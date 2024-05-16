Monopoly GO event today: Circuit Champs, May 16 to 17

Scopely is running a 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Circuit Champs to kick off the launch of Robo Partners, featuring Robo tokens, dice, Sticker packs, and flash events.
All Circuit Champs Monopoly GO milestones and rewards
Containing 30 milestones, the Circuit Champs tournament will run from May 16 at 1pm CT to May 17 at 12:58pm CT. The total rewards you can collect from the Monopoly GO event are 4,390 Dice, 1,620 Robo tokens, six Sticker packs, and cash. Flash events are also included, with High Roller getting unlocked through milestone six and Mega Heist through milestone 17.
|Circuit Champs milestone
|Points to unlock milestone
|Circuit Champs milestone reward
|One
|45
|120 Robo tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice
|Three
|80
|Green Sticker pack
|Four
|90
|140 Robo tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|160 Robo tokens
|Eight
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|250
|150 Dice rolls
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker pack
|
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Robo tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker pack
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|400
|250 Dice rolls
|16
|450
|220 Robo tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|700
|400 Dice rolls
|20
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|
|21
|900
|350 Robo tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|1,220
|650 Dice rolls
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker pack
|26
|2,000
|1,100 Dice rolls
|27
|1,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|2,500
|450 Robo tokens
|29
|2,600
|Cash
|30
|3,200
|1,700 Dice rolls
Why is the Circuit Champs Monopoly GO tournament important?
Playing with friends during the Robo Partners main event requires dice rolls and Robo tokens, much like the 10,000 dice I rolled to complete the last two Treasure Hunts. Both dice and Robo tokens are offered through the Circuit Champs tournament by landing on a Railroad tile and unlocking rewards. Solo events, like the Scrap Yard Riches event running alongside the tournament, also offer rewards for unlocking milestones but don’t give you bonus rewards for top placements on the Monopoly GO leaderboard.