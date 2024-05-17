Constructor Clash logo in Monopoly GO on a blue and yellow blurry background.
Image via Scopely, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Constructor Clash rewards and milestones

Constructor Clash has 25 minutes of High Roller and thousands of Partner event tokens.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 17, 2024 09:51 am

Today’s Monopoly GO tournament, Constructor Clash, includes 6,210 dice, 1,690 Robo Partners tokens, and six Sticker Packs in its milestone rewards. You can earn these rewards by completing each of the event’s 30 milestones until Constructor Clash ends on May 19 at 1pm CT.

Recommended Videos

Full list of Constructor Clash rewards in Monopoly GO (May 17)

MilestoneConstructor Clash rewardsPoints required
1120 Robo Partners tokens50
240 dice80
3Green Sticker Pack (one star)70
4140 Robo Partners tokens150
5100 dice200
6160 Robo Partners tokens300
7High Roller for five minutes250
8Cash350
9220 dice500
10Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)550
11240 Robo Partners tokens800
12Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)900
13400 dice950
14Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)1,000
15280 Robo Partners tokens900
16500 dice1,200
17Cash1,000
18350 Robo Partners tokens1,300
19Mega Heist for 20 minutes1,500
20750 dice2,100
21Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)1,800
22Cash2,200
23Cash Boost for 10 minutes2,500
24400 Robo Partners tokens3,000
251,100 dice3,200
26Cash3,200
27Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)3,600
281,400 dice4,200
29High Roller for 20 minutes4,500
301,700 dice6,500
Gnome Token on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO
Land on Railroad tokens to score. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best strategy to make the most out of Constructor Clash in Monopoly GO is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. Doing so will put you in range of the most likely dice roll results, increasing your chances of landing a scoring play. Remember to take advantage of the Mega Heist from flash events and from milestone 19 as this will increase your minimum scoring in Bank Heist. Using the High Rollers on milestones six and 29 will also let you score thousands of points at once, though you run the risk of losing just as many dice if you miss a Railroad. That’s why I only recommend going for it if you have dice to spare.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 17, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 17, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 17, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 17, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 17, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.