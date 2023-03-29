All March of the Machine spoilers, debut stream

Elesh Norn The Argent Etchings Invasion of New Phyrexia Teferi Akosa of Zhalfir Polukranos Reborn Polukranos, Engine of Ruin Sword of Once and Future Glissa Herald of Predation Etali, Primal Conqueror Etali, Primal Sickness Monastery Mentor Invasion of Fiora Battle Marchesa Resolute Monarch Invasion of Ikoria Battle Zilortha, Apex of Ikoria Invasion of Ravnica Guildpact Paragon Borborygmos and Fblthp Zurgo and Ojutai Traumatic Revelation Transcendent Message Stoke the Flames Seal from Existence Realmbreaker the Invasion Tree Quintorius Loremaster Negate Mirrodin Avenged Merciless Repurposing Elspeths Smite Boon-Bringer Valkyrie Archpriest of Shadows Scrappy Bruiser Promo Norns Inquisitor Promo Kami of Whispered Hopes Promo Halo Forager Promo Botanical Brawler Promo Yargle Glutton of Urborg Multiverse Legends Vorinclex Voice of Hunger Multiverse Legends Urabrask the Hidden Multiverse Legends Skithiryx the Blight Dragon Multiverse Legends Sheoldred Whispering One Multiverse Legends Niv-Mizzet Reborn Multiverse Legends Kroxa Titan of Deaths Hunger Multiverse Legends Jin-Gitaxias Core Augur Multiverse Legends Emry Lurker of the Loch Multiverse Legends Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite Multiverse Legends Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir Kasla, the Borken Halo Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos Panopticon Planechanse Nyx Planechase Jund Planechase Esper Planechase Invasion of Ixalan Battle Invasion of Ergamon Battle

Wizards of the Coast dropped over 50 March of the Machine spoilers today during the debut stream, showcasing Magic: The Gathering cards like the final Mirrian Sword and a planeswalker Battle card.

Scheduled to release digitally on April 18, the March of the Machine (MOM) set wraps up the Phyrexian invasion that planned to take over the MTG Multiverse. The set has a similar feel to War of the Spark in regard to epicness and design. Devs have pumped the MOM set full of new and returning mechanics, along with a Battle card type attached to Teferi as a planeswalker. Other big design choices include heroic team-ups and Transformation cards that will impact a variety of Magic formats.

Here’s every March of the Machine spoiler from the debut stream on Twitch.

Planeswalker Battle MOM spoiler

Invasion of New Phyrexia Teferi Akosa of Zhalfir

WotC has created a new type of planeswalker, found on the backside of the new Battle type cards with the Invasion of New Phyrexia//Teferi Akosa of Zhalfir. The planeswalker has synergy with knights, along with staple abilities like card advantage and removal.

Other Battle cards

Battle card types can feature a wide variety of permanents on the backside, not just planeswalkers like Teferi. There are 36 Battles in the MOM set. There is at least one Battle in each Draft booster pack.

Invasion of Fiora//Marchesa, Resolute Monarch

Invasion of Fiora Battle Marchesa Resolute Monarch Invasion of Ravnica Guildpact Paragon Invasion of Ikoria Battle Zilortha, Apex of Ikoria

Invasion of Fiora//Marchesa, Resolute Monarch is a pricey Mono-Black Battle that wipes the board state clean. Once defeated, the Battle becomes a legendary creature with Menace and Deathtouch.

Other Battle front-side MOM spoilers

Invasion of Ixalan Battle Invasion of Ergamon Battle

Some Battle cards that were dropped during the March of the Machine spoiler debut stream didn’t feature a backside.

Transform MOM spoiler

Elesh Norn The Argent Etchings Polukranos Reborn Polukranos, Engine of Ruin Etali, Primal Conqueror Etali, Primal Sickness

Cards that have Transform, Double-Faced cards, return to Standard. The MOM spoilers have an activated trigger that Transforms the creature, sometimes from a creature to a Phyrexian creature—or in the case of Elesh Norn, into a Saga that transforms back into Elesh Norn. There is a cycle in MOM where each of the five Praetors has a Transform Double-Face Saga on the back side of the card.

Etali, Primal Conqueror//Etali, Primal Sickness

Elesh Norn//The Argent Etchings

Polukranos Reborn//Polukranos, Engine of Ruin

Commander Precon MOM spoilers

Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir Kasla, the Borken Halo Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos

The five face commanders for the MOM Precon Commander decks were revealed during the debut stream. There are a total of five preconstructed Commander decks getting released with the MOM set.

Call for Backup (WRG): Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener

Calvary Charge (WUB): Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir

Divine Convocation (WUR): Kasla, the Borken Halo

Tinker Time (URG): Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy

Growing Threat (WB): Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos

Planechase cards in MOM Commander

Esper Planechase Jund Planechase Nyx Planechase Panopticon Planechanse

Mechanics MOM spoilers

There are two new mechanics within the MOM set: Backup and Incubate.

Backup

Boon-Bringer Valkyrie Archpriest of Shadows

The Backup mechanic in MOM is a triggered ability, placing +1/+1 counters on a target creature when a creature that has Backup enters the battlefield. If players choose another creature, that creature gains the abilities of the Backup creature in addition to the counters until the end of the turn.

Incubate

Incubate token frontside Incubate token backside Merciless Repurposing

Incubate is a new keyword action that involves tokens. The Incubator token is similar to other tokens like Treasure and Food. And the Incubator token can Transform, turning into a Phyrexian Artifact creature token.

Team-up MOM spoilers

Borborygmos and Fblthp Zurgo and Ojutai

Two more legendary team-ups were previewed during the MOM debut stream: Borborygmos and Fblthp, along with Zurgo and Ojutai.

Multiverse Legends MOM spoilers

Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite Multiverse Legends Emry Lurker of the Loch Multiverse Legends Jin-Gitaxias Core Augur Multiverse Legends Kroxa Titan of Deaths Hunger Multiverse Legends Niv-Mizzet Reborn Multiverse Legends Sheoldred Whispering One Multiverse Legends Skithiryx the Blight Dragon Multiverse Legends Urabrask the Hidden Multiverse Legends Vorinclex Voice of Hunger Multiverse Legends Yargle Glutton of Urborg Multiverse Legends Zada Hedron Grinder

The Multiverse Legends are not Standard-legal cards from the MOM set—they are legal in formats they are already legal in. These cards were added to enhance the MOM Limited format, similar to Mystical Archives or Retro Artifacts. And there are a few Limited bombs players will want to get their hands on for Draft and Sealed events.

Promo MOM spoilers

Botanical Brawler Promo Halo Forager Promo Kami of Whispered Hopes Promo Norns Inquisitor Promo Scrappy Bruiser Promo

A total of five MTG cards were revealed as promos for the MOM set.

Botanical Brawler Promo

Halo Forager Promo

Kami of Whispered Hopes Promo

Norns Inquisitor Promo

Scrappy Bruiser Promo

Other March of the Machine spoilers

Mirrodin Avenged Quintorius Loremaster Realmbreaker the Invasion Tree Negate Seal from Existence Stoke the Flames Transcendent Message Traumatic Revelation Elspeths Smite

The Realmbreaker tree has its own Artifact card in MOM, and Karn is featured in what might be the best illustration of the set, holding the head of Elesh Norn up in victory. Players shouldn’t sleep on Elspeth’s Smite in Constructed or Limited and Quintorius Loremaster returns to Standard in Boros MTG colors.

All images via WotC.