Monopoly GO Wall Street Wonders Rewards and Milestones

Monopoly GO’s latest main event, Wall Street Wonders, launched on Jan. 11, brings lots of rewards for players, including Sticker Packs, free dice, and Flower tokens. Familiarizing yourself with all the rewards and milestones of this event will make it easier for you to know what you’re aiming for.
Wall Street Wonders is taking the place of Road to Riches. In this event, your goal is to land on corner squares like Jail and Free Parking to score points and claim rewards. The points you earn are higher with larger roll multipliers when you land on these squares. However, be aware that Wall Street Wonders ends on Jan. 13. Based on my experience, this isn’t much time to complete the entire event, especially if you’re starting with a low dice count.
All rewards and milestones in Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly GO
Check out the complete list of prizes available in Monopoly GO‘s Wall Street Wonders event below. The rewards feature two Purple Sticker Packs, more than 15,000 free dice, and thousands of Flower tokens from the Gardening Partners event. These prizes will significantly help your progress on the Monopoly GO board and bring you closer to completing the Monopoly Origins album, unlocking exclusive items.
|Milestone
|Tokens to collect
|Rewards
|1
|5
|80 Gardening Tokens
|2
|10
|20 dice
|3
|10
|Cash
|4
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
|5
|55
|85 dice
|6
|15
|100 Gardening Tokens
|7
|20
|10-minute Rent Frenzy
|8
|20
|Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
|9
|25
|150 Gardening Tokens
|10
|150
|200 dice
|11
|30
|Cash
|12
|35
|180 Gardening Tokens
|13
|35
|Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
|14
|40
|220 Gardening Tokens
|15
|300
|375 dice
|16
|40
|Cash
|17
|45
|10-minute Cash Grab
|18
|50
|Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
|19
|55
|250 Gardening Tokens
|20
|600
|700 dice
|21
|55
|Cash
|22
|60
|Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
|23
|65
|280 Gardening Tokens
|24
|60
|Cash
|25
|1000
|1,100 dice
|26
|70
|Cash
|27
|100
|10-minute High Roller
|28
|110
|320 Gardening Tokens
|29
|125
|100 dice
|30
|800
|Cash
|31
|175
|350 Gardening Tokens
|32
|250
|Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
|33
|300
|225 dice
|34
|280
|Cash
|35
|1,600
|1,500 dice
|36
|400
|400 Gardening Tokens
|37
|600
|Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
|38
|700
|Five-minute Cash Boost
|39
|800
|500 Gardening Tokens
|40
|3,000
|2,600 dice
|41
|850
|Pink Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
|42
|900
|600 Gardening Tokens
|43
|950
|650 dice
|44
|3,200
|Cash
|45
|1,000
|900 dice
|46
|1,200
|Cash
|47
|1,400
|Pink Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
|48
|1,500
|800 Gardening Tokens
|49
|6,000
|7,000 dice
Special thanks to the Monopoly GO wiki for providing the early list of milestones for the Wall Street Wonders event. I’m currently playing through the event to verify these details, but the wiki has consistently proven to be a trustworthy and accurate source of information.
Pro tips and tricks for Wall Street Wonders
Based on my expertise, I’ve compiled the best tactics to optimize your rewards in Monopoly GO’s Wall Street Wonders while avoiding errors that could cost you rolls. Here’s what you should do:
- Aim for big dice multipliers when you’re about six to eight squares away from a corner square. This increases your chances of hitting a scoring square.
- Manage your dice wisely for larger milestones. If your dice stash isn’t hefty enough for the more costly milestones, it’s better to pause your gameplay to conserve dice.
- When targeting Jail, always roll high. This strategy improves your likelihood of earning extra dice from this specific square, giving you a tactical advantage.