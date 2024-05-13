Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards and milestones (May 13 to 16)

Habitat Heroes is back in Monopoly GO for another round of free dice, Stickers, High Roller, and many other rewards. This time, the event will be live until May 16, featuring a reduced number of milestones.

How to play Habitat Heroes in Monopoly GO

The objective during Monopoly GO’s Habitat Heroes is to collect pickup tree tokens around the board by landing on the tile where they’re sitting. You’ll score two points multiplied by the dice multiplier you used, such as 10 points for using an am x5 multiplier. As you gather more points, the milestones bar at the top of your screen will fill up and unlock rewards, including Cash, free dice, and even the now-rare High Roller boost.

Time to get extra rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards and milestones, listed

There are 42 milestone rewards to get during Habitat Heroes, which include 16,135 dice, 10 Sticker Packs, and 15 minutes of High Roller, among other prizes. Here are the details of each milestone reward for Habitat Heroes in Monopoly GO:

Milestone Habitat Heroes reward Points required 1 Cash 5 2 15 dice 10 3 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 10 4 125 dice 80 5 Cash 15 6 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 20 7 Cash 25 8 225 dice 150 9 Cash 25 10 Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes 30 11 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 35 12 Cash 40 13 570 dice 425 14 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 45 15 Cash 50 16 Cash 55 17 850 dice 800 18 Cash 60 19 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 70 20 Cash 80 21 1,000 dice 1,000 22 High Roller for 15 minutes 100 23 Cash 120 24 120 dice 130 25 Cash 700 26 130 dice 150 27 Cash 250 28 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 200 29 Cash Boost for five minutes 225 30 1,800 dice 2,200 31 Cash 300 32 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 400 33 Cash 500 34 3,750 dice 4,500 35 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 600 36 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 700 37 500 dice 800 38 Cash 3,500 39 550 dice 900 40 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 1,000 41 Cash 1,100 42 6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 6,500

How to win big at Habitat Heroes in Monopoly GO

The best tip to get loads of points and complete all reward milestones in Monopoly GO’s Habitat Heroes is to use your highest roll multiplier when you’re close to a cluster of pickup tokens. These tokens move around the board as you collect them, so if you’re six to eight squares away from a bunch of them close together, you’ll have more dice rolls that will give you points compared to rolling for an isolated pickup.

You can check today’s Monopoly GO event schedule to see when is the best time to play the event for extra rewards.

