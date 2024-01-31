Category:
MTG
TCG

All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor promo cards

Support local game stores to get MTG promo cards.
Danny Forster
Published: Jan 31, 2024
Ravnica detective studying clues
Over a dozen Magic: The Gathering promo cards will drop with the launch of Murders at Karlov Manor, from Prerelease events to Standard Showdown and Commander Party events.

With the launch of every Standard-legal set in MTG comes new promo cards, given out freely to players who participate or purchase products from their local game stores. The Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM) promos offer up a variety of new cards from the set and reprints featuring full art, alternative art, dark frame, and retro frame treatments. 

Every MTG promo card for Murders at Karlov Manor

Woman walking beside man reading wanted poster for her
Support your local game store while getting free promo cards. Image via WotC

There are two main types of MKM promos: cards acquired through purchases and promos rewarded to top-finishing players at events. Prerelease events at local game stores, which are my favorite MTG events, have promo cards within the Prelease kit, and cards are awarded to top finishers, depending on your local game store’s rules. There are also MTG 30-year anniversary promos that an LGS can give away at their discretion, which include Dovin’s Veto, Thorn of the Dusk Rose, Deadly Dispute, and Urza, Prince of Kroog

From MTG cards showcasing dark frame treatments to retro frames, here are all the Murders at Karlov Manor promo cards. 

Prerelease MKM promo cards

Players at MKM Prerelease events will receive one of three MTG promo cards in their kits that are sadly not legal to play at the Prerelease event. 

  • Melek, Reforged Researcher
  • Tomik, Wielder of Law
  • Voja, Jaws of the Conclave

Prerelease kits will also include a Prerelease stamped card and players may earn up to five dark frame promos based on placements from the event. 

  • Long Goodbye
  • Gleaming Geardrake
  • Kraul Whipcracker
  • Lightning Helix
  • No More Lies

MKM box and bundle promo cards

Purchasing a Play booster box, Collector booster box, or MKM bundle from your local game store comes with a specific MTG promo card. 

Angel detective investigating a feather
Wojek Investigator promo. Image via WotC
  • Buy a Box (Play and/or Collector booster): Wojek Investigator featuring a borderless art treatment
  • Bundle: Axebane Ferox

MKM event promo cards

Events at a local game store can range from casual to competitive. Open House, Prerelease, and Commander Party events are typically casual, with the LGS deciding how casual. The Open House MTG promo card for MKM is a retro frame Underworld Connections. And the Commander Party promo card is a full art Rogue’s Passage.

  • Store Championship promo cards: Mortify for all who participate. Angel of Despair for a top-eight finish, and a full art textless Dauthi Voudwalker for the winner. 
  • Standard Shutdown promo cards: Dragonlord’s Servant for all who participate and a Sarkhan Unbroken for the winner. 
  • Play booster Draft promo cards: Retro frame Arcane Signet, an alternative art Commander’s Sphere, and an alternative art Chaos Warp.
