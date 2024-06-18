All MTG Beyond booster contents and pull rates in Assassin’s Creed

Wizards of the Coast is experimenting with Magic: The Gathering booster packs once again through Beyond boosters, available through the Universes Beyond Assassin’s Creed set.
Here’s a complete breakdown of every slot and exactly what types of pull rates you can expect while cracking these Beyond booster packs.
What is in an Assassin’s Creed MTG Beyond booster?
All MTG Beyond booster packs for the Universes Beyond Assassin’s Creed set will have six slots and eight cards. The eighth card, however, is an ad/token card. All cards are legal to play in Modern and Eternal formats.
Beyond booster slot one content and pull rates
- Three Uncommon rarity cards out of a pool of 54
Beyond booster slot two content and pull rates
- A Basic land
- 96.6 percent chance of pulling one of 10 non-foil full-art Basic lands
- A Rare or Mythic Rare borderless scene Assassin’s Creed card
- 3.09 percent chance of a Rare non-foil borderless scene card
- 0.31 percent chance of a Mythic Rare non-foil borderless scene card
Beyond booster slot three content and pull rates
- Any non-foil Assassin’s Creed Rare or Mythic Rare cards
- 82.05 percent chance of non-foil Rare
- 17.95 percent chance of non-foil Mythic Rare
Beyond booster slot four content and pull rates
- Foil Assassin’s Creed card of any rarity
- 83.34 percent chance of foil Uncommon
- 13.67 percent chance of foil Rare
- 2.99 percent chance of foil Mythic Rare
Beyond booster slot five content and pull rates
- A non-foil booster fun Assassin’s Creed card of any rarity
- 69.44 percent chance of one of nine Showcase Memory Corridor Uncommon cards
- 8.64 percent chance of one of 14 Showcase Memory Corridor Rare cards
- 2.47 percent chance of one of eight borderless Mythic Rare cards
- 1.54 percent chance of one of five Showcase Memory Corridor Mythic Rare cards
- 1.23 percent chance of one of two borderless Rare cards
- A Traditional foil booster fun Assassin’s Creed card of any rarity (16.6 percent of the time)
- 13.89 percent chance of one of nine foil Showcase Memory Corridor Uncommon cards
- 1.73 percent chance of one of 14 foil Showcase Memory Corridor Rare cards
- 0.49 percent chance of one of eight foil borderless Mythic Rare cards
- 0.31 percent chance of one of five foil Showcase Memory Corridor Mythic Rare cards
- 0.25 percent chance of one of two foil borderless Rare cards
Beyond booster slot six content and pull rates
- An ad or token card with a token appearing 65 percent of the time
Why are MTG Beyond boosters different from Playbooster packs?
“Beyond boosters are a middle-sized product in our [WotC] product ecosystem,” product architect Zakeel Gordon explained. They are designed for 60-card formats.
Cards within Beyond boosters for the Universes Beyond Assassin’s Creed MTG set weren’t designed for Limited Draft and Sealed play, so WotC included fewer cards than what you find in Playbooster packs. The concept of an MTG Beyond booster spawned from the failed March of the Machine: The Aftermath Epilogue boosters.
At time of writing, the MTG community’s feelings range from indifferent to disappointed regarding the new Beyond boosters, but some fans are willing to hold off any major opinions until official Assassin’s Creed spoilers begin to drop.