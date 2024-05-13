The habitat Heroes keyart in Monopoly Go on a blurry green background
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards and milestones (May 13 to 16)

Today's Monopoly GO event started way earlier than expected, giving you good early rewards.
Published: May 13, 2024 06:21 am

Habitat Heroes is back in Monopoly GO for another round of free dice, Stickers, High Roller, and many other rewards. This time, the event will be live until May 16, featuring a reduced number of milestones.

How to play Habitat Heroes in Monopoly GO

The objective during Monopoly GO’s Habitat Heroes is to collect pickup tree tokens around the board by landing on the tile where they’re sitting. You’ll score two points multiplied by the dice multiplier you used, such as 10 points for using an am x5 multiplier. As you gather more points, the milestones bar at the top of your screen will fill up and unlock rewards, including Cash, free dice, and even the now-rare High Roller boost.

Time to get extra rewards.
Time to get extra rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards and milestones, listed

There are 42 milestone rewards to get during Habitat Heroes, which include 16,135 dice, 10 Sticker Packs, and 15 minutes of High Roller, among other prizes. Here are the details of each milestone reward for Habitat Heroes in Monopoly GO:

MilestoneHabitat Heroes rewardPoints required
1Cash5
215 dice10
3Green Sticker Pack (one star)10
4125 dice80
5Cash15
6Green Sticker Pack (one star)20
7Cash25
8225 dice150
9Cash25
10Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes30
11Green Sticker Pack (one star)35
12Cash40
13570 dice425
14Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)45
15Cash50
16Cash55
17850 dice800
18Cash60
19Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)70
20Cash80
211,000 dice1,000
22High Roller for 15 minutes100
23Cash120
24120 dice130
25Cash700
26130 dice150
27Cash250
28Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)200
29Cash Boost for five minutes225
301,800 dice2,200
31Cash300
32Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)400
33Cash500
343,750 dice4,500
35Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)600
36Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes700
37500 dice800
38Cash3,500
39550 dice900
40Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)1,000
41Cash1,100
426,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)6,500

How to win big at Habitat Heroes in Monopoly GO

The best tip to get loads of points and complete all reward milestones in Monopoly GO’s Habitat Heroes is to use your highest roll multiplier when you’re close to a cluster of pickup tokens. These tokens move around the board as you collect them, so if you’re six to eight squares away from a bunch of them close together, you’ll have more dice rolls that will give you points compared to rolling for an isolated pickup.

You can check today’s Monopoly GO event schedule to see when is the best time to play the event for extra rewards.

