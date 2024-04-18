Monopoly GO: Go For Gold Gala rewards and milestones

Go for Gold Gala is the new main event in Monopoly GO, replacing the Anniversary Bash. It extends the celebration of the game’s first anniversary by offering thousands of dice and, more importantly, shovel tokens. These tokens allow you to play Anniversary Treasures and win additional prizes.

Recommended Videos

Your objective in the Go For Gold Gala event in Monopoly GO is to land on corner squares to accumulate points and unlock rewards as you reach specific point milestones. The higher the dice multiplier you use when landing on a scoring square, the more points you earn. As is typical for corner square events, you should always use your highest multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from Jail. This is because landing there can multiply your dice if you roll doubles. For example, if you land on Jail with a 1,000 High Roller multiplier and roll double sixes, you receive 6,000 dice just from this single tile.

Monopoly GO’s Go For Gold Gala full rewards and milestones list

Go for Gold Gala features 49 milestones, providing the opportunity to obtain 14,605 dice, 10 Sticker Packs of various rarities, and over one hundred shovel tokens. The availability of shovel tokens makes this event worth it as it’ll also help improve your Anniversary Treasures rewards.

Here’s everything available in Monopoly GO’s Go For Gold Gala event.

Milestone Go For Gold Gala Rewards Points required 1 4 Pickaxes 5 2 20 dice 10 3 Cash 10 4 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 10 5 85 dice 55 6 5 Pickaxes 15 7 Cash Boost for five minutes 20 8 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 20 9 6 Pickaxes 25 10 200 dice 150 11 Cash 30 12 7 Pickaxes 35 13 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 35 14 10 Pickaxes 40 15 350 dice 300 16 Cash 40 17 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 45 18 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 50 19 12 Pickaxes 55 20 600 dice 700 21 Cash 60 22 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 70 23 15 Pickaxes 80 24 Cash 60 25 1,000 dice 1,250 26 Cash 80 27 High Roller for 10 minutes 120 28 17 Pickaxes 130 29 100 dice 150 30 Cash 900 31 20 Pickaxes 225 32 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 400 33 200 dice 350 34 25 Pickaxes 300 35 1,500 dice 1,800 36 30 Pickaxes 500 37 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 600 38 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 700 39 35 Pickaxes 800 40 2,400 dice 3,200 41 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 900 42 40 Pickaxes 1,000 43 750 dice 1,200 44 Cash 2,500 45 900 dice 1,300 46 Cash 1,200 47 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 1,500 48 45 Pickaxes 1,600 49 6,500 dice, Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 7,500

When does Go For Gold Gala end in Monopoly GO?

Go For Gold Gala ends on April 21, one day after Anniversary Treasures is over. What usually happens in this case is that when Treasure Hunt is over, all Pickaxe rewards automatically become Cash rewards instead. So, you want to finish Go For Gold Gala before April 20 since this gives you the highest net dice due to what happens to shovel tokens after the Treasure Hunt ends.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more