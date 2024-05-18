Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Fortune Patrol milestones and rewards

Scopely has dropped a three-day Monopoly GO Fortune Patrol solo event, packed with Robo tokens, Dice, and the chance to double up on those rewards.

Recommended Videos

What are the Fortune Patrol Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Land on Railroad tiles to double rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fortune Patrol event contains a total of 16,140 Dice, 2,790 Robo tokens, nine Sticker packs, and cash as rewards through 50 milestones. Points to unlock milestones are earned by landing on Monopoly GO tiles Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad. Here’s a full list of every Fortune Patrol milestone and reward, confirmed by us at Dot Esports.

Fortune Patrol milestone Points to unlock milestone Fortune Patrol rewards for milestone One 25 40 Robo tokens Two 20 Green Sticker pack Three 40 25 Dice rolls Four 45 50 Robo tokens Five 150 90 Dice rolls Six 40 Cash Seven 50 70 Robo tokens Eight 55 Green Sticker pack Nine 65 100 Robo tokens 10 375 225 Dice rolls 11 60 120 Robo tokens 12 75 Cash 13 90 Green Sticker pack 14 80 150 Robo tokens 15 100 Cash 16 850 475 Dice rolls 17 100 180 Robo tokens 18 110 Orange Sticker pack 19 120 Cash Boost for five minutes 20 115 Cash 21 1,300 650 Dice rolls 22 150 200 Robo tokens 23 160 Cash 24 175 Pink Sticker pack 25 200 Cash 26 2,000 900 Dice rolls 27 300 High Roller for 10 minutes 28 350 Blue Sticker pack 29 375 125 Dice rolls 30 250 280 Robo tokens 31 1,500 Cash 32 450 150 Dice rolls 33 500 Cash 34 650 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 35 850 350 Robo tokens 36 5,000 2,000 Dice rolls 37 800 Blue Sticker pack 38 900 Cash 39 1,000 Purple Sticker pack 40 1,500 350 Robo tokens 41 10,000 3,500 Dice rolls 42 1,600 High Roller for 20 minutes 43 1,800 400 Robo tokens 44 1,900 Purple Sticker pack 45 8,000 Cash 46 2,000 500 Dice 47 3,000 Cash 48 3,500 500 Robo tokens 49 4,000 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 50 17,500 7, 500 Dice rolls

Can I complete all milestones in Monopoly GO Fortune Patrol?

Most players will not be able to complete the full 50 milestones within the Monopoly GO Fortune Patrol event. For casual players who don’t have tens of thousands of Dice rolls, getting to milestone 36 or 40 is a realistic goal.

Tips to maximize Fortune Patrol rewards in Monopoly GO

Landing on a Railroad tile earns you points toward unlocking Monopoly GO tournaments like Constructor Clash while also earning points to reach milestones within Fortune Patrol. Increase your Dice rolling multiplier when near a Railroad tile to get the most rewards from both events.

Use the High Roller flash event through milestone 27 to finish off a realistic goal of making it to milestone 40. Don’t try to push any further, as achieving 10,000 points for 3,500 Dice rolls is a waste. And the second High Roller flash event isn’t until milestone 42.

Try to hit the Cash Boost through milestone 19 on May 18 so you have money to level up Monopoly GO boards through Builder’s Bash, earning you more Dice rolls to complete more Fortune Patrol milestones and earn even more rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more