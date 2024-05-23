Mr. Monopoly and Mrs. Monopoly training for Eternal Games in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Corsair Cup rewards

Scoop up Pickaxe tokens for the Treasure Hunt main event.
Published: May 22, 2024 11:07 pm

A one-day tournament in Monopoly GO called Corsair Cup has 30 milestones of rewards with Pickaxe tokens to dig up even more rewards through the May Sunken Treasures Hunt.

What are the Corsair Cup Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Get the most out of Monopoly GO rewards from May 23 to 25.
Get the most out of Monopoly GO rewards from May 23 to 25. Image via Scopely

The Corsair Cup Monopoly GO tournament has a total of 4,000 Dice rolls, 104 Pickaxe tokens, four Sticker packs, and cash as rewards through 30 milestones.

Corsair Cup milestonesPoints to unlock miestoneCorsair Cup rewards from milsttone
One30Four Pickaxe tokens
Two6050 Dice rolls
Three40Green Sticker pack
Four10075 Dice rolls
Five140Five Pickaxe tokens
Six175High Roller for five minutes
Seven140Seven Pickaxe tokens
Eight180Orange Sticker pack
Nine190Eight Pickaxe tokens
10200175 Dice rolls
1122010 Pickaxe tokens
12230Pink Sticker Pack
13240175 Dice rolls
1430012 Pickaxe tokens
15400275 Dice rolls
1637515 Pickaxe tokens
17425Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18500Cash
19600400 Dice rolls
2065018 Pickaxe tokens
21550Cash
22700Blue Sticker pack
23800Cash
241,000650 Dice rolls
2590020 Pickaxe tokens
261,300Cash
271,500900 Dice rolls
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice rolls

Tips to maximize Monopoly GO Corsair Cup rewards

The Corsair Cup Monopoly GO tournament is running alongside the Map of Fortunes solo event which also grants points toward unlocking milestones for landing on a Railroad tile. When the stars align like this I recommend rolling at the highest multiplier you can. My preference is either 20x or 50x.

It takes between 200 and 300 Pickaxe tokens to complete a Treasure Hunt Dig main event, which is why I recommend getting to at least milestone 25 if you have enough Dice rolls. The High Roller flash event through milestone six will help you unlock milestones quicker if luck is on your side, much like the Mega Heist through milestone 17. At very least, try to get to milestone 20 for the 18 Monopoly GO Pickaxe tokens.

