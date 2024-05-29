Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Showroom Show Off is a tournament returning to Monopoly GO on May 29, bringing several Peg-E tokens with it. Its milestone rewards include free dice rolls and Sticker Packs, which can help you boost your dice bank. Here’s how to get these rewards.

Recommended Videos

Full list of Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones

It’s time to play Prize Drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Showroom Show Off in Monopoly GO is an event with 30 milestones, offering 3,110 free dice rolls, 239 Peg-E Tokens, and two Blue Sticker Packs. You can earn even more rewards based on your final performance in the leaderboards, though this shouldn’t be your focus since you can’t control how well other players will do. Here’s the full list of rewards in Showroom Show Off.

Milestone Showroom Show Off rewards Points to unlock 1 35 dice rolls 50 2 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 40 3 Five Peg-E Tokens 80 4 High Roller for five minutes 120 5 7 Peg-E Tokens 140 6 100 dice rolls 150 7 12 Peg-E Tokens 130 8 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 160 9 150 dice rolls 180 10 15 Peg-E Tokens 200 11 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 250 12 175 dice rolls 225 13 20 Peg-E Tokens 275 14 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 300 15 275 dice rolls 400 16 Cash 375 17 30 Peg-E Tokens 425 18 Cash 500 19 400 dice rolls 600 20 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 650 21 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 550 22 50 Peg-E Tokens 700 23 Cash 800 24 675 dice rolls 1,000 25 Cash 900 26 100 Peg-E Tokens 1,300 27 Cash 1,500 28 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 1,600 29 Cash 1,800 30 1,300 dice rolls 2,000

Best strategy for Showroom Show Off in Monopoly GO

Save your dice while getting rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To earn all 3,110 dice in Showroom Show Off without spending too much of your dice bank, the best strategy is to save your highest roll multipliers for when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. Six, seven, and eight are the most likely dice roll outcomes in the game, so rolling when you’re that many squares away from the scoring Railroad tiles will increase your odds of landing a hit and not wasting your dice. Additionally, make sure to play while Mega Heist and High Roller are active to maximize your rewards per play.

When is the next Monopoly GO event?

The next Monopoly GO tournament will start on May 30 at 1pm CT, though its official name and rewards will only become available closer to release. We know the release time and date because that’s when Showroom Show Off concludes, and developer Scopely always kicks off a new tournament as soon as the current one ends. If you want to complete the event today, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow to play a new one. Instead, you can play Making it Big, a long solo event lasting three days. You’ll likely need more than one day of active gameplay to finish it, so it should keep you busy for a while. Check out our daily events schedule as well to find the best times to take advantage of boosts.

