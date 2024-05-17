Monopoly GO Constructor Clash rewards and milestones

Today’s Monopoly GO tournament, Constructor Clash, includes 6,210 dice, 1,690 Robo Partners tokens, and six Sticker Packs in its milestone rewards. You can earn these rewards by completing each of the event’s 30 milestones until Constructor Clash ends on May 19 at 1pm CT.
Full list of Constructor Clash rewards in Monopoly GO (May 17)
|Milestone
|Constructor Clash rewards
|Points required
|1
|120 Robo Partners tokens
|50
|2
|40 dice
|80
|3
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|70
|4
|140 Robo Partners tokens
|150
|5
|100 dice
|200
|6
|160 Robo Partners tokens
|300
|7
|High Roller for five minutes
|250
|8
|Cash
|350
|9
|220 dice
|500
|10
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|550
|
|11
|240 Robo Partners tokens
|800
|12
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|900
|13
|400 dice
|950
|14
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|1,000
|15
|280 Robo Partners tokens
|900
|16
|500 dice
|1,200
|17
|Cash
|1,000
|18
|350 Robo Partners tokens
|1,300
|19
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|1,500
|20
|750 dice
|2,100
|
|21
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|1,800
|22
|Cash
|2,200
|23
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|2,500
|24
|400 Robo Partners tokens
|3,000
|25
|1,100 dice
|3,200
|26
|Cash
|3,200
|27
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|3,600
|28
|1,400 dice
|4,200
|29
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|4,500
|30
|1,700 dice
|6,500
The best strategy to make the most out of Constructor Clash in Monopoly GO is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. Doing so will put you in range of the most likely dice roll results, increasing your chances of landing a scoring play. Remember to take advantage of the Mega Heist from flash events and from milestone 19 as this will increase your minimum scoring in Bank Heist. Using the High Rollers on milestones six and 29 will also let you score thousands of points at once, though you run the risk of losing just as many dice if you miss a Railroad. That’s why I only recommend going for it if you have dice to spare.