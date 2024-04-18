The Go for Gold Gala logo showing a character in a suit in front of a safe full of gold bars.
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Go For Gold Gala rewards and milestones

Go For Gold Gala is yet another great opportunity to get Shovels for the Monopoly GO Anniversary Treasures event.
Apr 18, 2024

Go for Gold Gala is the new main event in Monopoly GO, replacing the Anniversary Bash. It extends the celebration of the game’s first anniversary by offering thousands of dice and, more importantly, shovel tokens. These tokens allow you to play Anniversary Treasures and win additional prizes.

Your objective in the Go For Gold Gala event in Monopoly GO is to land on corner squares to accumulate points and unlock rewards as you reach specific point milestones. The higher the dice multiplier you use when landing on a scoring square, the more points you earn. As is typical for corner square events, you should always use your highest multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from Jail. This is because landing there can multiply your dice if you roll doubles. For example, if you land on Jail with a 1,000 High Roller multiplier and roll double sixes, you receive 6,000 dice just from this single tile.

Monopoly GO’s Go For Gold Gala full rewards and milestones list

Go for Gold Gala features 49 milestones, providing the opportunity to obtain 14,605 dice, 10 Sticker Packs of various rarities, and over one hundred shovel tokens. The availability of shovel tokens makes this event worth it as it’ll also help improve your Anniversary Treasures rewards.

Here’s everything available in Monopoly GO’s Go For Gold Gala event.

MilestoneGo For Gold Gala RewardsPoints required
14 Pickaxes5
220 dice10
3Cash10
4Green Sticker Pack (one star)10
585 dice55
65 Pickaxes15
7Cash Boost for five minutes20
8Green Sticker Pack (one star)20
96 Pickaxes25
10200 dice150
11Cash30
127 Pickaxes35
13Green Sticker Pack (one star)35
1410 Pickaxes40
15350 dice300
16Cash40
17Cash Grab for 10 minutes45
18Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)50
1912 Pickaxes55
20600 dice700
21Cash60
22Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)70
2315 Pickaxes80
24Cash60
251,000 dice1,250
26Cash80
27High Roller for 10 minutes120
2817 Pickaxes130
29100 dice150
30Cash900
3120 Pickaxes225
32Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)400
33200 dice350
3425 Pickaxes300
351,500 dice1,800
3630 Pickaxes500
37Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)600
38Cash Boost for 10 minutes700
3935 Pickaxes800
402,400 dice3,200
41Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)900
4240 Pickaxes1,000
43750 dice1,200
44Cash2,500
45900 dice1,300
46Cash1,200
47Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)1,500
4845 Pickaxes1,600
496,500 dice, Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)7,500

When does Go For Gold Gala end in Monopoly GO?

Go For Gold Gala ends on April 21, one day after Anniversary Treasures is over. What usually happens in this case is that when Treasure Hunt is over, all Pickaxe rewards automatically become Cash rewards instead. So, you want to finish Go For Gold Gala before April 20 since this gives you the highest net dice due to what happens to shovel tokens after the Treasure Hunt ends.

Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.