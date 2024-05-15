Monopoly GO event today: Safari Sprint (May 15 to 16)

Scopely will run a 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Safari Sprint from May 15 to 16, featuring only 25 milestones with rewards like Dice and Sticker packs.

All Safari Sprint Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Total Safari Sprint rewards are 3,440 Dice, five Sticker packs, and cash across 25 milestones. Monopoly GO flash events like High Roller are unlocked through milestone four and Mega Heist at milestone eight.

Safari Sprint milestone Points to unlock milestone Safari Sprint reward for milestone One 55 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker pack Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker pack 10 275 175 Dice rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker pack 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Blue Sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice rolls

All Safari Sprint rewards were datamined by Monopoly GO wiki before the tournament launched on May 15 at 1pm CT. We confirm all rewards and milestones upon release and will provide updates if necessary.

Why does the Safari Sprint event matter in Monopoly GO?

The Safari Sprint Monopoly GO tournament is a great opportunity to stock up on Dice, Sticker packs, and cash before the next Partner main event starts. Much like the last Treasures Hunt event, having a stash of Dice can help you and your friends complete the event to earn a Wild Sticker.

Rolling for basic rewards is worth it when you need Stickers to complete sets, cash to level your Monopoly GO board, and Dice to roll at high multipliers. The Safari Sprint tournament has decent rewards up to milestone 19. Getting to milestone 19 will rank you in the top three of the leaderboard, earning you between 500 and 1,300 free Dice rolls. Rewards are decent through the Reef Rush solo event and it has Pickups as an objective. Between both events, you can stock up on Dice and show off your Monopoly GO skills to your friends during the upcoming Partner event.

