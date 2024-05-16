Monopoly GO event today: Circuit Champs, May 16 to 17

Scopely is running a 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Circuit Champs to kick off the launch of Robo Partners, featuring Robo tokens, dice, Sticker packs, and flash events.

All Circuit Champs Monopoly GO milestones and rewards

Containing 30 milestones, the Circuit Champs tournament will run from May 16 at 1pm CT to May 17 at 12:58pm CT. The total rewards you can collect from the Monopoly GO event are 4,390 Dice, 1,620 Robo tokens, six Sticker packs, and cash. Flash events are also included, with High Roller getting unlocked through milestone six and Mega Heist through milestone 17.

Circuit Champs milestone Points to unlock milestone Circuit Champs milestone reward One 45 120 Robo tokens Two 55 50 Dice Three 80 Green Sticker pack Four 90 140 Robo tokens Five 120 90 Dice rolls Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 160 Robo tokens Eight 200 Orange Sticker pack Nine 250 150 Dice rolls 10 230 Pink Sticker pack 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Robo tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker pack 14 400 Cash 15 400 250 Dice rolls 16 450 220 Robo tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 700 400 Dice rolls 20 800 Blue Sticker pack 21 900 350 Robo tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 1,220 650 Dice rolls 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,800 Blue Sticker pack 26 2,000 1,100 Dice rolls 27 1,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 28 2,500 450 Robo tokens 29 2,600 Cash 30 3,200 1,700 Dice rolls

Why is the Circuit Champs Monopoly GO tournament important?

Playing with friends during the Robo Partners main event requires dice rolls and Robo tokens, much like the 10,000 dice I rolled to complete the last two Treasure Hunts. Both dice and Robo tokens are offered through the Circuit Champs tournament by landing on a Railroad tile and unlocking rewards. Solo events, like the Scrap Yard Riches event running alongside the tournament, also offer rewards for unlocking milestones but don’t give you bonus rewards for top placements on the Monopoly GO leaderboard.

