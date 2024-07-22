Image Credit: Bethesda
Gnome Token on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO
Land on Railroad tokens to score.
Monopoly GO Speedy Sleighs rewards and 25 milestones explained

Stock up on recources before the next main event.
Published: Jul 22, 2024 01:21 pm

A new Monopoly GO event called Speedy Sleighs will run for 24 hours, featuring 25 milestones of rewards that include Dice, Stickers, and more.

Get the most out of the Speedy Sleighs rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO one-day event. Don’t sleep on the free dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the leaderboard tournament event.

All Monopoly GO Speedy Sleigh’s rewards and milestones

Finishing the Monopoly GO event earns you 4,640 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. The Speedy Sleighs milestone rewards also include two Bank Heist events and one High Roller flash event.

Speedy Sleighs milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesSpeedy Sleighs rewards
One2540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Orange Sticker pack
Seven200Cash
Eight250Mega Heist for 20 minutes
Nine225175 Dice rolls
10275Cash
11300Pink Sticker pack
12400Cash Boost for 10 minutes
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Blue Sticker pack
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Cash
18700500 Dice rolls
19800Blue Sticker pack
201,000Cash
21900Mega Heist for 40 minutes
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash
241,8001,000 Dice rolls
252,0001,400 Dice rolls

The objective for Speedy Sleighs is to land on a Railroad tile. Unlike solo events, the milestone points here vary depending on your performance through a mini-game that opens up. Mini-games are either Shutdown or Bank Heist, with a Bank Heist potentially providing more milestone points.

Here are the Shutdown milestone points for Speedy Sleighs

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

You can earn more Shutdown points by targeting a player without shields. Accomplish this by switching your Shutdown target.

Here are the Bank Heist milestone points for Speedy Sleighs:

  • Three coins: Four points
  • Three cash stacks: Six points
  • Three rings: Eight points
  • Three gold Mega Heist bars: 10 points

There are two Mega Heist flash events within Speedy Sleighs at milestones six and 21. Take advantage of these flash events by playing the length of their duration. An active Mega Heist typically increases your odds of getting a Bank Heist when landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile.

