World Eater Polukranos returns to Standard in MOM as Rare legendary Phyrexian hydra

World Eater Polukranos is returning from the Magic: The Gathering underworld in the March of the Machine set as a transform card, featuring a hydra on the front side and a Phyrexian hydra on the backside.

The MTG keyword mechanic Transform is back through the March of the Machine (MOM) set that is scheduled to digitally release on April 18. Featuring the once-defeated World Eater Polukranos, the hydra returns to Standard since it was first printed in the Theros set. Having escaped the underworld, Polukranos is now a three-drop Mono Green creature that can use White mana or Phyrexian mana through its activated transform ability to become a Phyrexian hydra with Reach and Lifelink. The Transform mechanic is similar to but different from the new Battle card type and Siege mechanic.

Polukranos Reborn//Polukranos, Engine of Ruin

Polukranos Reborn | Image via WotC Polukranos, Engine of Ruin | Image via WotC

Polukranos Reborn//Polukranos, Engine of Ruin is a double-face card where only the front side can get cast onto the MTG battlefield. The legendary creature has a rarity of Rare and is cast at a cost of GGG. Transforming it costs 6W/P, however, beefing up the hydra through Compleation into a Phyrexian creature.

Polukranos Reborn

Polukranos Reborn | Image via WotC

Casting cost: GGG

Type: Legendary Creature—Hydra

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 4/5

Keyword: Reach

Activated ability: Pay 6W/P—Transform Polukranos Reborn. Activate only as a Sorcery.

Polukranos Reborn is a solid three-drop in Mono-Green builds with its 4/5 stats and Reach for Standard and will likely get rated as a Rare bomb in the MOM Limited format. The hydra is also very strong in GW Commander decks that want a top-end finisher that can impact the battlefield as early as turn three.

Polukranos, Engine of Ruin

Polukranos, Engine of Ruin | Image via WotC

Type: Legendary Creature—Phyrexian Hydra

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 6/6

Keywords: Reach and Lifelink

Ability: Whenever Polukranos, Engine of Ruin, or another non-token hydra you control dies, create a 3/3 Green and White Phyrexian hydra token with Reach and a 3/3 Green and White Phyrexian hydra token with Lifelink.

Transforming Polukranos Reborn into Polukranos, Engine of Ruin takes at least six mana, resulting in a 6/6 Phyrexian Hydra with Reach and Lifelink. The legendary creature also replaces itself or another non-token hydra upon getting removed from the battlefield.

Players can test out Polukranos Reborn//Polukranos, Engine of Ruin when prerelease events for the March of the Machine set start on April 14.