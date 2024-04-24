Monopoly GO has just launched its latest tournament, Posh Prix, which offers players several rewards as they accumulate points across the board and clear milestones. Participants can earn 3,110 dice and hundreds of Peg-E Tokens, which can be used to play Prize Drop for additional rewards.
Posh Prix will be available in Monopoly GO for 24 hours, until April 25, making it essential for you to know exactly how many points you need to gather to reach the final milestone and what rewards you can earn along the way. In our guide, you’ll learn the rewards for each milestone and how you can quickly gather points to rack up extra dice rolls and Stickers for your Album.
All Monopoly GO Posh Prix rewards and milestones
In Monopoly GO’s Posh Prix, your goal is to earn as many points as possible within 24 hours. As you gather points, you’ll clear certain milestones that reward you with prizes such as free dice, Sticker packs up to four-star packs, and 291 Peg-E Tokens, which allow you to play the Prize Drop for the coveted Wild Sticker. Here are all the rewards you can earn by participating in the Posh Prix tournament in Monopoly GO:
|Milestone
|Posh Prix Rewards
|Points required
|1
|35 dice
|50
|2
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|40
|3
|7 Peg-E Tokens
|80
|4
|High Roller for five minutes
|120
|5
|10 Peg-E Tokens
|140
|6
|100 dice
|150
|7
|12 Peg-E Tokens
|130
|8
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|160
|9
|150 dice
|180
|
|10
|17 Peg-E Tokens
|200
|11
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|250
|12
|175 dice
|225
|13
|25 Peg-E Tokens
|275
|14
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|300
|15
|275 dice
|400
|16
|Cash
|375
|17
|45 Peg-E Tokens
|425
|18
|Cash
|500
|19
|400 dice
|600
|
|20
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|650
|21
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|550
|22
|75 Peg-E Tokens
|700
|23
|Cash
|800
|24
|675 dice
|1,000
|25
|Cash
|900
|26
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|1,300
|27
|Cash
|1,500
|28
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|1,600
|29
|Cash
|1,800
|30
|1,300 dice
|2,000
How to get points for Monopoly GO’s Posh Prix tournament
In Posh Prix, you earn points by rolling dice around the Monopoly GO board and landing on Railroad squares, which are the yellow tiles located in the middle of each row or column of the board. Landing on these squares triggers a mini-game, either Shutdown or Bank Heist. Your performance in these games determines how many points you earn. Additionally, these points will be multiplied by the roll multiplier that was active when you landed on them. The points per mini-game are:
Shutdown
- Blocked: +2 points
- Hit: +4 points
Bank Heist
- Small: +4 points
- Large: +6 points
- Bankrupt: +8 points
- Mega Heist: +12 points
The best strategy to score big during Posh Prix is to save your highest dice multiplier for when you are six to eight squares away from a Railroad square. This is because six, seven, and eight are the most common outcomes when rolling two dice. By doing this, you increase your chances of landing on the Railroad squares and scoring points, rather than wasting your multiplier or, worse, a High Roller.