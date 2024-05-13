Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards and milestones (May 13 to 16)

Habitat Heroes is back in Monopoly GO for another round of free dice, Stickers, High Roller, and many other rewards. This time, the event will be live until May 16, featuring a reduced number of milestones.
How to play Habitat Heroes in Monopoly GO
The objective during Monopoly GO’s Habitat Heroes is to collect pickup tree tokens around the board by landing on the tile where they’re sitting. You’ll score two points multiplied by the dice multiplier you used, such as 10 points for using an am x5 multiplier. As you gather more points, the milestones bar at the top of your screen will fill up and unlock rewards, including Cash, free dice, and even the now-rare High Roller boost.
All Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards and milestones, listed
There are 42 milestone rewards to get during Habitat Heroes, which include 16,135 dice, 10 Sticker Packs, and 15 minutes of High Roller, among other prizes. Here are the details of each milestone reward for Habitat Heroes in Monopoly GO:
|Milestone
|Habitat Heroes reward
|Points required
|1
|Cash
|5
|2
|15 dice
|10
|3
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|10
|4
|125 dice
|80
|5
|Cash
|15
|6
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|20
|7
|Cash
|25
|8
|225 dice
|150
|9
|Cash
|25
|
|10
|Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
|30
|11
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|35
|12
|Cash
|40
|13
|570 dice
|425
|14
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|45
|15
|Cash
|50
|16
|Cash
|55
|17
|850 dice
|800
|18
|Cash
|60
|19
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|70
|
|20
|Cash
|80
|21
|1,000 dice
|1,000
|22
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|100
|23
|Cash
|120
|24
|120 dice
|130
|25
|Cash
|700
|26
|130 dice
|150
|27
|Cash
|250
|28
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|200
|29
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|225
|
|30
|1,800 dice
|2,200
|31
|Cash
|300
|32
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|400
|33
|Cash
|500
|34
|3,750 dice
|4,500
|35
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|600
|36
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|700
|37
|500 dice
|800
|38
|Cash
|3,500
|39
|550 dice
|900
|40
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|1,000
|41
|Cash
|1,100
|42
|6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|6,500
How to win big at Habitat Heroes in Monopoly GO
The best tip to get loads of points and complete all reward milestones in Monopoly GO’s Habitat Heroes is to use your highest roll multiplier when you’re close to a cluster of pickup tokens. These tokens move around the board as you collect them, so if you’re six to eight squares away from a bunch of them close together, you’ll have more dice rolls that will give you points compared to rolling for an isolated pickup.
You can check today’s Monopoly GO event schedule to see when is the best time to play the event for extra rewards.