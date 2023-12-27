The Fortune Countdown event rewards list in Monopoly GO is packed with dice, Sticker Packs, and Peg-E tokens across 49 milestones. It’s a great chance, and the last one for 2023, to give your board a boost, which is something I’ll be doing too.
All Fortune Countdown rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO, listed
Fortune Countdown milestones in Monopoly GO will reward you with a total of 15,175 dice, 30 minutes of High Roller, and two Purple Sticker Packs. This is a fantastic deal if you’re close to the completion of the Heartfelt Holidays album and have dice to spare. My advice is to play through the event only if you’re eyeing those sticker packs, as events like this rarely yield more dice than what you’ll spend.
|Milestone
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|5
|Peg-E Tokens x 7
|2
|5
|Dice x 20
|3
|5
|Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)
|4
|10
|Cash
|5
|50
|Dice x 130
|6
|10
|Peg-E Tokens x 10
|7
|15
|10-Minute Cash Grab
|8
|15
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|15
|Peg-E Tokens x 15
|10
|100
|Dice x 225
|11
|20
|Cash
|12
|25
|Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)
|13
|25
|Peg-E Tokens x 20
|14
|25
|Cash
|15
|240
|Dice x 475
|16
|30
|15-Minute Rent Frenzy
|17
|35
|Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars)
|18
|40
|35 Peg-E Tokens
|19
|45
|Cash
|20
|350
|Dice x 600
|21
|45
|Cash
|22
|50
|Peg-E Tokens x 55
|23
|50
|10-Minute High Roller
|24
|55
|Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars)
|25
|700
|Dice x 1,000
|26
|80
|Cash
|27
|60
|Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)
|28
|65
|Peg-E Tokens x 85
|29
|70
|Dice x 125
|30
|500
|Cash
|31
|100
|Dice x 150
|32
|150
|Cash
|33
|200
|Peg-E Tokens x 105
|34
|250
|5-Minute Cash Boost
|35
|1,000
|Dice x 1,200
|36
|300
|Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars)
|37
|350
|Peg-E Tokens x 125
|38
|400
|Cash
|39
|500
|Cash
|40
|2,000
|Dice x 3,000
|41
|600
|20-Minute High Roller
|42
|650
|Peg-E Tokens x 170
|43
|700
|Dice x 850
|44
|1,600
|Cash
|45
|750
|Dice x 900
|46
|800
|Peg-E Tokens x 210
|47
|850
|Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars)
|48
|900
|Cash
|49
|4,000
|Dice x 6,500 (Grand Prize)
In total, the prizes you can earn from Fortune Countdown in Monopoly GO are:
- 15,175 Dice
- 837 Peg-E Tokens
- Three Green Sticker Packs (1 Star)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars)
- One Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)
- Two Pink Sticker Packs (5 Stars)
- 30 minutes of High Roller
- 15 minutes of Rent Frenzy
- 10 minutes of Cash Grab
- Five minutes of Cash Boost
- 12 Cash prizes
How to play the Fortune Countdown event in Monopoly GO
You’ll be automatically playing the Fortune Countdown event in Monopoly GO once you reach level 35. Your goal is to land on Tax and Utility spaces around the board to collect +3 and +2 tokens respectively, which will convert into points to progress through the milestones. The more you land on these spaces, the more points you will earn.
In Monopoly GO, Fortune Countdown rewards are automatically granted as you collect tokens. Your roll multipliers also impact the tokens you receive when landing on Tax spaces. To maximize this, save your highest multipliers for when you’re six to eight squares away, boosting your chances of landing on these spaces. Additionally, I strongly recommend playing Fortune Countdown alongside another active tournament like Mistletoe, offering an extra scoring space in case you miss the Tax.
Monopoly GO’s Fortune Countdown event ends on Dec. 30 around 9am CT.