Monopoly GO Reef Rush rewards and milestones (May 13 to 15)

Reef Rush returns to Monopoly GO, bringing back everyone’s favorite event, High Roller, with the very generous duration of 20 minutes. Reef Rush stays live until May 15, allowing you to also earn thousands of dice and several Sticker Packs as milestone rewards.
How to play Reef Rush in Monopoly GO
Reef Rush is a Monopoly GO tournament like any other, which means you have to land on Railroad squares and play Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames to score points. Then, use these points to fill up the milestones bar on the side of your screen, and you get a new reward every time you hit a milestone. You can get free dice, Stickers, or minutes of High Roller. The more points you get, the better your rewards become. You can also get extra rewards from the leaderboards if you score more points than other players.
All Monopoly GO Reef Rush rewards and milestones, listed
Reef Rush is one of the most generous Monopoly GO tournaments, as it features a whopping 6,990 dice across 30 milestones, along with 20 minutes of High Roller on milestone 24. While there are no massive Sticker Packs, you can still get some to advance through your Making Music album. Here are all milestone details for Reef Rush and their rewards:
|Milestone
|Reef Rush reward
|Points required
|1
|35 dice
|75
|2
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|55
|3
|Cash
|140
|4
|85 dice
|180
|5
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|160
|6
|High Roller for 5 minutes
|250
|7
|170 dice
|380
|8
|Cash
|450
|9
|200 dice
|420
|
|10
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|550
|11
|Cash
|650
|12
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|725
|13
|350 dice
|800
|14
|Cash
|775
|15
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|850
|16
|350 dice
|900
|17
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|1,000
|18
|Cash
|1,100
|19
|500 dice
|1,300
|
|20
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|1,500
|21
|Cash
|1,800
|22
|Cash
|2,000
|23
|900 dice
|2,300
|24
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|2,600
|25
|Cash
|3,000
|26
|1,200 dice
|3,300
|27
|Cash
|3,500
|28
|1,400 dice
|4,000
|29
|Cash
|5,000
|30
|1,800 dice
|5,500
How to win big at Reef Rush in Monopoly GO
The best strategy to get points quickly and win loads of rewards in Monopoly GO’s Reef Rush is to use your highest dice multiplier when five to nine squares away from a Railroad. This way, you’ll maximize your chances of landing there and scoring points. You can also save your rolls with the highest scoring chances for when you’re close to a cluster of pickup tokens from Habitat Heroes, since if you miss the Railroad, you can instead land on one of these tokens to score for the other event.