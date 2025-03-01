Mystery Bone location in Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds Mystery Bone is a crafting material used to forge various weapons and armor. It’s particularly important in forging Bone armor, a decent early-game type.

There are three ways to find Mystery Bone. To find Mystery Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds, you can either kill one of the monster types that drops it, find it in a Bonepile, or earn it as a quest reward. You might think Bonepiles are the easier option, given that the creature in question is already dead, but Bonepiles are usually guarded, often by large monsters.

Which monsters drop Mystery Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds?

The following monsters drop Mystery Bone at Low Rank:

Bulaqchi (found on the Windward Plains)

Porkeplume (found on the Iceshard Cliffs and in the Ruins of Wyveria)

Rafma (found on the Iceshard Cliffs and in the Ruins of Wyveria)

However, the probability of finding Mystery Bone of the corpse of one of the above monsters is low compared to the chances of finding it in a Bonepile.

Where to find Mystery Bone in Bonepiles in Monster Hunter Wilds

Bonepiles are found in all regions of Monster Hunter Wilds, and they almost always contain Mystery Bone, often more than one. To find nearby Bonepiles, open the map, then press right on the D-pad to open the small menu in the bottom left of the screen. Select Filter Icons, then scroll down the list until you reach Bonepiles. With Bonepiles selected, use left and right on the D-pad to switch between the various Bonepiles on the map. When finding a nearby Bonepile, press X/A and select Set Waypoint. Now you can follow the guide to the selected Bonepile and loot it for Mystery Bone.

Which quests award Mystery Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Quest rewards in Monster Hunter Wilds are somewhat randomized, so there’s no guarantee you’ll get the rewards you want when you complete a quest. However, many quests in the game offer at least a possibility of rewarding you with Mystery Bone.

The following Assignments offer Mystery Bone as possible rewards:

A Stage of Rose and Thorn

Drive Off the Congalala

Pinnacle of the Pack

Balahara of the Sandsea

And the following Optional Quests also offer Mystery Bone as a possible reward:

Buggin’ in the Desert

The Desert is Demanding

Buggin’ in the Scarlet Forest

A Sharp Sort

Beware the Chatacabra

Fire Starter

Every Rose…

Tussle in Pink

Sand Sea Surges

Forest Outlaw

Buggin’ in the Cliffs

What is Mystery Bone used for in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Mystery Bone is used to forge a wide range of weapons and armor. Unsurprisingly, it’s required for many items of Bone equipment but is also an ingredient in a few other crafting recipes.

The following weapons are forged using Mystery Bone:

Bone Strongarm I

Bone Hatchets I

Bone Blade I

Bone Gunlance I

Bone Bludgeon I

Bone Shooter I

Bone Horn I

Bone Staff I

Bone Lance I

Bone Shotel I

Bone Axe I

Bone Kukri I

Hunter’s Bow I

Hunter’s Rifle I

The following armor is forged using Mystery Bone:

Bone Vambraces

Bone Mail

Bone Helm

Bone Greaves

Bone Coil

Chatacabra Greaves

Vespoid Mail

Vespoid Helm

The following Palico equipment is forged using Mystery Bone:

Felyne Bone Helm

Felyne Bone Mail

Felyne Bone Hammer

