Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Fortune Patrol milestones and rewards

Double up on Robo tokens and Dice rewards.
Scopely has dropped a three-day Monopoly GO Fortune Patrol solo event, packed with Robo tokens, Dice, and the chance to double up on those rewards.

What are the Fortune Patrol Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Mr. Monopoly and Scottie rolling Dice on Monopoly GO board
Land on Railroad tiles to double rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fortune Patrol event contains a total of 16,140 Dice, 2,790 Robo tokens, nine Sticker packs, and cash as rewards through 50 milestones. Points to unlock milestones are earned by landing on Monopoly GO tiles Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad. Here’s a full list of every Fortune Patrol milestone and reward, confirmed by us at Dot Esports.

Fortune Patrol milestonePoints to unlock milestoneFortune Patrol rewards for milestone
One2540 Robo tokens
Two20Green Sticker pack
Three4025 Dice rolls
Four4550 Robo tokens
Five15090 Dice rolls
Six40Cash
Seven50 70 Robo tokens
Eight55Green Sticker pack
Nine65100 Robo tokens
10375225 Dice rolls
1160120 Robo tokens
1275Cash
1390Green Sticker pack
1480150 Robo tokens
15100Cash
16850475 Dice rolls
17100180 Robo tokens
18110Orange Sticker pack
19120Cash Boost for five minutes
20115Cash
211,300650 Dice rolls
22150200 Robo tokens
23160Cash
24175Pink Sticker pack
25200Cash
262,000900 Dice rolls
27300High Roller for 10 minutes
28350Blue Sticker pack
29375125 Dice rolls
30250280 Robo tokens
311,500Cash
32450150 Dice rolls
33500Cash
34650Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
35850350 Robo tokens
365,0002,000 Dice rolls
37800Blue Sticker pack
38900Cash
391,000Purple Sticker pack
401,500350 Robo tokens
4110,0003,500 Dice rolls
421,600High Roller for 20 minutes
431,800400 Robo tokens
441,900Purple Sticker pack
458,000Cash
462,000500 Dice
473,000Cash
483,500500 Robo tokens
494,000Cash Grab for 15 minutes
5017,5007, 500 Dice rolls

Can I complete all milestones in Monopoly GO Fortune Patrol?

Most players will not be able to complete the full 50 milestones within the Monopoly GO Fortune Patrol event. For casual players who don’t have tens of thousands of Dice rolls, getting to milestone 36 or 40 is a realistic goal.

Tips to maximize Fortune Patrol rewards in Monopoly GO

Landing on a Railroad tile earns you points toward unlocking Monopoly GO tournaments like Constructor Clash while also earning points to reach milestones within Fortune Patrol. Increase your Dice rolling multiplier when near a Railroad tile to get the most rewards from both events.

Use the High Roller flash event through milestone 27 to finish off a realistic goal of making it to milestone 40. Don’t try to push any further, as achieving 10,000 points for 3,500 Dice rolls is a waste. And the second High Roller flash event isn’t until milestone 42.

Try to hit the Cash Boost through milestone 19 on May 18 so you have money to level up Monopoly GO boards through Builder’s Bash, earning you more Dice rolls to complete more Fortune Patrol milestones and earn even more rewards.

Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.