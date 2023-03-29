All March of the Machine spoilers, debut stream

Wizards of the Coast dropped over 50 March of the Machine spoilers today during the debut stream, showcasing Magic: The Gathering cards like the final Mirrian Sword and a planeswalker Battle card.
Scheduled to release digitally on April 18, the March of the Machine (MOM) set wraps up the Phyrexian invasion that planned to take over the MTG Multiverse. The set has a similar feel to War of the Spark in regard to epicness and design. Devs have pumped the MOM set full of new and returning mechanics, along with a Battle card type attached to Teferi as a planeswalker. Other big design choices include heroic team-ups and Transformation cards that will impact a variety of Magic formats.
Here’s every March of the Machine spoiler from the debut stream on Twitch.
Planeswalker Battle MOM spoiler
WotC has created a new type of planeswalker, found on the backside of the new Battle type cards with the Invasion of New Phyrexia//Teferi Akosa of Zhalfir. The planeswalker has synergy with knights, along with staple abilities like card advantage and removal.
Other Battle cards
Battle card types can feature a wide variety of permanents on the backside, not just planeswalkers like Teferi. There are 36 Battles in the MOM set. There is at least one Battle in each Draft booster pack.
Invasion of Fiora//Marchesa, Resolute Monarch
Invasion of Fiora//Marchesa, Resolute Monarch is a pricey Mono-Black Battle that wipes the board state clean. Once defeated, the Battle becomes a legendary creature with Menace and Deathtouch.
Other Battle front-side MOM spoilers
Some Battle cards that were dropped during the March of the Machine spoiler debut stream didn’t feature a backside.
Transform MOM spoiler
Cards that have Transform, Double-Faced cards, return to Standard. The MOM spoilers have an activated trigger that Transforms the creature, sometimes from a creature to a Phyrexian creature—or in the case of Elesh Norn, into a Saga that transforms back into Elesh Norn. There is a cycle in MOM where each of the five Praetors has a Transform Double-Face Saga on the back side of the card.
- Etali, Primal Conqueror//Etali, Primal Sickness
- Elesh Norn//The Argent Etchings
- Polukranos Reborn//Polukranos, Engine of Ruin
Commander Precon MOM spoilers
The five face commanders for the MOM Precon Commander decks were revealed during the debut stream. There are a total of five preconstructed Commander decks getting released with the MOM set.
- Call for Backup (WRG): Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener
- Calvary Charge (WUB): Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir
- Divine Convocation (WUR): Kasla, the Borken Halo
- Tinker Time (URG): Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy
- Growing Threat (WB): Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos
Planechase cards in MOM Commander
Mechanics MOM spoilers
There are two new mechanics within the MOM set: Backup and Incubate.
Backup
The Backup mechanic in MOM is a triggered ability, placing +1/+1 counters on a target creature when a creature that has Backup enters the battlefield. If players choose another creature, that creature gains the abilities of the Backup creature in addition to the counters until the end of the turn.
Incubate
Incubate is a new keyword action that involves tokens. The Incubator token is similar to other tokens like Treasure and Food. And the Incubator token can Transform, turning into a Phyrexian Artifact creature token.
Team-up MOM spoilers
Two more legendary team-ups were previewed during the MOM debut stream: Borborygmos and Fblthp, along with Zurgo and Ojutai.
Multiverse Legends MOM spoilers
The Multiverse Legends are not Standard-legal cards from the MOM set—they are legal in formats they are already legal in. These cards were added to enhance the MOM Limited format, similar to Mystical Archives or Retro Artifacts. And there are a few Limited bombs players will want to get their hands on for Draft and Sealed events.
Promo MOM spoilers
A total of five MTG cards were revealed as promos for the MOM set.
- Botanical Brawler Promo
- Halo Forager Promo
- Kami of Whispered Hopes Promo
- Norns Inquisitor Promo
- Scrappy Bruiser Promo
Other March of the Machine spoilers
The Realmbreaker tree has its own Artifact card in MOM, and Karn is featured in what might be the best illustration of the set, holding the head of Elesh Norn up in victory. Players shouldn’t sleep on Elspeth’s Smite in Constructed or Limited and Quintorius Loremaster returns to Standard in Boros MTG colors.
