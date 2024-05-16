MR. Monopoly and assistant unveiling suprise rewards in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO event today: Circuit Champs, May 16 to 17

Get those Robo tokens.
Scopely is running a 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Circuit Champs to kick off the launch of Robo Partners, featuring Robo tokens, dice, Sticker packs, and flash events.

All Circuit Champs Monopoly GO milestones and rewards

Containing 30 milestones, the Circuit Champs tournament will run from May 16 at 1pm CT to May 17 at 12:58pm CT. The total rewards you can collect from the Monopoly GO event are 4,390 Dice, 1,620 Robo tokens, six Sticker packs, and cash. Flash events are also included, with High Roller getting unlocked through milestone six and Mega Heist through milestone 17.

Circuit Champs milestonePoints to unlock milestoneCircuit Champs milestone reward
One45120 Robo tokens
Two5550 Dice
Three80Green Sticker pack
Four90140 Robo tokens
Five12090 Dice rolls
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140160 Robo tokens
Eight200Orange Sticker pack
Nine250150 Dice rolls
10230Pink Sticker pack
11260Cash
12275180 Robo tokens
13300Blue Sticker pack
14400Cash
15400250 Dice rolls
16450220 Robo tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19700400 Dice rolls
20800Blue Sticker pack
21900350 Robo tokens
221,000Cash
231,220650 Dice rolls
241,300Cash
251,800Blue Sticker pack
262,0001,100 Dice rolls
271,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
282,500450 Robo tokens
292,600Cash
303,2001,700 Dice rolls

Why is the Circuit Champs Monopoly GO tournament important?

Playing with friends during the Robo Partners main event requires dice rolls and Robo tokens, much like the 10,000 dice I rolled to complete the last two Treasure Hunts. Both dice and Robo tokens are offered through the Circuit Champs tournament by landing on a Railroad tile and unlocking rewards. Solo events, like the Scrap Yard Riches event running alongside the tournament, also offer rewards for unlocking milestones but don’t give you bonus rewards for top placements on the Monopoly GO leaderboard.

Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.