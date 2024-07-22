Monopoly GO Speedy Sleighs rewards and 25 milestones explained

A new Monopoly GO event called Speedy Sleighs will run for 24 hours, featuring 25 milestones of rewards that include Dice, Stickers, and more.

Get the most out of the Speedy Sleighs rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO one-day event. Don’t sleep on the free dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the leaderboard tournament event.

All Monopoly GO Speedy Sleigh’s rewards and milestones

Finishing the Monopoly GO event earns you 4,640 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. The Speedy Sleighs milestone rewards also include two Bank Heist events and one High Roller flash event.

Speedy Sleighs milestones Points to unlock milestones Speedy Sleighs rewards One 25 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Orange Sticker pack Seven 200 Cash Eight 250 Mega Heist for 20 minutes Nine 225 175 Dice rolls 10 275 Cash 11 300 Pink Sticker pack 12 400 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Blue Sticker pack 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Cash 18 700 500 Dice rolls 19 800 Blue Sticker pack 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Mega Heist for 40 minutes 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash 24 1,800 1,000 Dice rolls 25 2,000 1,400 Dice rolls

The objective for Speedy Sleighs is to land on a Railroad tile. Unlike solo events, the milestone points here vary depending on your performance through a mini-game that opens up. Mini-games are either Shutdown or Bank Heist, with a Bank Heist potentially providing more milestone points.

Here are the Shutdown milestone points for Speedy Sleighs

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

You can earn more Shutdown points by targeting a player without shields. Accomplish this by switching your Shutdown target.

Here are the Bank Heist milestone points for Speedy Sleighs:

Three coins: Four points

Three cash stacks: Six points

Three rings: Eight points

Three gold Mega Heist bars: 10 points

There are two Mega Heist flash events within Speedy Sleighs at milestones six and 21. Take advantage of these flash events by playing the length of their duration. An active Mega Heist typically increases your odds of getting a Bank Heist when landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile.

