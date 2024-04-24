The Posh Prix logo on a blurry background in pink and orange.
Image via Scopely, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Posh Prix rewards and milestones

Posh Prix is one of your last chances to get Peg-E Tokens for Prize Drop.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 01:00 pm

Monopoly GO has just launched its latest tournament, Posh Prix, which offers players several rewards as they accumulate points across the board and clear milestones. Participants can earn 3,110 dice and hundreds of Peg-E Tokens, which can be used to play Prize Drop for additional rewards.

Recommended Videos

Posh Prix will be available in Monopoly GO for 24 hours, until April 25, making it essential for you to know exactly how many points you need to gather to reach the final milestone and what rewards you can earn along the way. In our guide, you’ll learn the rewards for each milestone and how you can quickly gather points to rack up extra dice rolls and Stickers for your Album.

Gnome Token on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO
Land on Railroad tokens to score. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Monopoly GO Posh Prix rewards and milestones

In Monopoly GO’s Posh Prix, your goal is to earn as many points as possible within 24 hours. As you gather points, you’ll clear certain milestones that reward you with prizes such as free dice, Sticker packs up to four-star packs, and 291 Peg-E Tokens, which allow you to play the Prize Drop for the coveted Wild Sticker. Here are all the rewards you can earn by participating in the Posh Prix tournament in Monopoly GO:

MilestonePosh Prix RewardsPoints required
135 dice50
2Green Sticker Pack (one star)40
37 Peg-E Tokens80
4High Roller for five minutes120
510 Peg-E Tokens140
6100 dice150
712 Peg-E Tokens130
8Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)160
9150 dice180
1017 Peg-E Tokens200
11Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)250
12175 dice225
1325 Peg-E Tokens275
14Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)300
15275 dice400
16Cash375
1745 Peg-E Tokens425
18Cash500
19400 dice600
20Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes650
21Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)550
2275 Peg-E Tokens700
23Cash800
24675 dice1,000
25Cash900
26100 Peg-E Tokens1,300
27Cash1,500
28Cash Grab for 15 minutes1,600
29Cash1,800
301,300 dice2,000

How to get points for Monopoly GO’s Posh Prix tournament


In Posh Prix, you earn points by rolling dice around the Monopoly GO board and landing on Railroad squares, which are the yellow tiles located in the middle of each row or column of the board. Landing on these squares triggers a mini-game, either Shutdown or Bank Heist. Your performance in these games determines how many points you earn. Additionally, these points will be multiplied by the roll multiplier that was active when you landed on them. The points per mini-game are:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: +2 points
  • Hit: +4 points

Bank Heist

  • Small: +4 points
  • Large: +6 points
  • Bankrupt: +8 points
  • Mega Heist: +12 points

The best strategy to score big during Posh Prix is to save your highest dice multiplier for when you are six to eight squares away from a Railroad square. This is because six, seven, and eight are the most common outcomes when rolling two dice. By doing this, you increase your chances of landing on the Railroad squares and scoring points, rather than wasting your multiplier or, worse, a High Roller.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO partner event Thanksgiving Partners logo
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 24, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (April 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO partner event Thanksgiving Partners logo
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 24, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (April 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 24, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.