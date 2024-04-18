Monopoly GO: Go For Gold Gala rewards and milestones

Go for Gold Gala is the new main event in Monopoly GO, replacing the Anniversary Bash. It extends the celebration of the game’s first anniversary by offering thousands of dice and, more importantly, shovel tokens. These tokens allow you to play Anniversary Treasures and win additional prizes.
Your objective in the Go For Gold Gala event in Monopoly GO is to land on corner squares to accumulate points and unlock rewards as you reach specific point milestones. The higher the dice multiplier you use when landing on a scoring square, the more points you earn. As is typical for corner square events, you should always use your highest multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from Jail. This is because landing there can multiply your dice if you roll doubles. For example, if you land on Jail with a 1,000 High Roller multiplier and roll double sixes, you receive 6,000 dice just from this single tile.
Monopoly GO’s Go For Gold Gala full rewards and milestones list
Go for Gold Gala features 49 milestones, providing the opportunity to obtain 14,605 dice, 10 Sticker Packs of various rarities, and over one hundred shovel tokens. The availability of shovel tokens makes this event worth it as it’ll also help improve your Anniversary Treasures rewards.
Here’s everything available in Monopoly GO’s Go For Gold Gala event.
|Milestone
|Go For Gold Gala Rewards
|Points required
|1
|4 Pickaxes
|5
|2
|20 dice
|10
|3
|Cash
|10
|4
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|10
|5
|85 dice
|55
|6
|5 Pickaxes
|15
|7
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|20
|8
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|20
|9
|6 Pickaxes
|25
|
|10
|200 dice
|150
|11
|Cash
|30
|12
|7 Pickaxes
|35
|13
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|35
|14
|10 Pickaxes
|40
|15
|350 dice
|300
|16
|Cash
|40
|17
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|45
|18
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|50
|19
|12 Pickaxes
|55
|
|20
|600 dice
|700
|21
|Cash
|60
|22
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|70
|23
|15 Pickaxes
|80
|24
|Cash
|60
|25
|1,000 dice
|1,250
|26
|Cash
|80
|27
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|120
|28
|17 Pickaxes
|130
|29
|100 dice
|150
|
|30
|Cash
|900
|31
|20 Pickaxes
|225
|32
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|400
|33
|200 dice
|350
|34
|25 Pickaxes
|300
|35
|1,500 dice
|1,800
|36
|30 Pickaxes
|500
|37
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|600
|38
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|700
|39
|35 Pickaxes
|800
|
|40
|2,400 dice
|3,200
|41
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|900
|42
|40 Pickaxes
|1,000
|43
|750 dice
|1,200
|44
|Cash
|2,500
|45
|900 dice
|1,300
|46
|Cash
|1,200
|47
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|1,500
|48
|45 Pickaxes
|1,600
|49
|6,500 dice, Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|7,500
When does Go For Gold Gala end in Monopoly GO?
Go For Gold Gala ends on April 21, one day after Anniversary Treasures is over. What usually happens in this case is that when Treasure Hunt is over, all Pickaxe rewards automatically become Cash rewards instead. So, you want to finish Go For Gold Gala before April 20 since this gives you the highest net dice due to what happens to shovel tokens after the Treasure Hunt ends.