What happens to Shovel tokens after Anniversary Treasures Hunt in Monopoly GO?

The first anniversary of Monopoly GO showcased an Anniversary Treasures Hunt that featured a Wild Sticker, but for players who fell short of the grand prize, here’s what happens to your extra Shovel tokens.

Monopoly GO has been live for a year. Scopely and Hasbro are celebrating this momentous occasion with players through the Anniversary Treasures Hunt, featuring a Wild Sticker as one of the grand prizes. We didn’t get any Wild Stickers with the last Partner event or Treasure Hunt, so it’s nice to see Scopely is keeping the reward as an option. For players who need a Wild Sticker to unlock a set in the Making Music Sticker album, it’s a welcome bonus.

Completing a Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt isn’t easy, and it’s normal for players to have Shovel tokens left over when the event eventually ends. But don’t worry, because your Anniversary Treasure Hunt Shovel tokens have value.

Do Monopoly GO Shovel tokens have value when Treasures Hunt ends?

Get up to 2,500 Dice and a Wild Sticker as the grand prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, your Monopoly GO Shovel tokens are valuable rewards, converted into free Dice when the Anniversary Treasures Hunt ends. Earning Shovel tokens takes rolls and time, so it’s only right the Hunt tokens have value when an event ends. Each Shovel token is valued at three Dice, so eight leftovers are converted into 24 Dice.

It’s not the best deal but it’s better than cash. If the rewards you want are unlocked and Shovel tokens are an afterthought while you play, you could end up with a decent amount of Dice when the Anniversary Treasures Hunt ends. Or you could finish the event early.

Can I still earn Shovel tokens after claiming Monopoly GO Treasures Hunt grand prize?

Completing a Treasure Hunt before time runs out is possible, which can lead to an overflow of Shovel tokens. The sooner you complete the Anniversary Treasures Hunt, the more Dice you can earn from extra Shovel tokens.

When does the Anniversary Treasures Hunt end in Monopoly GO?

The Monopoly GO Anniversary Treasures Hunt main event is scheduled to end on April 20 at 2:59pm CT. All Shovel tokens at that time will get converted into Dice, with one Shovel equaling three Dice.

