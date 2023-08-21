A wild MTG Hare powers up tokens through Wilds of Eldraine

Go on a Hare Raising Adventure and then pump up the team to finish off opponents.

Image of magical rabbit casting a spell through horns via MTG Pollen-Shield Hare Hare Raising Adventure Wilds of Eldraine set
Pollen-Shield Hare | Image via WotC

A Magic: The Gathering rabbit dropped during Wilds of Eldranine spoilers on Aug. 21, showcasing a two-drop hare with an off-color Adventure that synergizes with go-wide builds. 

Toxic tokens are still a thing within the MTG Standard format and a new Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) rabbit may provide additional support to the archetype in White and Green. Within the upcoming Standard-legal set that contains new mechanics like Bargain, is the returning MTG mechanic Adventure. And some Adventures have a different color mana casting cost than the creature, like the WOE rabbit Pollen-Shield Hare. 

Pollen-Shield Hare WOE spoiler

The Pollen-Shield Hare is a two-drop Rare 2/2 lord of tokens, giving all tokens +1/+1 while the rabbit is on the battlefield. Synergizing with the hare is the Adventure spell in Green that can pump up one specific creature based on the number of creatures you control. 

  • Casting cost: 1W
  • Type: Creature—Rabbit
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Stats: 2/2
  • Ability: Creature tokens you control get +1/+1

Hare Raising Adventure

  • Casting cost: G
  • Type: Sorcery—Adventure
  • Ability: Target creature you control gains Vigilance and +X/+X until the end of the turn, where “X” is equal to the number of creatures you control. 

Go-wide decks are fun within the MTG Arena best-of-one Standard meta but aren’t typically considered meta. Poison and Toxic builds were once meta and  Pollen-Shield Hare is potentially a WOE card that could improve the archetype. 

Players can test out  Pollen-Shield Hare and Hare Raising when the Wilds of Eldraine set digitally launches on Sept. 5.

