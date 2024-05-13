The Reef Rush logo in Monopoly GO on a pink and blue blurry background
Monopoly GO Reef Rush rewards and milestones (May 13 to 15)

Reef Rush is a two-day tournament returning to Monopoly GO with a very pleasant surprise.
Reef Rush returns to Monopoly GO, bringing back everyone’s favorite event, High Roller, with the very generous duration of 20 minutes. Reef Rush stays live until May 15, allowing you to also earn thousands of dice and several Sticker Packs as milestone rewards.

How to play Reef Rush in Monopoly GO

Reef Rush is a Monopoly GO tournament like any other, which means you have to land on Railroad squares and play Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames to score points. Then, use these points to fill up the milestones bar on the side of your screen, and you get a new reward every time you hit a milestone. You can get free dice, Stickers, or minutes of High Roller. The more points you get, the better your rewards become. You can also get extra rewards from the leaderboards if you score more points than other players.

All Monopoly GO Reef Rush rewards and milestones, listed

Reef Rush is one of the most generous Monopoly GO tournaments, as it features a whopping 6,990 dice across 30 milestones, along with 20 minutes of High Roller on milestone 24. While there are no massive Sticker Packs, you can still get some to advance through your Making Music album. Here are all milestone details for Reef Rush and their rewards:

MilestoneReef Rush rewardPoints required
135 dice75
2Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes55
3Cash140
485 dice180
5Green Sticker Pack (one star)160
6High Roller for 5 minutes250
7170 dice380
8Cash450
9200 dice420
10Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)550
11Cash650
12Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)725
13350 dice800
14Cash775
15Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)850
16350 dice900
17Cash Grab for 15 minutes1,000
18Cash1,100
19500 dice1,300
20Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)1,500
21Cash1,800
22Cash2,000
23900 dice2,300
24High Roller for 20 minutes2,600
25Cash3,000
261,200 dice3,300
27Cash3,500
281,400 dice4,000
29Cash5,000
301,800 dice5,500


How to win big at Reef Rush in Monopoly GO

The best strategy to get points quickly and win loads of rewards in Monopoly GO’s Reef Rush is to use your highest dice multiplier when five to nine squares away from a Railroad. This way, you’ll maximize your chances of landing there and scoring points. You can also save your rolls with the highest scoring chances for when you’re close to a cluster of pickup tokens from Habitat Heroes, since if you miss the Railroad, you can instead land on one of these tokens to score for the other event.

Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
