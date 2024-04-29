Monopoly GO’s Boardwalk Blitz rewards and milestones (April 29 and 30)

Boardwalk Blitz is back in Monopoly GO as the new featured tournament. This time around, you can earn hundreds of Parade Partners drum tokens to help you complete your friend bars in the partner event and get closer to winning the grand prize.
Boardwalk Blitz ends on April 30 at 12:58pm CT. Until then, your main goal is to gather points to win thousands of free dice and several Sticker Packs during this Monopoly GO event. As usual, you can score points in this tournament by landing on Railroad tiles across the board. Your points depend on how well you perform in the Shutdown and Bank Heist mini-games. The better your results are, the more points you’ll earn at once, bringing you closer to completing milestones and collecting all the rewards. Here’s the full list of everything you can earn in Boardwalk Blitz.
Full list of Boardwalk Blitz rewards and milestones – Monopoly GO
During Monopoly GO’s Boardwalk Blitz, you can get over 4,000 dice, 1960 drum tokens from Parade Partners, and six Sticker Packs up to four stars. While the dice investment you have to make to collect the rewards from all 30 milestones is somewhat big, you can get a lot of it back in the form of extra rolls and album set completion rewards, making this event worth playing.
|Milestone
|Boardwalk Blitz reward
|Points
|1
|45
|120 Partner tokens
|2
|55
|50 Dice
|3
|80
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|4
|90
|140 Partner tokens
|5
|120
|90 Dice
|6
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|7
|140
|160 Partner tokens
|8
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|9
|250
|180 Dice
|
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Partner tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|400
|250 Dice
|16
|450
|280 Partner tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|700
|400 Dice
|
|20
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|21
|900
|400 Partner tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|120
|650 Dice
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|26
|2,000
|1,100 Dice
|27
|1,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|2,500
|500 Partner tokens
|29
|2,600
|Cash
|30
|3,200
|1,700 Dice
How to score big in Boardwalk Blitz in Monopoly GO
The best way to score the most points in Boardwalk Blitz in Monopoly GO is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. This will maximize your chances of landing there, while your highest dice multiplier will also multiply the number of points you get from the event, which are as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked – +2 points
- Success – +4 points
Bank Heist
- Small – +4 points
- Large – +6 points
- Bankrupt – +8 points
- Mega Heist – +12 points
Remember to check the Monopoly GO event schedule to play when Mega Heist is live so you can score even bigger during Boardwalk Blitz when you trigger a Bank Heist.