ezrim, Agency Chief | Image via WotC

The best MKM cards that use the Investigate mechanic will have value through other abilities. Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth, for example, has an activated ability that will use a Clue token to draw cards and gain life. These are top picks in Draft when you’ve decided to build around MKM Limited archetypes like White and Blue (WU), Blue and Black (UB), White and Black (WB), and UR (Blue and Red).

Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth Case of the Filched Falcon Case of the Pilfered Proof Drag the Canal Ezrim, Agency Chief Gleaming Geardrake Officious Interrogation Teysa, Opulent Oligarch Torch the Witness Toxin Analysis

Good MTG Investigate Clue MKM cards

Wojek Investigator promo | Image via WotC

Good MKM cards support the strategies and themes included in your Limited deck. Within a Limited Draft, these cards are often picked from the middle of the pack. And if players aren’t onto the value of an Investigate card, it may even wheel.

Auspicious Arrival Chalk Outline Cold Case Cracker Deduce Eliminate the Impossible Forensic Gadgetee Kellan, Inquisitive Prodigy//Tail the Suspect Lazav, Wearer of Faces Loxodon Eavesdropper Meddling Youths Mistway Spy Novice Inspector No Witnesses Sharp-Eyed Rookie Out Cold Wojek Investigator

Draft Chaft MTG Investigate Clue MKM cards

On the Job | Image via WotC

Draft Chaft, or filler cards, round out your build but aren’t a top priority while drafting. These aren’t always bad cards, although a bad card does slip past the devs sometimes. Most often these cards will wheel in a Draft and can get picked up toward the end of the pack. And some are strictly sideboard cards.