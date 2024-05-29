Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Showroom Show Off is a tournament returning to Monopoly GO on May 29, bringing several Peg-E tokens with it. Its milestone rewards include free dice rolls and Sticker Packs, which can help you boost your dice bank. Here’s how to get these rewards.
Full list of Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones
Showroom Show Off in Monopoly GO is an event with 30 milestones, offering 3,110 free dice rolls, 239 Peg-E Tokens, and two Blue Sticker Packs. You can earn even more rewards based on your final performance in the leaderboards, though this shouldn’t be your focus since you can’t control how well other players will do. Here’s the full list of rewards in Showroom Show Off.
|Milestone
|Showroom Show Off rewards
|Points to unlock
|1
|35 dice rolls
|50
|2
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|40
|3
|Five Peg-E Tokens
|80
|4
|High Roller for five minutes
|120
|5
|7 Peg-E Tokens
|140
|6
|100 dice rolls
|150
|7
|12 Peg-E Tokens
|130
|8
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|160
|9
|150 dice rolls
|180
|10
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|200
|
|11
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|250
|12
|175 dice rolls
|225
|13
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|275
|14
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|300
|15
|275 dice rolls
|400
|16
|Cash
|375
|17
|30 Peg-E Tokens
|425
|18
|Cash
|500
|19
|400 dice rolls
|600
|20
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|650
|
|21
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|550
|22
|50 Peg-E Tokens
|700
|23
|Cash
|800
|24
|675 dice rolls
|1,000
|25
|Cash
|900
|26
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|1,300
|27
|Cash
|1,500
|28
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|1,600
|29
|Cash
|1,800
|30
|1,300 dice rolls
|2,000
Best strategy for Showroom Show Off in Monopoly GO
To earn all 3,110 dice in Showroom Show Off without spending too much of your dice bank, the best strategy is to save your highest roll multipliers for when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. Six, seven, and eight are the most likely dice roll outcomes in the game, so rolling when you’re that many squares away from the scoring Railroad tiles will increase your odds of landing a hit and not wasting your dice. Additionally, make sure to play while Mega Heist and High Roller are active to maximize your rewards per play.
When is the next Monopoly GO event?
The next Monopoly GO tournament will start on May 30 at 1pm CT, though its official name and rewards will only become available closer to release. We know the release time and date because that’s when Showroom Show Off concludes, and developer Scopely always kicks off a new tournament as soon as the current one ends. If you want to complete the event today, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow to play a new one. Instead, you can play Making it Big, a long solo event lasting three days. You’ll likely need more than one day of active gameplay to finish it, so it should keep you busy for a while. Check out our daily events schedule as well to find the best times to take advantage of boosts.