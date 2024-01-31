All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor promo cards

Over a dozen Magic: The Gathering promo cards will drop with the launch of Murders at Karlov Manor, from Prerelease events to Standard Showdown and Commander Party events.

Recommended Videos

With the launch of every Standard-legal set in MTG comes new promo cards, given out freely to players who participate or purchase products from their local game stores. The Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM) promos offer up a variety of new cards from the set and reprints featuring full art, alternative art, dark frame, and retro frame treatments.

Every MTG promo card for Murders at Karlov Manor

Support your local game store while getting free promo cards. Image via WotC

There are two main types of MKM promos: cards acquired through purchases and promos rewarded to top-finishing players at events. Prerelease events at local game stores, which are my favorite MTG events, have promo cards within the Prelease kit, and cards are awarded to top finishers, depending on your local game store’s rules. There are also MTG 30-year anniversary promos that an LGS can give away at their discretion, which include Dovin’s Veto, Thorn of the Dusk Rose, Deadly Dispute, and Urza, Prince of Kroog.

From MTG cards showcasing dark frame treatments to retro frames, here are all the Murders at Karlov Manor promo cards.

Prerelease MKM promo cards

Players at MKM Prerelease events will receive one of three MTG promo cards in their kits that are sadly not legal to play at the Prerelease event.

Melek, Reforged Researcher

Tomik, Wielder of Law

Voja, Jaws of the Conclave

Prerelease kits will also include a Prerelease stamped card and players may earn up to five dark frame promos based on placements from the event.

Long Goodbye

Gleaming Geardrake

Kraul Whipcracker

Lightning Helix

No More Lies

MKM box and bundle promo cards

Purchasing a Play booster box, Collector booster box, or MKM bundle from your local game store comes with a specific MTG promo card.

Wojek Investigator promo. Image via WotC

Buy a Box (Play and/or Collector booster) : Wojek Investigator featuring a borderless art treatment

: Wojek Investigator featuring a borderless art treatment Bundle: Axebane Ferox

MKM event promo cards

Events at a local game store can range from casual to competitive. Open House, Prerelease, and Commander Party events are typically casual, with the LGS deciding how casual. The Open House MTG promo card for MKM is a retro frame Underworld Connections. And the Commander Party promo card is a full art Rogue’s Passage.