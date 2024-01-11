Monopoly GO Wall Street Wonders Rewards and Milestones

Get free rewards during Wall Street Wonders with loads of free rolls and special bonuses in Monopoly GO.

Monopoly GO’s latest main event, Wall Street Wonders, launched on Jan. 11, brings lots of rewards for players, including Sticker Packs, free dice, and Flower tokens. Familiarizing yourself with all the rewards and milestones of this event will make it easier for you to know what you’re aiming for.

Wall Street Wonders is taking the place of Road to Riches. In this event, your goal is to land on corner squares like Jail and Free Parking to score points and claim rewards. The points you earn are higher with larger roll multipliers when you land on these squares. However, be aware that Wall Street Wonders ends on Jan. 13. Based on my experience, this isn’t much time to complete the entire event, especially if you’re starting with a low dice count.

All rewards and milestones in Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly GO Check out the complete list of prizes available in Monopoly GO‘s Wall Street Wonders event below. The rewards feature two Purple Sticker Packs, more than 15,000 free dice, and thousands of Flower tokens from the Gardening Partners event. These prizes will significantly help your progress on the Monopoly GO board and bring you closer to completing the Monopoly Origins album, unlocking exclusive items. Milestone Tokens to collect Rewards 1 5 80 Gardening Tokens 2 10 20 dice 3 10 Cash 4 10 Green Sticker Pack (One Star) 5 55 85 dice 6 15 100 Gardening Tokens 7 20 10-minute Rent Frenzy 8 20 Green Sticker Pack (One Star) 9 25 150 Gardening Tokens 10 150 200 dice 11 30 Cash 12 35 180 Gardening Tokens 13 35 Green Sticker Pack (One Star) 14 40 220 Gardening Tokens 15 300 375 dice 16 40 Cash 17 45 10-minute Cash Grab 18 50 Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars) 19 55 250 Gardening Tokens 20 600 700 dice 21 55 Cash 22 60 Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars) 23 65 280 Gardening Tokens 24 60 Cash 25 1000 1,100 dice 26 70 Cash 27 100 10-minute High Roller 28 110 320 Gardening Tokens 29 125 100 dice 30 800 Cash 31 175 350 Gardening Tokens 32 250 Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars) 33 300 225 dice 34 280 Cash 35 1,600 1,500 dice 36 400 400 Gardening Tokens 37 600 Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars) 38 700 Five-minute Cash Boost 39 800 500 Gardening Tokens 40 3,000 2,600 dice 41 850 Pink Sticker Pack (Five Stars) 42 900 600 Gardening Tokens 43 950 650 dice 44 3,200 Cash 45 1,000 900 dice 46 1,200 Cash 47 1,400 Pink Sticker Pack (Five Stars) 48 1,500 800 Gardening Tokens 49 6,000 7,000 dice

Special thanks to the Monopoly GO wiki for providing the early list of milestones for the Wall Street Wonders event. I’m currently playing through the event to verify these details, but the wiki has consistently proven to be a trustworthy and accurate source of information.

Pro tips and tricks for Wall Street Wonders