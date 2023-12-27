Fortune Countdown rewards are your last chance of the year to get loads of Sticker Packs and Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly GO.

The Fortune Countdown event rewards list in Monopoly GO is packed with dice, Sticker Packs, and Peg-E tokens across 49 milestones. It’s a great chance, and the last one for 2023, to give your board a boost, which is something I’ll be doing too.

All Fortune Countdown rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO, listed

Fortune Countdown milestones in Monopoly GO will reward you with a total of 15,175 dice, 30 minutes of High Roller, and two Purple Sticker Packs. This is a fantastic deal if you’re close to the completion of the Heartfelt Holidays album and have dice to spare. My advice is to play through the event only if you’re eyeing those sticker packs, as events like this rarely yield more dice than what you’ll spend.

Milestone Points Rewards 1 5 Peg-E Tokens x 7 2 5 Dice x 20 3 5 Green Sticker Pack (1 Star) 4 10 Cash 5 50 Dice x 130 6 10 Peg-E Tokens x 10 7 15 10-Minute Cash Grab 8 15 Green Sticker Pack 9 15 Peg-E Tokens x 15 10 100 Dice x 225 11 20 Cash 12 25 Green Sticker Pack (1 Star) 13 25 Peg-E Tokens x 20 14 25 Cash 15 240 Dice x 475 16 30 15-Minute Rent Frenzy 17 35 Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars) 18 40 35 Peg-E Tokens 19 45 Cash 20 350 Dice x 600 21 45 Cash 22 50 Peg-E Tokens x 55 23 50 10-Minute High Roller 24 55 Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars) 25 700 Dice x 1,000 26 80 Cash 27 60 Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars) 28 65 Peg-E Tokens x 85 29 70 Dice x 125 30 500 Cash 31 100 Dice x 150 32 150 Cash 33 200 Peg-E Tokens x 105 34 250 5-Minute Cash Boost 35 1,000 Dice x 1,200 36 300 Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars) 37 350 Peg-E Tokens x 125 38 400 Cash 39 500 Cash 40 2,000 Dice x 3,000 41 600 20-Minute High Roller 42 650 Peg-E Tokens x 170 43 700 Dice x 850 44 1,600 Cash 45 750 Dice x 900 46 800 Peg-E Tokens x 210 47 850 Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars) 48 900 Cash 49 4,000 Dice x 6,500 (Grand Prize)

In total, the prizes you can earn from Fortune Countdown in Monopoly GO are:

15,175 Dice

837 Peg-E Tokens

Three Green Sticker Packs (1 Star)

One Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars)

One Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)

Two Pink Sticker Packs (5 Stars)

30 minutes of High Roller

15 minutes of Rent Frenzy

10 minutes of Cash Grab

Five minutes of Cash Boost

12 Cash prizes

How to play the Fortune Countdown event in Monopoly GO

You’ll be automatically playing the Fortune Countdown event in Monopoly GO once you reach level 35. Your goal is to land on Tax and Utility spaces around the board to collect +3 and +2 tokens respectively, which will convert into points to progress through the milestones. The more you land on these spaces, the more points you will earn.

In Monopoly GO, Fortune Countdown rewards are automatically granted as you collect tokens. Your roll multipliers also impact the tokens you receive when landing on Tax spaces. To maximize this, save your highest multipliers for when you’re six to eight squares away, boosting your chances of landing on these spaces. Additionally, I strongly recommend playing Fortune Countdown alongside another active tournament like Mistletoe, offering an extra scoring space in case you miss the Tax.

Monopoly GO’s Fortune Countdown event ends on Dec. 30 around 9am CT.