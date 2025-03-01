How to change weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds

The first big decision you make in Monster Hunter Wilds is your choice of weapon, but no weapon suits every playstyle or every situation. So, there are various reasons why you might want to change or switch your primary and secondary weapons.

One of the biggest selling points of Monster Hunter Wilds and the entire Monster Hunter series is how each weapon offers a different gameplay experience, so there’s every reason to want to try them all out. And for the first time in the series, Wilds lets you switch weapons when out in the field, not just back at base.

How to change your weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can change both your weapons and all your other equipment in the Tent or at the Smithy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can change your weapon as soon as you complete Chapter 1-1: Desert Trotters and unlock the Base Camp. At first, you can only change weapons with Gemma at the Smithy, but after you’ve talked to your Guildmates and attended the meeting at the Command tent, your own Tent will unlock, and you can also change your weapons in there.

To change weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds, go to the Smithy or the Tent in the Base Camp, then select Change Equipment on the Equipment Menu. You can select a primary and, if you’ve unlocked its slot, a secondary weapon on the next screen, alongside armor pieces and a talisman.

Once you have both a primary and secondary weapon equipped, you’ll want to know how to switch between them on the fly.

How to switch to your secondary weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds

The weapon-switching animation happens so fast that you might not see it happen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you slay the Quematrice during Chapter 1:2 Village of Whispering Winds, Y’sai gifts you a Seikret, and Gemma makes a new saddle for it, complete with a holster for an additional weapon. From now on, you can switch between your primary and secondary weapons, so long as your Seikret is nearby.

To change to your secondary weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds, tap right on the D-pad. If you’re already riding your Seikret, you simply switch weapons via the holster on your saddle. But if you’re on foot, you first whistle for it, then switch weapons as you mount it. There’s currently no way to switch weapons without mounting your Seikret at the same time, which is a little bit awkward, but that’s how it is.

Now that you know how to change weapons and switch between them, you can start experimenting with different combinations of Monster Hunter Wilds’ 14 weapons and discover what works best for you.

