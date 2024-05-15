Mr Monopoly and friends catching a butterfly with net
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO event today: Safari Sprint (May 15 to 16)

Stock up on Dice for the next Partner event.
Danny Forster
Published: May 15, 2024 10:26 am

Scopely will run a 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Safari Sprint from May 15 to 16, featuring only 25 milestones with rewards like Dice and Sticker packs.

All Safari Sprint Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Total Safari Sprint rewards are 3,440 Dice, five Sticker packs, and cash across 25 milestones. Monopoly GO flash events like High Roller are unlocked through milestone four and Mega Heist at milestone eight.

Safari Sprint milestonePoints to unlock milestoneSafari Sprint reward for milestone
One5540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker pack
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker pack
10275175 Dice rolls
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker pack
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Blue Sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 Dice rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice rolls

All Safari Sprint rewards were datamined by Monopoly GO wiki before the tournament launched on May 15 at 1pm CT. We confirm all rewards and milestones upon release and will provide updates if necessary.

Why does the Safari Sprint event matter in Monopoly GO?

The Safari Sprint Monopoly GO tournament is a great opportunity to stock up on Dice, Sticker packs, and cash before the next Partner main event starts. Much like the last Treasures Hunt event, having a stash of Dice can help you and your friends complete the event to earn a Wild Sticker.

Rolling for basic rewards is worth it when you need Stickers to complete sets, cash to level your Monopoly GO board, and Dice to roll at high multipliers. The Safari Sprint tournament has decent rewards up to milestone 19. Getting to milestone 19 will rank you in the top three of the leaderboard, earning you between 500 and 1,300 free Dice rolls. Rewards are decent through the Reef Rush solo event and it has Pickups as an objective. Between both events, you can stock up on Dice and show off your Monopoly GO skills to your friends during the upcoming Partner event.

Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.