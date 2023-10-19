Energy returns to MTG through Science! Fallout Commander Precon deck

Energy and Artifacts matter with a scientist and her companion to lead the way.

Wizards of the Coast dropped almost 50 Magic: The Gathering Fallout spoilers during an MTGWeekly preview stream on Oct. 19, featuring the return of Energy counters in the Science! Commander Precon deck.

Energy is a beloved MTG mechanic that was first introduced through Kaladesh and will return to Eternal-legal formats through the upcoming MTG Fallout Commander set, scheduled to release on March 8. Unlike most counters in Magic, players are the ones who receive Engery counters. These counters are then used to pay the cost of activation triggers, like the ones on the face card of the Science! Commander Precon deck, Dr. Madison Li. And joining her as a brainiac companion is Rex, Cyber-Hound.

Dr. Madison Li MTG Fallout spoiler

Dr. Madison Li | Image via WotC/Fallout

Featured in Fallout 3, the Rivet City scientist Dr. Madison Lee is the face commander of the Science! preconstructed Commander deck.

Mana cost : URW

: URW Type : Legendary Creature—Human Scientist

: Legendary Creature—Human Scientist Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 2/3

: 2/3 Passive ability : Whenever you cast an Artifact spell, you get an Energy counter.

: Whenever you cast an Artifact spell, you get an Energy counter. First activated Energy ability : Tap and pay one Energy counter—Target creature gets +1/+0 and gains Trample and Haste until the end of turn.

: Tap and pay one Energy counter—Target creature gets +1/+0 and gains Trample and Haste until the end of turn. Second activated Energy ability: Tap and pay three Energy counters—Draw a card.

Tap and pay three Energy counters—Draw a card. Third activated Energy ability: Tap and pay five Energy counters—Return target Artifact card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

The Science! MTG Fallout Commander Precon deck is in the colors URW (Blue, Red, and White), featuring a focus on Artifacts and Energy. Both are a nice flavor win, in my opinion, tapping into the science needed to survive within the Fallout franchise.

Supporting Dr. Madison Li is Rex, Cyber-Hound, an Artifact creature that mills opponents and gains you Energy counters.

Rex, Cyber-Hound

Rex, Cyber-Hound | Image via WotC/Fallout

From Fallout: New Vegas is the robot dog Rex, Cyber-Hound, a legendary Artifact creature that uses Brain counters to access activated abilities.

Casting cost : 1WU

: 1WU Type : Legendary Artifact Creature—Robot Dog

: Legendary Artifact Creature—Robot Dog Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 2/2

: 2/2 Ability : Whenever Rex, Cyber-Hound deals combat damage to a player, they mill two cards and you get two Energy counters.

: Whenever Rex, Cyber-Hound deals combat damage to a player, they mill two cards and you get two Energy counters. Activated Energy ability : Pay two Energy counters—Choose target creature card in a graveyard. Exile it with a Brain counter on it. Activate only as a Sorcery.

: Pay two Energy counters—Choose target creature card in a graveyard. Exile it with a Brain counter on it. Activate only as a Sorcery. Passive ability: Rex has all activated abilities of all cards in exile with Brain counters on them.

Rex, Cyber-Hound is a unique MTG card in the colors White and Blue. The robot dog doesn’t have the greatest stats, but when it can connect with an opponent or use its activated ability, things get interesting. Milling an opponent is fine when dealing combat damage, but gaining Energy counters is where the action is at.

With both Rex, Cyber-Hound, and Dr. Madison Li on the battlefield, the robot dog can use the activated abilities of any creature in exile that has a Brain counter on it while the doctor accumulates Energy counters for you through Artifacts getting played.

Players can test out both Rex, Cyber-Hound and Dr. Madison Li through the MTG Fallout Commander set that is slated to release on March 8.

