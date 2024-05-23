Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Corsair Cup rewards

A one-day tournament in Monopoly GO called Corsair Cup has 30 milestones of rewards with Pickaxe tokens to dig up even more rewards through the May Sunken Treasures Hunt.
What are the Corsair Cup Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?
The Corsair Cup Monopoly GO tournament has a total of 4,000 Dice rolls, 104 Pickaxe tokens, four Sticker packs, and cash as rewards through 30 milestones.
|Corsair Cup milestones
|Points to unlock miestone
|Corsair Cup rewards from milsttone
|One
|30
|Four Pickaxe tokens
|Two
|60
|50 Dice rolls
|Three
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Four
|100
|75 Dice rolls
|Five
|140
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|Six
|175
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|Seven Pickaxe tokens
|Eight
|180
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|190
|Eight Pickaxe tokens
|10
|200
|175 Dice rolls
|
|11
|220
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|12
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack
|13
|240
|175 Dice rolls
|14
|300
|12 Pickaxe tokens
|15
|400
|275 Dice rolls
|16
|375
|15 Pickaxe tokens
|17
|425
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice rolls
|20
|650
|18 Pickaxe tokens
|
|21
|550
|Cash
|22
|700
|Blue Sticker pack
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|650 Dice rolls
|25
|900
|20 Pickaxe tokens
|26
|1,300
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|900 Dice rolls
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice rolls
Tips to maximize Monopoly GO Corsair Cup rewards
The Corsair Cup Monopoly GO tournament is running alongside the Map of Fortunes solo event which also grants points toward unlocking milestones for landing on a Railroad tile. When the stars align like this I recommend rolling at the highest multiplier you can. My preference is either 20x or 50x.
It takes between 200 and 300 Pickaxe tokens to complete a Treasure Hunt Dig main event, which is why I recommend getting to at least milestone 25 if you have enough Dice rolls. The High Roller flash event through milestone six will help you unlock milestones quicker if luck is on your side, much like the Mega Heist through milestone 17. At very least, try to get to milestone 20 for the 18 Monopoly GO Pickaxe tokens.