A wild MTG Hare powers up tokens through Wilds of Eldraine

Go on a Hare Raising Adventure and then pump up the team to finish off opponents.

A Magic: The Gathering rabbit dropped during Wilds of Eldranine spoilers on Aug. 21, showcasing a two-drop hare with an off-color Adventure that synergizes with go-wide builds.

Toxic tokens are still a thing within the MTG Standard format and a new Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) rabbit may provide additional support to the archetype in White and Green. Within the upcoming Standard-legal set that contains new mechanics like Bargain, is the returning MTG mechanic Adventure. And some Adventures have a different color mana casting cost than the creature, like the WOE rabbit Pollen-Shield Hare.

Pollen-Shield Hare WOE spoiler

The Pollen-Shield Hare is a two-drop Rare 2/2 lord of tokens, giving all tokens +1/+1 while the rabbit is on the battlefield. Synergizing with the hare is the Adventure spell in Green that can pump up one specific creature based on the number of creatures you control.

Pollen-Shield Hare Showcase treatment | Image via WotC

Casting cost: 1W

1W Type : Creature—Rabbit

: Creature—Rabbit Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 2/2

: 2/2 Ability: Creature tokens you control get +1/+1

Related: All MTG anime art Enchanting Tales cards in Wilds of Eldraine

Hare Raising Adventure

Casting cost : G

: G Type : Sorcery—Adventure

: Sorcery—Adventure Ability: Target creature you control gains Vigilance and +X/+X until the end of the turn, where “X” is equal to the number of creatures you control.

Go-wide decks are fun within the MTG Arena best-of-one Standard meta but aren’t typically considered meta. Poison and Toxic builds were once meta and Pollen-Shield Hare is potentially a WOE card that could improve the archetype.

Players can test out Pollen-Shield Hare and Hare Raising when the Wilds of Eldraine set digitally launches on Sept. 5.

About the author