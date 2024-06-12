All major MTG Assassin’s Creed takeaways, so far

Wizards of the Coast is bringing the Assassin’s Creed franchise to TCG fans through a Universes Beyond set featuring 80 new Modern legal Magic: The Gathering cards with treatments like serialized figures and scene cards.

Here’s what we know about the iconic new Assassin’s Creed set before official previews begin and significant takeaways to watch for.

Why are MTG Assassin’s Creed Beyond booster packs different?

Cleopatra, Exiled Pharoh. Image via WotC

Beyond Booster Assassin’s Creed packs contain six slots and eight cards, of which one is a token or ad card. Fans are wary of WotC changing the packaging for booster packs since the March of the Machine: The Aftermath Epilogue boosters debacle. And the preorder prices of MTG Assassin’s Creed Beyond booster packs aren’t helping.

Are MTG Assassin’s Creed Beyond boosters worth it?

At time of writing, the preorder price of an Assassin’s Creed Beyond booster box is around $130. To put the price in perspective, an Outlaws of Thunder Junction Playbooster box is valued at around $145, which contains packs that have seven slots and 15 cards (including the token/ad card). The price might be justifiable if Collector treatments were included in the Beyond booster packs, but the Universes Beyond set has Collector booster packs already, with boxes at a preorder price of around $270.

Unlike the LTR Universes Beyond set from last year, WotC didn’t design the Assassin’s Creed MTG set to be Limited playable eithere. This means there’s going to be no Draft and Sealed, which reduces the playability of the three Uncommon cards in the set. The only real upside to the Beyond Boosters is you can pull up to three Rare cards. But in comparison to Playboosters, players can pull up to three Rare cards too.

Once Assassin’s Creed spoilers start, we’ll have a better idea of the overall value found in Beyond booster packs, and maybe, preorder prices will drop significantly.

What are the major MTG mechanics in Assassin’s Creed?

Reduce the cost of Assassin creature types. Image via WotC

The main mechanic within the Assassin’s Creed Universes Beyond set is called Freerunning; it was first revealed at MagicCon Chicago.

Freerunning: Cast a spell at a reduced Freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to an opponent this turn with an Assassin or your commander.

Assassins are naturally a main creature type theme within the Universes Beyond set and the Freerunning mechanic functions similarly to Ninjutsu, without Flash. The downside to Freerunning is the creature you play with the Assassin’s Creed mechanic can’t attack or synergize with attacks when it enters the battlefield.

Additional MTG Assassin’s Creed mechanics will be added upon official previews.

Featured treatments in MTG Assassin’s Creed set

Despite the high preorder prices for Assassin’s Creed Universes Beyond Collector booster packs and boxes, WotC has added cool chase treatments to the MTG set. Historical figures are now Modern legal cards through a Historical Figure treatment with serialized printings. Another treatment is the Memory Corridor, showcasing iconic characters from the 12 main Assassin’s Creed games. And at least one completed scene, much like LTR scene cards, is included in the Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond set.

