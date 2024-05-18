Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Fortune Patrol milestones and rewards

Scopely has dropped a three-day Monopoly GO Fortune Patrol solo event, packed with Robo tokens, Dice, and the chance to double up on those rewards.
What are the Fortune Patrol Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?
The Fortune Patrol event contains a total of 16,140 Dice, 2,790 Robo tokens, nine Sticker packs, and cash as rewards through 50 milestones. Points to unlock milestones are earned by landing on Monopoly GO tiles Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad. Here’s a full list of every Fortune Patrol milestone and reward, confirmed by us at Dot Esports.
|Fortune Patrol milestone
|Points to unlock milestone
|Fortune Patrol rewards for milestone
|One
|25
|40 Robo tokens
|Two
|20
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|40
|25 Dice rolls
|Four
|45
|50 Robo tokens
|Five
|150
|90 Dice rolls
|Six
|40
|Cash
|Seven
|50
|70 Robo tokens
|Eight
|55
|Green Sticker pack
|Nine
|65
|100 Robo tokens
|10
|375
|225 Dice rolls
|
|11
|60
|120 Robo tokens
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|Green Sticker pack
|14
|80
|150 Robo tokens
|15
|100
|Cash
|16
|850
|475 Dice rolls
|17
|100
|180 Robo tokens
|18
|110
|Orange Sticker pack
|19
|120
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|20
|115
|Cash
|
|21
|1,300
|650 Dice rolls
|22
|150
|200 Robo tokens
|23
|160
|Cash
|24
|175
|Pink Sticker pack
|25
|200
|Cash
|26
|2,000
|900 Dice rolls
|27
|300
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|28
|350
|Blue Sticker pack
|29
|375
|125 Dice rolls
|30
|250
|280 Robo tokens
|
|31
|1,500
|Cash
|32
|450
|150 Dice rolls
|33
|500
|Cash
|34
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|35
|850
|350 Robo tokens
|36
|5,000
|2,000 Dice rolls
|37
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|38
|900
|Cash
|39
|1,000
|Purple Sticker pack
|40
|1,500
|350 Robo tokens
|
|41
|10,000
|3,500 Dice rolls
|42
|1,600
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|43
|1,800
|400 Robo tokens
|44
|1,900
|Purple Sticker pack
|45
|8,000
|Cash
|46
|2,000
|500 Dice
|47
|3,000
|Cash
|48
|3,500
|500 Robo tokens
|49
|4,000
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|50
|17,500
|7, 500 Dice rolls
Can I complete all milestones in Monopoly GO Fortune Patrol?
Most players will not be able to complete the full 50 milestones within the Monopoly GO Fortune Patrol event. For casual players who don’t have tens of thousands of Dice rolls, getting to milestone 36 or 40 is a realistic goal.
Tips to maximize Fortune Patrol rewards in Monopoly GO
Landing on a Railroad tile earns you points toward unlocking Monopoly GO tournaments like Constructor Clash while also earning points to reach milestones within Fortune Patrol. Increase your Dice rolling multiplier when near a Railroad tile to get the most rewards from both events.
Use the High Roller flash event through milestone 27 to finish off a realistic goal of making it to milestone 40. Don’t try to push any further, as achieving 10,000 points for 3,500 Dice rolls is a waste. And the second High Roller flash event isn’t until milestone 42.
Try to hit the Cash Boost through milestone 19 on May 18 so you have money to level up Monopoly GO boards through Builder’s Bash, earning you more Dice rolls to complete more Fortune Patrol milestones and earn even more rewards.