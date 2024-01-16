If you’re struggling to find the best Switch Axe build in Monster Hunter World, I’ve got you covered. The best way to take down monsters is by using weapons capable of instilling panic in an unsuspecting beast, like a giant axe.

Here’s our best Switch Axe build in Monster Hunter World.

How to build the best Switch Axe build in Monster Hunter World

Only one tool for the job. Image via Capcom

The best setup you can use in Monster Hunter World that focuses on a Switch Axe is by utilizing Focus, Power Prolonger, and Evade Extender.

Using these mechanics will help give you a boost of power you desperately need if you want to take down a powerful monster. If you’re looking for one of the best builds, I recommend going down the Kjarr Axe “Stream” path or the Lightbreak Axe path.

Kjarr Axe has a life drain effect, which means beginners should steer clear of this build unless they know how to operate it. If you manage to get this build under control you’ll be able to attack monsters and gain an elemental damage buff, as well as Sharpness.

The life-draining effect can be dealt with if you run health augments on your weapons or use Safi heals once you have been hit with at least 40 damage. You can also use medicine once you have reached level three to give you 30 percent of your health back.

The majority of people who use the Kjarr Axe build use it for the Alatreon fight because tackling this monster is difficult. Players have found success being able to conquer it by using the Kjarr build.

The next setup is the Lightbreak Axe path where you’ll be able to do a lot of damage if paired correctly with critical jewels, like Critical Jewel Two and Flawless/Vitality Jewel Four. Flawless/Vitality Jewel Four will enhance your performance, as well as provide a boost to your health. Try to pair it up with attack buffs to give it an extra boost if you’re feeling frisky.

How to craft Lightbreak Axe and Kjarr Axe in Monster Hunter World

You’ll need to collect some resources for these axes. Screenshot via Capcom

If you want to use either the Lightbreak Axe or Kjarr Axe, you’re going to want to gather materials to craft them first. The Lightbreak Axe needs the following items:

One Immortal Reactor

One Brach Warhead

Three Brach Obliterators

Four Indestructible Ebonshells

Tip: You can find these items by taking down a Raging Brachydios, located at Guiding Lands.

To obtain the Kjarr Axe, you’re going to want to use a different method other than farming for materials. You’ll have to finish the quest “The Fury of El Dorado” during the Kulve Taroth Siege Event quest. During the quest, you’ll have to unlock AT Kulve Taroth’s fury mode.

This can take some time because it’s a rare item and it will require you to redo the siege over and over.