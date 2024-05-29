Image with 'Showroom Show Off' in bold letters, flanked by a helmet on the left and a flaming tire on the right.
Monopoly Go

Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Showroom Show Off is an amazing opportunity to increase your Monopoly GO rewards in Peg-E Prize Drop.
Published: May 29, 2024

Showroom Show Off is a tournament returning to Monopoly GO on May 29, bringing several Peg-E tokens with it. Its milestone rewards include free dice rolls and Sticker Packs, which can help you boost your dice bank. Here’s how to get these rewards.

Full list of Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones

MR. Monopoly and assistant unveiling suprise rewards in Monopoly GO
It’s time to play Prize Drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Showroom Show Off in Monopoly GO is an event with 30 milestones, offering 3,110 free dice rolls, 239 Peg-E Tokens, and two Blue Sticker Packs. You can earn even more rewards based on your final performance in the leaderboards, though this shouldn’t be your focus since you can’t control how well other players will do. Here’s the full list of rewards in Showroom Show Off.

MilestoneShowroom Show Off rewardsPoints to unlock
135 dice rolls50
2Green Sticker Pack (one star)40
3Five Peg-E Tokens80
4High Roller for five minutes120
57 Peg-E Tokens140
6100 dice rolls150
712 Peg-E Tokens130
8Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)160
9150 dice rolls180
1015 Peg-E Tokens200
11Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)250
12175 dice rolls225
1320 Peg-E Tokens275
14Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)300
15275 dice rolls400
16Cash375
1730 Peg-E Tokens425
18Cash500
19400 dice rolls600
20Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes650
21Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)550
2250 Peg-E Tokens700
23Cash800
24675 dice rolls1,000
25Cash900
26100 Peg-E Tokens1,300
27Cash1,500
28Cash Grab for 15 minutes1,600
29Cash1,800
301,300 dice rolls2,000

Best strategy for Showroom Show Off in Monopoly GO

Mr. and Ms Monopoly sharing a reward in Monopoly GO
Save your dice while getting rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To earn all 3,110 dice in Showroom Show Off without spending too much of your dice bank, the best strategy is to save your highest roll multipliers for when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. Six, seven, and eight are the most likely dice roll outcomes in the game, so rolling when you’re that many squares away from the scoring Railroad tiles will increase your odds of landing a hit and not wasting your dice. Additionally, make sure to play while Mega Heist and High Roller are active to maximize your rewards per play.

When is the next Monopoly GO event?

The next Monopoly GO tournament will start on May 30 at 1pm CT, though its official name and rewards will only become available closer to release. We know the release time and date because that’s when Showroom Show Off concludes, and developer Scopely always kicks off a new tournament as soon as the current one ends. If you want to complete the event today, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow to play a new one. Instead, you can play Making it Big, a long solo event lasting three days. You’ll likely need more than one day of active gameplay to finish it, so it should keep you busy for a while. Check out our daily events schedule as well to find the best times to take advantage of boosts.

Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now covering several mobile games.