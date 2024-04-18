Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt board
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

What happens to Shovel tokens after Anniversary Treasures Hunt in Monopoly GO?

Get value out of your Shovel Treasure Hunt tokens.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 08:21 pm

The first anniversary of Monopoly GO showcased an Anniversary Treasures Hunt that featured a Wild Sticker, but for players who fell short of the grand prize, here’s what happens to your extra Shovel tokens

Recommended Videos

Monopoly GO has been live for a year. Scopely and Hasbro are celebrating this momentous occasion with players through the Anniversary Treasures Hunt, featuring a Wild Sticker as one of the grand prizes. We didn’t get any Wild Stickers with the last Partner event or Treasure Hunt, so it’s nice to see Scopely is keeping the reward as an option. For players who need a Wild Sticker to unlock a set in the Making Music Sticker album, it’s a welcome bonus.

Completing a Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt isn’t easy, and it’s normal for players to have Shovel tokens left over when the event eventually ends. But don’t worry, because your Anniversary Treasure Hunt Shovel tokens have value.

Do Monopoly GO Shovel tokens have value when Treasures Hunt ends?

Monopoly GO grand prize rewards for the Anniversary Treasures Hunt
Get up to 2,500 Dice and a Wild Sticker as the grand prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, your Monopoly GO Shovel tokens are valuable rewards, converted into free Dice when the Anniversary Treasures Hunt ends. Earning Shovel tokens takes rolls and time, so it’s only right the Hunt tokens have value when an event ends. Each Shovel token is valued at three Dice, so eight leftovers are converted into 24 Dice.

It’s not the best deal but it’s better than cash. If the rewards you want are unlocked and Shovel tokens are an afterthought while you play, you could end up with a decent amount of Dice when the Anniversary Treasures Hunt ends. Or you could finish the event early.

Can I still earn Shovel tokens after claiming Monopoly GO Treasures Hunt grand prize?

Completing a Treasure Hunt before time runs out is possible, which can lead to an overflow of Shovel tokens. The sooner you complete the Anniversary Treasures Hunt, the more Dice you can earn from extra Shovel tokens. 

When does the Anniversary Treasures Hunt end in Monopoly GO?

The Monopoly GO Anniversary Treasures Hunt main event is scheduled to end on April 20 at 2:59pm CT. All Shovel tokens at that time will get converted into Dice, with one Shovel equaling three Dice. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monopoly GO: All GO Prize Hunt rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly reading blue prints in his office through Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All GO Prize Hunt rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How to get free Tokens in Monopoly GO
Gnome Token on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to get free Tokens in Monopoly GO
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monopoly GO: All GO Prize Hunt rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly reading blue prints in his office through Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All GO Prize Hunt rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How to get free Tokens in Monopoly GO
Gnome Token on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to get free Tokens in Monopoly GO
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 17, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.