Monopoly GO Speedy Sleighs rewards and 25 milestones explained

A new Monopoly GO event called Speedy Sleighs will run for 24 hours, featuring 25 milestones of rewards that include Dice, Stickers, and more.
Get the most out of the Speedy Sleighs rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO one-day event. Don’t sleep on the free dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the leaderboard tournament event.
All Monopoly GO Speedy Sleigh’s rewards and milestones
Finishing the Monopoly GO event earns you 4,640 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. The Speedy Sleighs milestone rewards also include two Bank Heist events and one High Roller flash event.
|Speedy Sleighs milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Speedy Sleighs rewards
|One
|25
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Orange Sticker pack
|Seven
|200
|Cash
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|Nine
|225
|175 Dice rolls
|10
|275
|Cash
|
|11
|300
|Pink Sticker pack
|12
|400
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Blue Sticker pack
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Cash
|18
|700
|500 Dice rolls
|19
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Mega Heist for 40 minutes
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash
|24
|1,800
|1,000 Dice rolls
|25
|2,000
|1,400 Dice rolls
The objective for Speedy Sleighs is to land on a Railroad tile. Unlike solo events, the milestone points here vary depending on your performance through a mini-game that opens up. Mini-games are either Shutdown or Bank Heist, with a Bank Heist potentially providing more milestone points.
Here are the Shutdown milestone points for Speedy Sleighs
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
You can earn more Shutdown points by targeting a player without shields. Accomplish this by switching your Shutdown target.
Here are the Bank Heist milestone points for Speedy Sleighs:
- Three coins: Four points
- Three cash stacks: Six points
- Three rings: Eight points
- Three gold Mega Heist bars: 10 points
There are two Mega Heist flash events within Speedy Sleighs at milestones six and 21. Take advantage of these flash events by playing the length of their duration. An active Mega Heist typically increases your odds of getting a Bank Heist when landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile.
Published: Jul 22, 2024 01:21 pm