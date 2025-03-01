Forgot password
MH Wilds intro on ship
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Mystery Bone location in Monster Hunter Wilds

It's no mystery where to find them.
Published: Mar 1, 2025 11:10 am

In Monster Hunter Wilds Mystery Bone is a crafting material used to forge various weapons and armor. It’s particularly important in forging Bone armor, a decent early-game type.

There are three ways to find Mystery Bone. To find Mystery Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds, you can either kill one of the monster types that drops it, find it in a Bonepile, or earn it as a quest reward. You might think Bonepiles are the easier option, given that the creature in question is already dead, but Bonepiles are usually guarded, often by large monsters.

Which monsters drop Mystery Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Slaying a Bulaqchi in MH Wilds
Bulaqchi drop bones despite not being bony. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The following monsters drop Mystery Bone at Low Rank:

  • Bulaqchi (found on the Windward Plains)
  • Porkeplume (found on the Iceshard Cliffs and in the Ruins of Wyveria)
  • Rafma (found on the Iceshard Cliffs and in the Ruins of Wyveria)

However, the probability of finding Mystery Bone of the corpse of one of the above monsters is low compared to the chances of finding it in a Bonepile.

Where to find Mystery Bone in Bonepiles in Monster Hunter Wilds

Using the map to find Bonepiles in MH Wilds
The in-game map offers a range of handy tracking tools. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bonepiles are found in all regions of Monster Hunter Wilds, and they almost always contain Mystery Bone, often more than one. To find nearby Bonepiles, open the map, then press right on the D-pad to open the small menu in the bottom left of the screen. Select Filter Icons, then scroll down the list until you reach Bonepiles. With Bonepiles selected, use left and right on the D-pad to switch between the various Bonepiles on the map. When finding a nearby Bonepile, press X/A and select Set Waypoint. Now you can follow the guide to the selected Bonepile and loot it for Mystery Bone.

Which quests award Mystery Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Optional Quests in MH Wilds
Buggin’ in the Desert is one possible way to get Mystery Bone early in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Quest rewards in Monster Hunter Wilds are somewhat randomized, so there’s no guarantee you’ll get the rewards you want when you complete a quest. However, many quests in the game offer at least a possibility of rewarding you with Mystery Bone.

The following Assignments offer Mystery Bone as possible rewards:

  • A Stage of Rose and Thorn
  • Drive Off the Congalala
  • Pinnacle of the Pack
  • Balahara of the Sandsea

And the following Optional Quests also offer Mystery Bone as a possible reward:

  • Buggin’ in the Desert
  • The Desert is Demanding
  • Buggin’ in the Scarlet Forest
  • A Sharp Sort
  • Beware the Chatacabra
  • Fire Starter
  • Every Rose…
  • Tussle in Pink
  • Sand Sea Surges
  • Forest Outlaw
  • Buggin’ in the Cliffs

What is Mystery Bone used for in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Forging Bone Mail in MH Wilds
Bone armor is nothing special, but it’s a solid early-game option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mystery Bone is used to forge a wide range of weapons and armor. Unsurprisingly, it’s required for many items of Bone equipment but is also an ingredient in a few other crafting recipes.

The following weapons are forged using Mystery Bone:

  • Bone Strongarm I
  • Bone Hatchets I
  • Bone Blade I
  • Bone Gunlance I
  • Bone Bludgeon I
  • Bone Shooter I
  • Bone Horn I
  • Bone Staff I
  • Bone Lance I
  • Bone Shotel I
  • Bone Axe I
  • Bone Kukri I
  • Hunter’s Bow I
  • Hunter’s Rifle I

The following armor is forged using Mystery Bone:

  • Bone Vambraces
  • Bone Mail
  • Bone Helm
  • Bone Greaves
  • Bone Coil
  • Chatacabra Greaves
  • Vespoid Mail
  • Vespoid Helm

The following Palico equipment is forged using Mystery Bone:

  • Felyne Bone Helm
  • Felyne Bone Mail
  • Felyne Bone Hammer
