Monopoly GO’s Electric Escape rewards and milestones (April 30 and May 1)

Electric Escape is the new Monopoly GO tournament starting today and concluding on May 1. As is typical with most tournaments, it offers a great opportunity to compete with other players for the top spots on the leaderboards for rewards. Here’s our guide on making the most of the event.
How to play Electric Escape in Monopoly GO
As long as you log in and roll dice on the Monopoly GO board while Electric Escape is active, you’re already participating in it. Your goal is to land on the yellow Railroad squares, which trigger the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames. As you complete these games, you earn tournament points based on your performance. These points then unlock exclusive rewards as you reach certain milestones, like Sticker Packs, free dice, and Parade Partners tokens. The higher the dice multiplier you use when landing on the Railroad square, the more points you earn at once.
All rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO’s Electric Escape tournament
This tournament is very similar to the last two in the game, which means it features 30 milestones packed with rewards. There are a total of 4,420 dice and 1,960 drum tokens up for grabs, as well as nine Sticker packs of different rarities.
Here’s the full list of Electric Escape rewards:
|Milestone
|Electric Escape reward
|Points
|1
|45
|120 Partner tokens
|2
|55
|50 Dice
|3
|80
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|4
|90
|140 Partner tokens
|5
|120
|90 Dice
|6
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|7
|140
|160 Partner tokens
|8
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|9
|250
|180 Dice
|
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Partner tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|400
|250 Dice
|16
|450
|280 Partner tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|700
|400 Dice
|
|20
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|21
|900
|400 Partner tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|120
|650 Dice
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|26
|2,000
|1,100 Dice
|27
|1,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|2,500
|500 Partner tokens
|29
|2,600
|Cash
|30
|3,200
|1,700 Dice
How to score big in Electric Escape in Monopoly GO
The usual best tournament strategy for Monopoly GO tournaments also applies to Electric Escape: Use your highest roll multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. This increases your chances of landing on it since six, seven, and eight are the most likely outcomes when rolling two dice. If you have an active High Roller bonus, use that as well for maximum profit. But be careful because you’ll also maximize your loss if you miss.
Here’s how many points you can earn from each Railroad minigame:
Shutdown
- Blocked – +2 points
- Success – +4 points
Bank Heist
- Small – +4 points
- Large – +6 points
- Bankrupt – +8 points
- Mega Heist – +12 points
You should also check the Monopoly GO event schedule for upcoming Mega Heists so you can increase your average point gains from Bank Heists in Electric Escape.