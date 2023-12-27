All Monopoly GO Fortune Countdown rewards and milestones

Fortune Countdown rewards are your last chance of the year to get loads of Sticker Packs and Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly GO.

The art for Monopoly GO's Fortune Countdown event
The Fortune Countdown event rewards list in Monopoly GO is packed with dice, Sticker Packs, and Peg-E tokens across 49 milestones. It’s a great chance, and the last one for 2023, to give your board a boost, which is something I’ll be doing too.

All Fortune Countdown rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO, listed

Fortune Countdown milestones in Monopoly GO will reward you with a total of 15,175 dice, 30 minutes of High Roller, and two Purple Sticker Packs. This is a fantastic deal if you’re close to the completion of the Heartfelt Holidays album and have dice to spare. My advice is to play through the event only if you’re eyeing those sticker packs, as events like this rarely yield more dice than what you’ll spend.

MilestonePointsRewards
15Peg-E Tokens x 7
25Dice x 20
35Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)
410Cash
550Dice x 130
610Peg-E Tokens x 10
71510-Minute Cash Grab
815Green Sticker Pack
915Peg-E Tokens x 15
10100Dice x 225
1120Cash
1225Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)
1325Peg-E Tokens x 20
1425Cash
15240Dice x 475
163015-Minute Rent Frenzy
1735Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars)
184035 Peg-E Tokens
1945Cash
20350Dice x 600
2145Cash
2250Peg-E Tokens x 55
235010-Minute High Roller
2455Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars)
25700Dice x 1,000
2680Cash
2760Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)
2865Peg-E Tokens x 85
2970Dice x 125
30500Cash
31100Dice x 150
32150Cash
33200Peg-E Tokens x 105
342505-Minute Cash Boost
351,000Dice x 1,200
36300Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars)
37350Peg-E Tokens x 125
38400Cash
39500Cash
402,000Dice x 3,000
4160020-Minute High Roller
42650Peg-E Tokens x 170
43700Dice x 850
441,600Cash
45750Dice x 900
46800Peg-E Tokens x 210
47850Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars)
48900Cash
494,000Dice x 6,500 (Grand Prize)

In total, the prizes you can earn from Fortune Countdown in Monopoly GO are:

  • 15,175 Dice
  • 837 Peg-E Tokens
  • Three Green Sticker Packs (1 Star)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars)
  • One Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)
  • Two Pink Sticker Packs (5 Stars)
  • 30 minutes of High Roller
  • 15 minutes of Rent Frenzy
  • 10 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Five minutes of Cash Boost
  • 12 Cash prizes

How to play the Fortune Countdown event in Monopoly GO

You’ll be automatically playing the Fortune Countdown event in Monopoly GO once you reach level 35. Your goal is to land on Tax and Utility spaces around the board to collect +3 and +2 tokens respectively, which will convert into points to progress through the milestones. The more you land on these spaces, the more points you will earn.

In Monopoly GO, Fortune Countdown rewards are automatically granted as you collect tokens. Your roll multipliers also impact the tokens you receive when landing on Tax spaces. To maximize this, save your highest multipliers for when you’re six to eight squares away, boosting your chances of landing on these spaces. Additionally, I strongly recommend playing Fortune Countdown alongside another active tournament like Mistletoe, offering an extra scoring space in case you miss the Tax.

Monopoly GO’s Fortune Countdown event ends on Dec. 30 around 9am CT.

