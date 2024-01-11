Monopoly GO Wall Street Wonders Rewards and Milestones

Get free rewards during Wall Street Wonders with loads of free rolls and special bonuses in Monopoly GO.

Monopoly GO’s latest main event, Wall Street Wonders, launched on Jan. 11, brings lots of rewards for players, including Sticker Packs, free dice, and Flower tokens. Familiarizing yourself with all the rewards and milestones of this event will make it easier for you to know what you’re aiming for.

Wall Street Wonders is taking the place of Road to Riches. In this event, your goal is to land on corner squares like Jail and Free Parking to score points and claim rewards. The points you earn are higher with larger roll multipliers when you land on these squares. However, be aware that Wall Street Wonders ends on Jan. 13. Based on my experience, this isn’t much time to complete the entire event, especially if you’re starting with a low dice count.

All rewards and milestones in Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly GO

Check out the complete list of prizes available in Monopoly GO‘s Wall Street Wonders event below. The rewards feature two Purple Sticker Packs, more than 15,000 free dice, and thousands of Flower tokens from the Gardening Partners event. These prizes will significantly help your progress on the Monopoly GO board and bring you closer to completing the Monopoly Origins album, unlocking exclusive items.

MilestoneTokens to collectRewards
1580 Gardening Tokens
21020 dice
310Cash
410Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
55585 dice
615100 Gardening Tokens
72010-minute Rent Frenzy
820Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
925150 Gardening Tokens
10150200 dice
1130Cash
1235180 Gardening Tokens
1335Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
1440220 Gardening Tokens
15300375 dice
1640Cash
174510-minute Cash Grab
1850Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
1955250 Gardening Tokens
20600700 dice
2155Cash
2260Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
2365280 Gardening Tokens
2460Cash
2510001,100 dice
2670Cash
2710010-minute High Roller
28110320 Gardening Tokens
29125100 dice
30800Cash
31175350 Gardening Tokens
32250Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
33300225 dice
34280Cash
351,6001,500 dice
36400400 Gardening Tokens
37600Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
38700Five-minute Cash Boost
39800500 Gardening Tokens
403,0002,600 dice
41850Pink Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
42900600 Gardening Tokens
43950650 dice
443,200Cash
451,000900 dice
461,200Cash
471,400Pink Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
481,500800 Gardening Tokens
496,0007,000 dice

Special thanks to the Monopoly GO wiki for providing the early list of milestones for the Wall Street Wonders event. I’m currently playing through the event to verify these details, but the wiki has consistently proven to be a trustworthy and accurate source of information.

Pro tips and tricks for Wall Street Wonders

Based on my expertise, I’ve compiled the best tactics to optimize your rewards in Monopoly GO’s Wall Street Wonders while avoiding errors that could cost you rolls. Here’s what you should do:

  1. Aim for big dice multipliers when you’re about six to eight squares away from a corner square. This increases your chances of hitting a scoring square.
  2. Manage your dice wisely for larger milestones. If your dice stash isn’t hefty enough for the more costly milestones, it’s better to pause your gameplay to conserve dice.
  3. When targeting Jail, always roll high. This strategy improves your likelihood of earning extra dice from this specific square, giving you a tactical advantage.

