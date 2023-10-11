All MTG Doctor Who cards worth money, projected prices

Four Magic: The Gathering Commander Precon decks for the Universes Beyond Doctor Who set dropped in October, containing over 180 new cards, with many worth money on the secondary market.

The MTG Doctor Who set taps into time travel, Doctors, and companions, and is legal to play in all Eternal formats. The set includes four Commander Precon decks that feature 13 of the Doctors and villains, along with collector booster packs for chase cards. Over 180 new MTG cards were included in the Commander set. Popular reprints were also included, from As Foretold to Ponder.

The ultimate MTG Doctor Who chase cards are the double rainbow foil serialized Doctors with the TARDIS showcase treatment, found only in collector booster packs. Surge foil treatments also return, along with extended-art, TARDIS showcase, and traditional foil treatments.

Here are the MTG Doctor Who cards worth money. All MTG Doctor Who card prices are subject to change. These prices were determined based on data from sites like MTGGoldfish, MTGStocks, and TCGPlayer.

MTG Doctor Who serialized card prices

The Doctor Who Universes Beyond set has a serialized variant, with around 500 printings of each Doctor, one to 13. A rainbow foil treatment was also applied to the serialized Doctor Who cards. No villains or companions received the serialized treatment.

The prices for these cards aren’t known yet, but this article will be updated when they become available.

Top-priced MTG Doctor Who non-serialized cards

At time of writing on Oct. 11, pre-order prices of MTG Doctor Who cards on the secondary market are still above average and will likely drop when the set releases on Oct. 13. There are allocation shortages getting reported, though, which could lead to price spikes rather than price drops.

Everybody Lives!

Everybody Lives! surge foil | Image via WotC

Everybody Lives! prevents any harm to all creatures and players until the end of that turn. The two-drop Instant in the MTG color White is one of the more popular cards from the Doctor Who set and will likely maintain its value after launch.

Extended surge foil: Around $100

Surge foil: Around $80

Extended foil: Around $38

Normal: Around $30

River Song

River Song showcase foil | Image via WotC

Players can now draw cards from the bottom of their library through River Song in Eternal MTG formats. The human time lord can also scale in power when an opponent Scries, searches their library, or Surveils. River Song was also one of the few MTG Doctor Who cards that increased in price leading up to the Commander set’s launch.

Extended surge foil: TBD

Showcase foil: Around $50

Normal: Around $16

The Eighth Doctor

The Eighth Doctor showcase surge foil | Image via WotC

Tapping into the Historic mechanic is The Eighth Doctor in the MTG colors White and Blue. The time lord adds self-mill strategies to Azorius builds while potentially creating card advantage through reanimation.

Extended surge foil: TBD

Showcase foil: Around $70

Extended foil: Around $50

Normal: Around $16

The Master, Multiplied

The Master, Multiplied showcase foil | Image via WotC

The Master, Multiplied removes the Legend rule for creature tokens you control. Heading into the launch of MTG Doctor Who, the time lord rogue jumped from $10 to $20 for its normal version.

Extended surge foil: TBD

Showcase foil: Around $75

Normal: Around $20

The Eleventh Doctor

The Eleventh Doctor showcase foil | Image via WotC

Offering cards in hand the Suspend mechanic is The Eleventh Doctor in the MTG colors Blue and White. The Azorius time lord can also help with chip damage through his activated ability.

Extended surge foil: TBD

Showcase foil: Around $75

Surge foil: Around $30

Normal: Around $10

TARDIS

TARDIS Showcase | Image via WotC

Synergizing with Cascade and Planeswalk is the TARDIS, a two-drop Artifact vehicle that crews for two. The Artifact is strong for an Uncommon, especially within the Commander format, and will likely see play on top of being a collectible that fans want to get their hands on.

Showcase foil: Around $55

Surge foil: Around $30

Showcase non-foil: Around $30

Normal: Around $4

A full update of MTG Doctor Who cards worth money will take place on Oct. 13 when the Universes Beyond set officially launches.

