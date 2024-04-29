The Boardwalk Blitz event logo on a blurry background
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO’s Boardwalk Blitz rewards and milestones (April 29 and 30)

Boardwalk Blitz is back in Monopoly GO, this time packed with Parade Partners tokens to give you a nice boost to complete the event.
Bhernardo Viana
Apr 29, 2024

Boardwalk Blitz is back in Monopoly GO as the new featured tournament. This time around, you can earn hundreds of Parade Partners drum tokens to help you complete your friend bars in the partner event and get closer to winning the grand prize.

Boardwalk Blitz ends on April 30 at 12:58pm CT. Until then, your main goal is to gather points to win thousands of free dice and several Sticker Packs during this Monopoly GO event. As usual, you can score points in this tournament by landing on Railroad tiles across the board. Your points depend on how well you perform in the Shutdown and Bank Heist mini-games. The better your results are, the more points you’ll earn at once, bringing you closer to completing milestones and collecting all the rewards. Here’s the full list of everything you can earn in Boardwalk Blitz.

Full list of Boardwalk Blitz rewards and milestones – Monopoly GO

Two singers on stage playing instruments
Roll high. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During Monopoly GO’s Boardwalk Blitz, you can get over 4,000 dice, 1960 drum tokens from Parade Partners, and six Sticker Packs up to four stars. While the dice investment you have to make to collect the rewards from all 30 milestones is somewhat big, you can get a lot of it back in the form of extra rolls and album set completion rewards, making this event worth playing.

MilestoneBoardwalk Blitz rewardPoints
145120 Partner tokens
25550 Dice
380Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
490140 Partner tokens
512090 Dice
6150High Roller for five minutes
7140160 Partner tokens
8200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
9250180 Dice
10230Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
11260Cash
12275180 Partner tokens
13300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
14400Cash
15400250 Dice
16450280 Partner tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19700400 Dice
20800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
21900400 Partner tokens
221,000Cash
23120650 Dice
241,300Cash
251,800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
262,0001,100 Dice
271,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
282,500500 Partner tokens
292,600Cash
303,2001,700 Dice
All prizes were first revealed by the Monopoly GO Wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

How to score big in Boardwalk Blitz in Monopoly GO

The best way to score the most points in Boardwalk Blitz in Monopoly GO is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. This will maximize your chances of landing there, while your highest dice multiplier will also multiply the number of points you get from the event, which are as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked – +2 points
  • Success – +4 points

Bank Heist

  • Small – +4 points
  • Large – +6 points
  • Bankrupt – +8 points
  • Mega Heist – +12 points

Remember to check the Monopoly GO event schedule to play when Mega Heist is live so you can score even bigger during Boardwalk Blitz when you trigger a Bank Heist.

When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
An image of the Galactic Treasures logo with the Ufo Token in Monopoly GO
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Apr 29, 2024
When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
An image with Monopoly GO's Prize Drop icon next to a Peg-E Token on a gradient background
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Apr 29, 2024
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 29, 2024
