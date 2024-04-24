Monopoly GO has just launched its latest tournament, Posh Prix, which offers players several rewards as they accumulate points across the board and clear milestones. Participants can earn 3,110 dice and hundreds of Peg-E Tokens, which can be used to play Prize Drop for additional rewards.

Posh Prix will be available in Monopoly GO for 24 hours, until April 25, making it essential for you to know exactly how many points you need to gather to reach the final milestone and what rewards you can earn along the way. In our guide, you’ll learn the rewards for each milestone and how you can quickly gather points to rack up extra dice rolls and Stickers for your Album.

Land on Railroad tokens to score. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Monopoly GO Posh Prix rewards and milestones

In Monopoly GO’s Posh Prix, your goal is to earn as many points as possible within 24 hours. As you gather points, you’ll clear certain milestones that reward you with prizes such as free dice, Sticker packs up to four-star packs, and 291 Peg-E Tokens, which allow you to play the Prize Drop for the coveted Wild Sticker. Here are all the rewards you can earn by participating in the Posh Prix tournament in Monopoly GO:

Milestone Posh Prix Rewards Points required 1 35 dice 50 2 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 40 3 7 Peg-E Tokens 80 4 High Roller for five minutes 120 5 10 Peg-E Tokens 140 6 100 dice 150 7 12 Peg-E Tokens 130 8 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 160 9 150 dice 180 10 17 Peg-E Tokens 200 11 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 250 12 175 dice 225 13 25 Peg-E Tokens 275 14 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 300 15 275 dice 400 16 Cash 375 17 45 Peg-E Tokens 425 18 Cash 500 19 400 dice 600 20 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 650 21 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 550 22 75 Peg-E Tokens 700 23 Cash 800 24 675 dice 1,000 25 Cash 900 26 100 Peg-E Tokens 1,300 27 Cash 1,500 28 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 1,600 29 Cash 1,800 30 1,300 dice 2,000

How to get points for Monopoly GO’s Posh Prix tournament



In Posh Prix, you earn points by rolling dice around the Monopoly GO board and landing on Railroad squares, which are the yellow tiles located in the middle of each row or column of the board. Landing on these squares triggers a mini-game, either Shutdown or Bank Heist. Your performance in these games determines how many points you earn. Additionally, these points will be multiplied by the roll multiplier that was active when you landed on them. The points per mini-game are:

Shutdown

Blocked: +2 points

Hit: +4 points

Bank Heist

Small: +4 points

Large: +6 points

Bankrupt: +8 points

Mega Heist: +12 points

The best strategy to score big during Posh Prix is to save your highest dice multiplier for when you are six to eight squares away from a Railroad square. This is because six, seven, and eight are the most common outcomes when rolling two dice. By doing this, you increase your chances of landing on the Railroad squares and scoring points, rather than wasting your multiplier or, worse, a High Roller.

