Monopoly GO’s Electric Escape rewards and milestones (April 30 and May 1)

Electric Escapes is another opportunity to get free rolls and Partner drum tokens to increase your dice bank and complete album sets.
Electric Escape is the new Monopoly GO tournament starting today and concluding on May 1. As is typical with most tournaments, it offers a great opportunity to compete with other players for the top spots on the leaderboards for rewards. Here’s our guide on making the most of the event.

How to play Electric Escape in Monopoly GO

Gnome on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO
Focus on Railroads. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As long as you log in and roll dice on the Monopoly GO board while Electric Escape is active, you’re already participating in it. Your goal is to land on the yellow Railroad squares, which trigger the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames. As you complete these games, you earn tournament points based on your performance. These points then unlock exclusive rewards as you reach certain milestones, like Sticker Packs, free dice, and Parade Partners tokens. The higher the dice multiplier you use when landing on the Railroad square, the more points you earn at once.

All rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO’s Electric Escape tournament

This tournament is very similar to the last two in the game, which means it features 30 milestones packed with rewards. There are a total of 4,420 dice and 1,960 drum tokens up for grabs, as well as nine Sticker packs of different rarities.

Here’s the full list of Electric Escape rewards:

MilestoneElectric Escape rewardPoints
145120 Partner tokens
25550 Dice
380Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
490140 Partner tokens
512090 Dice
6150High Roller for five minutes
7140160 Partner tokens
8200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
9250180 Dice
10230Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
11260Cash
12275180 Partner tokens
13300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
14400Cash
15400250 Dice
16450280 Partner tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19700400 Dice
20800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
21900400 Partner tokens
221,000Cash
23120650 Dice
241,300Cash
251,800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
262,0001,100 Dice
271,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
282,500500 Partner tokens
292,600Cash
303,2001,700 Dice
All prizes were first revealed by the Monopoly GO Wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

How to score big in Electric Escape in Monopoly GO

The usual best tournament strategy for Monopoly GO tournaments also applies to Electric Escape: Use your highest roll multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. This increases your chances of landing on it since six, seven, and eight are the most likely outcomes when rolling two dice. If you have an active High Roller bonus, use that as well for maximum profit. But be careful because you’ll also maximize your loss if you miss.

Here’s how many points you can earn from each Railroad minigame:

Shutdown

  • Blocked – +2 points
  • Success – +4 points

Bank Heist

  • Small – +4 points
  • Large – +6 points
  • Bankrupt – +8 points
  • Mega Heist – +12 points

You should also check the Monopoly GO event schedule for upcoming Mega Heists so you can increase your average point gains from Bank Heists in Electric Escape.

