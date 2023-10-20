What’s a MTG Junk token in Universes Beyond Fallout Commander set?

Wizards of the Coast provided Magic: The Gathering players with a First Look at the Universes Beyond Fallout Commander set on Oct. 19, featuring a brand Artifact called a Junk token.

Auras and Equipment play a major role in the MTG Fallout Scrapy Survivors Commander Precon deck, which is slated to release on March 8. The preconstructed deck also contains a new Magic Artifact, called a Junk token. Leading the Commander deck is Dogmeat, Ever Loyal, whose primary ability focuses on the main theme of Auras and Enchantments. But the loyal companion also has a second ability, creating a Junk token whenever a creature you control is Enchanted or has Equipment attached to it when the creature attacks.

MTG Junk token

Junk token | Image via WotC/Fallout

Much like an Artifact Clue token, a Junk token in MTG gives card advantage. But instead of paying mana to get a card drawn, the Junk token costs nothing to activate while potentially providing more value than a Clue token.

Type : Token Artifact—Junk

: Token Artifact—Junk Ability: Tap—Sacrifice this Artifact: Exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn. Activate only as a Socery.

The MTG Fallout set is legal to play in Eternal formats, with Commander being the main format. Having the ability to choose whether a second card off the top of the library is worth playing in a Singleton format like Commander is a big deal. And all it costs is the MTG Junk token’s existence on the battlefield.

Junk tokens aren’t the only new mechanic showing up in the Universes Beyond Fallout set, with Rad counters getting introduced through the Mutant Menace Commander Precon deck, commanded by The Wise Mothman. Brain counters were also added through the Science! Precon deck, along with the return of Energy counters through the face commander Dr. Madison Li.

Players can check out Junk tokens when the Universes Beyond MTG Fallout set drops on March 8, 2024.

