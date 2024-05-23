Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Corsair Cup rewards

A one-day tournament in Monopoly GO called Corsair Cup has 30 milestones of rewards with Pickaxe tokens to dig up even more rewards through the May Sunken Treasures Hunt.

What are the Corsair Cup Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Get the most out of Monopoly GO rewards from May 23 to 25. Image via Scopely

The Corsair Cup Monopoly GO tournament has a total of 4,000 Dice rolls, 104 Pickaxe tokens, four Sticker packs, and cash as rewards through 30 milestones.

Corsair Cup milestones Points to unlock miestone Corsair Cup rewards from milsttone One 30 Four Pickaxe tokens Two 60 50 Dice rolls Three 40 Green Sticker pack Four 100 75 Dice rolls Five 140 Five Pickaxe tokens Six 175 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 Seven Pickaxe tokens Eight 180 Orange Sticker pack Nine 190 Eight Pickaxe tokens 10 200 175 Dice rolls 11 220 10 Pickaxe tokens 12 230 Pink Sticker Pack 13 240 175 Dice rolls 14 300 12 Pickaxe tokens 15 400 275 Dice rolls 16 375 15 Pickaxe tokens 17 425 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice rolls 20 650 18 Pickaxe tokens 21 550 Cash 22 700 Blue Sticker pack 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 650 Dice rolls 25 900 20 Pickaxe tokens 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 900 Dice rolls 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice rolls

Tips to maximize Monopoly GO Corsair Cup rewards

The Corsair Cup Monopoly GO tournament is running alongside the Map of Fortunes solo event which also grants points toward unlocking milestones for landing on a Railroad tile. When the stars align like this I recommend rolling at the highest multiplier you can. My preference is either 20x or 50x.

It takes between 200 and 300 Pickaxe tokens to complete a Treasure Hunt Dig main event, which is why I recommend getting to at least milestone 25 if you have enough Dice rolls. The High Roller flash event through milestone six will help you unlock milestones quicker if luck is on your side, much like the Mega Heist through milestone 17. At very least, try to get to milestone 20 for the 18 Monopoly GO Pickaxe tokens.

