Wheel Boost in Monopoly GO is a flash event offering a bonus second free spin on the Property Wheel each time you complete a color set on Hotel tiles. It’s an excellent opportunity to snag extra rewards. Wheel Boosts happen daily but at various times without a fixed schedule.

Wheel Boost stands out as a key event in Monopoly GO because it effectively doubles your chances of winning free dice and extra Sticker Packs from the Property Wheel. With each color set completion using Hotel tiles, you get two spins instead of one. This means you could walk away with both rewards from a single attempt, which might include lucrative prizes like 75 dice or even a Blue Sticker Pack.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Wheel Boost usual schedule and start times in Monopoly GO Stickers and dice are the most attractive rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports While Wheel Boost in Monopoly GO isn’t on a fixed schedule, it typically runs for 30 minutes, beginning when you log into the game during its usual three-hour availability window. Historically, it often starts at these six times:

1am CT

4am CT

7am CT

1pm CT

4pm CT

7pm CT

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Like most players, you probably can’t check the game every three hours. In that case, it’s a good idea to look up today’s flash events schedule to pinpoint the exact start time of the next Wheel Boost. We regularly update our schedule article with the latest flash event timings.

Maximizing your Wheel Boost

To optimize your Wheel Boost outcomes in Monopoly GO, a smart strategy is to save your cash and only leave your current board with 29 out of 30 upgrades when the event is active. This approach ensures you have the maximum number of Hotel pieces on the board, increasing your chances of completing color sets and triggering the Property Wheel. Additionally, if you’re not participating in any main event or tournament while targeting Wheel Boost, keep your dice multiplier at one as dice multipliers don’t impact the rewards from the Property Wheel.