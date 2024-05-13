Monopoly GO Reef Rush rewards and milestones (May 13 to 15)

Reef Rush returns to Monopoly GO, bringing back everyone’s favorite event, High Roller, with the very generous duration of 20 minutes. Reef Rush stays live until May 15, allowing you to also earn thousands of dice and several Sticker Packs as milestone rewards.

How to play Reef Rush in Monopoly GO

Reef Rush is a Monopoly GO tournament like any other, which means you have to land on Railroad squares and play Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames to score points. Then, use these points to fill up the milestones bar on the side of your screen, and you get a new reward every time you hit a milestone. You can get free dice, Stickers, or minutes of High Roller. The more points you get, the better your rewards become. You can also get extra rewards from the leaderboards if you score more points than other players.

Everybody loves free dice. Image via Scopely

All Monopoly GO Reef Rush rewards and milestones, listed

Reef Rush is one of the most generous Monopoly GO tournaments, as it features a whopping 6,990 dice across 30 milestones, along with 20 minutes of High Roller on milestone 24. While there are no massive Sticker Packs, you can still get some to advance through your Making Music album. Here are all milestone details for Reef Rush and their rewards:

Milestone Reef Rush reward Points required 1 35 dice 75 2 Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes 55 3 Cash 140 4 85 dice 180 5 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 160 6 High Roller for 5 minutes 250 7 170 dice 380 8 Cash 450 9 200 dice 420 10 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 550 11 Cash 650 12 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 725 13 350 dice 800 14 Cash 775 15 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 850 16 350 dice 900 17 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 1,000 18 Cash 1,100 19 500 dice 1,300 20 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 1,500 21 Cash 1,800 22 Cash 2,000 23 900 dice 2,300 24 High Roller for 20 minutes 2,600 25 Cash 3,000 26 1,200 dice 3,300 27 Cash 3,500 28 1,400 dice 4,000 29 Cash 5,000 30 1,800 dice 5,500



How to win big at Reef Rush in Monopoly GO

The best strategy to get points quickly and win loads of rewards in Monopoly GO’s Reef Rush is to use your highest dice multiplier when five to nine squares away from a Railroad. This way, you’ll maximize your chances of landing there and scoring points. You can also save your rolls with the highest scoring chances for when you’re close to a cluster of pickup tokens from Habitat Heroes, since if you miss the Railroad, you can instead land on one of these tokens to score for the other event.

