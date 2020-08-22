8 reprints announced for MTG Commander Collection: Green

Wizards of the Coast revealed eight Commander staples and notable reprints for the upcoming Commander Collection: Green during today’s opening Future of Commander panel to kick off Channel Fireball’s Command Fest 2.

Similar to Magic’s Signature Spellbook series, Commander Collection: Green gives players eight reprints featuring new art with callbacks to popular green commanders. The set is scheduled to release on Dec. 4. There were no price details released during the panel.

There are two versions of the product, a non-foil version and a foil version Wizards of the Coast announced during the panel with designer Gavin Verhey, designer of Commander Collection: Green Ari Nieh, and lead final designer of Commander Legends Jules Robins.

Here are the eight cards included in Commander Collection: Green.

Worldly Tutor: Illustrated by Cristi Balanescu.

Seedborn Muse: Illustrated by Forrest Imel

Omnath Locus of Mana: Illustrated by Chase Stone

Freyalise, Llanowar’s Fury: Illustrated by Kieran Yanner

Bane of Progress: Illustrated by Grzegorz Rutkowski

Command Tower: Illustrated by Joseph Meehan

Sol Ring: Illustrated by Joseph Meehan

Sylvan Library: Illustrated by Bryan Sola