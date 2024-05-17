Monopoly GO Constructor Clash rewards and milestones

Today’s Monopoly GO tournament, Constructor Clash, includes 6,210 dice, 1,690 Robo Partners tokens, and six Sticker Packs in its milestone rewards. You can earn these rewards by completing each of the event’s 30 milestones until Constructor Clash ends on May 19 at 1pm CT.

Full list of Constructor Clash rewards in Monopoly GO (May 17)

Milestone Constructor Clash rewards Points required 1 120 Robo Partners tokens 50 2 40 dice 80 3 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 70 4 140 Robo Partners tokens 150 5 100 dice 200 6 160 Robo Partners tokens 300 7 High Roller for five minutes 250 8 Cash 350 9 220 dice 500 10 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 550 11 240 Robo Partners tokens 800 12 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 900 13 400 dice 950 14 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 1,000 15 280 Robo Partners tokens 900 16 500 dice 1,200 17 Cash 1,000 18 350 Robo Partners tokens 1,300 19 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 1,500 20 750 dice 2,100 21 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 1,800 22 Cash 2,200 23 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 2,500 24 400 Robo Partners tokens 3,000 25 1,100 dice 3,200 26 Cash 3,200 27 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 3,600 28 1,400 dice 4,200 29 High Roller for 20 minutes 4,500 30 1,700 dice 6,500

Land on Railroad tokens to score. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best strategy to make the most out of Constructor Clash in Monopoly GO is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. Doing so will put you in range of the most likely dice roll results, increasing your chances of landing a scoring play. Remember to take advantage of the Mega Heist from flash events and from milestone 19 as this will increase your minimum scoring in Bank Heist. Using the High Rollers on milestones six and 29 will also let you score thousands of points at once, though you run the risk of losing just as many dice if you miss a Railroad. That’s why I only recommend going for it if you have dice to spare.

