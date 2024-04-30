Monopoly GO’s Electric Escape rewards and milestones (April 30 and May 1)

Electric Escape is the new Monopoly GO tournament starting today and concluding on May 1. As is typical with most tournaments, it offers a great opportunity to compete with other players for the top spots on the leaderboards for rewards. Here’s our guide on making the most of the event.

How to play Electric Escape in Monopoly GO

Focus on Railroads. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As long as you log in and roll dice on the Monopoly GO board while Electric Escape is active, you’re already participating in it. Your goal is to land on the yellow Railroad squares, which trigger the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames. As you complete these games, you earn tournament points based on your performance. These points then unlock exclusive rewards as you reach certain milestones, like Sticker Packs, free dice, and Parade Partners tokens. The higher the dice multiplier you use when landing on the Railroad square, the more points you earn at once.

All rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO’s Electric Escape tournament

This tournament is very similar to the last two in the game, which means it features 30 milestones packed with rewards. There are a total of 4,420 dice and 1,960 drum tokens up for grabs, as well as nine Sticker packs of different rarities.

Here’s the full list of Electric Escape rewards:

Milestone Electric Escape reward Points 1 45 120 Partner tokens 2 55 50 Dice 3 80 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) 4 90 140 Partner tokens 5 120 90 Dice 6 150 High Roller for five minutes 7 140 160 Partner tokens 8 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 9 250 180 Dice 10 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Partner tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 14 400 Cash 15 400 250 Dice 16 450 280 Partner tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 700 400 Dice 20 800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 21 900 400 Partner tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 120 650 Dice 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 26 2,000 1,100 Dice 27 1,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 28 2,500 500 Partner tokens 29 2,600 Cash 30 3,200 1,700 Dice All prizes were first revealed by the Monopoly GO Wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

How to score big in Electric Escape in Monopoly GO

The usual best tournament strategy for Monopoly GO tournaments also applies to Electric Escape: Use your highest roll multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. This increases your chances of landing on it since six, seven, and eight are the most likely outcomes when rolling two dice. If you have an active High Roller bonus, use that as well for maximum profit. But be careful because you’ll also maximize your loss if you miss.

Here’s how many points you can earn from each Railroad minigame:

Shutdown

Blocked – +2 points

Success – +4 points

Bank Heist

Small – +4 points

Large – +6 points

Bankrupt – +8 points

Mega Heist – +12 points

You should also check the Monopoly GO event schedule for upcoming Mega Heists so you can increase your average point gains from Bank Heists in Electric Escape.

