All MTG Bloomburrow pull rates for Collector booster packs

The best finds for the upcoming new Magic: The Gathering expansion, Bloomburrow, are tucked away in the set’s Collector Boosters. Not much luck is needed when cracking open one of these premium packs as they are loaded with Mythics, Rares, Full-Art Basic Lands, foils, and Borderless cards teeming with tiny forest critters.
Here’s a rundown of what you can find inside the collector booster packs for MTG’s Bloomburrow.
What is in MTG Bloomburrow Collector booster packs?
Collector Booster boxes in MTG are a shortcut to get your hands on all the blinged-out cards of this set. Every pack contains five cards of rarity rare or higher along with four uncommon, five common, and one land cards, with a total of 12 to 13 traditional foil cards.
It is also worth mentioning Collector Boosters are your exclusive way to extended-art cards, at least one in every pack is guaranteed. Here is the breakdown.
Slot 1 to 5 Foil Bloomburrow Common Rarity
- Five slots are dedicated to Traditional Foil Commons Rarity Cards in Bloomburrow.
Slot 6 to 9 Foil Bloomburrow Uncommon Rarity
- Four slots are dedicated to the Traditional Foil Uncommon rarity Bloomburrow cards.
Slot 10 Foil Bloomburrow Full-Art Seasonal Land
The full-art lands of Bloomburrow come in all four colorful seasons, meaning all five types of basic lands (Swamp, Forest, Mountain, Island, and Plains) will be available in alternative artwork. The chances of you grabbing these lands differ from season to season.
- One slot is reserved for the full-art seasonal Land.
- Here are the chances of pulling each seasonal basic land design:
- Spring: 40 percent.
- Summer: 30 percent.
- Autumn: 20 percent.
- Winter: 10 percent.
Slot 11 Foil Bloomburrow Rare and Mythic Rarity
The rare and mythic rarity slot will exclusively include cards from the main set.
- One slot is dedicated to the Traditional Foil Rare or Mythic Rare.
- There is an 85.7 percent chance of pulling one of the 60 Traditional Foil Rare.
- There is a 14.4 percent chance of pulling one of the 20 Traditional Foil Mythic Rares.
Slot 12 Non-foil and Traditional Foil Commander Extended-Art Rare or Mythic Rare
A fox Jace, a frog Nissa, and a squirrel Liliana are some of the beautifully reimagined classic Planeswalkers labelled Commander Imagine: Couragous Critters. Technically, these count as reprints of the most iconic mono-colored Planeswalkers in Magic. But because of their unique new looks and art style, these cards will surely be a hot commodity for collectors and players alike. You’ll find them and other hidden gems in the collector boxes. Here are the chances you can pull one:
|Card type
|Chance
|One of four non-foil borderless Commander face Mythic rare
|5.63 percent
|Non-foil borderless Commander face Mythic rare
|2.82 percent
|Non-foil borderless Commander Imagine: Courageous Critters Mythic rare
|4.23 percent
|Non-foil borderless Commander Mythic rare
|5.63 percent
|One of 28 non-foil extended art Commander rare
|78.9 percent
|One of four foil borderless Commander Mythic rare
|2.8 percent
Slots 13 to 15 Foil and Non-Foil Bloomburrow Alternate Border Rares or Mythic Rares
Two slots are reserved for the non-foil alternate border rare or mythic rare. One more slot is reserved for the foil version. These slots are extremely sought after and are wildly mixed as you could potentially open up anything from a Borderless Field Notes Rare to a Foil Special Guests Mythic Rare, or just a good old Borderless Mythic Rare.
13 rare cards from the main Bloomburrow set have received the extended-art treatment. These special versions are available exclusively in Collector Boosters, making our tiny heroes look a bit ampler.
|Card Type
|Chance for Non-Foil
|Chance for Foil
|Borderless Mythic Rare
|6.58 percent
|3.07 percent
|Borderless Field Notes Rare
|2.63 percent
|1.23 percent
|Borderless Field Notes Mythic Rare
|7.89 percent
|3.68 percent
|Borderless Showcase Woodland Rare
|92.1 percent
|42.95 percent
|Borderless Showcase Woodland Mythic Rare
|9.21 percent
|4.3 percent
|Borderless Planeswalker Mythic Rare
|1.32 percent
|0.61 percent
|Borderless Imagine: Courageous Critters Rares
|31.5 percent
|14.73 percent
|Borderless Imagine: Courageous Critters Mythic Rares
|10.53 percent
|4.91 percent
|Three Tree City Rares
|2.63 percent
|1.23 percent
|Borderless Mitsuhiro Arita Lumra, Bellow of the Woods Mythic Rare
|0.6 percent
|0.31 percent
|Main Set Extended-Art Rares
|34.2 percent
|15.95 percent
|Special Guests Mythic Rares
|–
|3.07 percent
|Raised Foil Anime Card
|–
|3.66 percent
Foil Bloomburrow Token Slot 16
- One slot is designated for the Traditional Foil double-sided token.