All MTG Fallout Commander decks: Precon decklist, face commanders, and price

Partnering with Bethesda Softworks, Wizards of the Coast will feature the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout within Magic: The Gathering through another Universes Beyond Eternal-legal format set.

Featuring a total of four Commander preconstructed decks and collectible chase cards through collector boosters is the Universes Beyond crossover of MTG Fallout. Slated to drop on March 8, 2024, the Commander-focused set contains new and reprinted cards that feature Vault Boy. There are also new mechanics like Junk tokens and Brain counters, along with the return of Energy counters.

Every MTG Fallout Commander Precon deck

Each MTG Fallout Commander deck features new and reprinted Magic cards. Basic lands showcase locations throughout the franchise, along with Pip-Boy treatments applied to select cards. From mutants and loyal dog companions to sacrificial tokens and Brain counters, here are the four MTG Fallout Commander Precon decks.

At the time of writing, MTG Fallout spoilers haven’t begun. Full decklists for each Commander Precon will get added upon release, along with updated preorder prices the closer it gets to March.

Science! MTG Fallout Commander deck

Science! | Image via WotC

Artifacts and the return of Energy counters are the main focus of the Science! Commander deck in the Universes Beyond Fallout set. The Precon is commanded by Dr. Madison Li, who takes advantage of Artifact synergy to create Energy counters. Colors in the MTG Fallout Commander deck are UWR (Blue, White, and Red).

Dr. Madison Li | Image via WotC/Fallout Rex, Cyber-Hound | Image via WotC/Fallout

Supporting Dr. Madison Li are other legendary creatures like Rex, Cyber-Hound. The robot dog can gain Energy counters through combat damage and even has a new MTG mechanic called Brain counters that lets Rex have all the activated abilities from creatures in exile with Brain counters.

The preorder price for MTG Fallout Science! Commander Precon is around $45 at the time of writing, according to Amazon.

Hail, Caesar MTG Fallout Commander deck

Hail, Caeser | Image via WotC

Featuring colors RWB (Red, White, and Black) with go-wide token and sacrifice strategies is the Hail, Caesar Precon. The face commander for the MTG Fallout deck is Caesar, Legion’s Emperor who has three modal options that players can choose two of when the human solder attacks and sacrifices another creature.

Caesar, Legion’s Emperor | Image via WotC Gary Clone | Image via WotC

Cards that support the go-wide and sacrificial themes are two-drops like Gary Clone, which offers players the option to pay two additional mana of any color to create a token copy of the human citizen upon ETB. As an added bonus, all copies of Gary Clone gain +1/+0 when Gary attacks.

The preorder price for the Hail, Caesar Commander Precon is around $45 at the time of writing, according to Amazon.

Scrappy Survivors MTG Fallout Commander deck

Scrappy Survivors | Image via WotC

Showcasing the new MTG Junk tokens is the Fallout Precon deck, Scrappy Survivors. The Commander deck is in the colors RGW (Red, Green, and White), featuring a strong Aura and Equipment theme in conjunction with Artifacts matter.

Dogmeat, Ever Loyal | Image via WotC Junk token | Image via WotC/Fallout

Leading the Fallout Commander Precon deck is the iconic companion Dogmeat, Ever Loyal. The three-drop dog Mills cards to find Auras and Equipment that can get reanimated to hand while also creating Junk tokens when a creature that has an Aura or an Equipment attached to it attacks.

The preorder price for Scrappy Survivors at the time of writing is around $45, according to Amazon.

Mutant Menace MTG Fallout Commander deck

Mutant Menace | Image via WotC

Tapping into the power of Rad counters, a new MTG mechanic, is the Fallout Commander deck Mutant Menace. Showcasing the colors BGU (Black, Green, and Blue), the Precon features a theme built around counters and Proliferating those counters.

The Wise Mothman | Image via WotC/Fallout Radiation | Image via WotC/Fallout

Leading the MTG Fallout deck is The Wise Mothman, an insect mutant that creates Rad counters while also benefiting from the counters Milling nonland cards. The Wise Mothman’s second ability triggers off all players, not just you.

The preorder price for the Mutant Menace MTG Universes Beyond Fallout Precon is around $45 at the time of writing, according to Amazon.

Players and fans of the Fallout franchise can start collecting the Universes Beyond set on March 8, 2024. Preorder prices for all four MTG Fallout Commander Precon decks purchased together are around $164 at the time of writing.

