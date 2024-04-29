Monopoly GO’s Boardwalk Blitz rewards and milestones (April 29 and 30)

Boardwalk Blitz is back in Monopoly GO as the new featured tournament. This time around, you can earn hundreds of Parade Partners drum tokens to help you complete your friend bars in the partner event and get closer to winning the grand prize.

Recommended Videos

Boardwalk Blitz ends on April 30 at 12:58pm CT. Until then, your main goal is to gather points to win thousands of free dice and several Sticker Packs during this Monopoly GO event. As usual, you can score points in this tournament by landing on Railroad tiles across the board. Your points depend on how well you perform in the Shutdown and Bank Heist mini-games. The better your results are, the more points you’ll earn at once, bringing you closer to completing milestones and collecting all the rewards. Here’s the full list of everything you can earn in Boardwalk Blitz.

Full list of Boardwalk Blitz rewards and milestones – Monopoly GO

Roll high. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During Monopoly GO’s Boardwalk Blitz, you can get over 4,000 dice, 1960 drum tokens from Parade Partners, and six Sticker Packs up to four stars. While the dice investment you have to make to collect the rewards from all 30 milestones is somewhat big, you can get a lot of it back in the form of extra rolls and album set completion rewards, making this event worth playing.

Milestone Boardwalk Blitz reward Points 1 45 120 Partner tokens 2 55 50 Dice 3 80 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) 4 90 140 Partner tokens 5 120 90 Dice 6 150 High Roller for five minutes 7 140 160 Partner tokens 8 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 9 250 180 Dice 10 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Partner tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 14 400 Cash 15 400 250 Dice 16 450 280 Partner tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 700 400 Dice 20 800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 21 900 400 Partner tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 120 650 Dice 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 26 2,000 1,100 Dice 27 1,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 28 2,500 500 Partner tokens 29 2,600 Cash 30 3,200 1,700 Dice All prizes were first revealed by the Monopoly GO Wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

How to score big in Boardwalk Blitz in Monopoly GO

The best way to score the most points in Boardwalk Blitz in Monopoly GO is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. This will maximize your chances of landing there, while your highest dice multiplier will also multiply the number of points you get from the event, which are as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked – +2 points

Success – +4 points

Bank Heist

Small – +4 points

Large – +6 points

Bankrupt – +8 points

Mega Heist – +12 points

Remember to check the Monopoly GO event schedule to play when Mega Heist is live so you can score even bigger during Boardwalk Blitz when you trigger a Bank Heist.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more