Scopely has dropped a two-day Monopoly GO tournament called Salsa Contest, featuring double points for Bank Heist, Dice, and Pickaxe tokens for the Partner event. Here’s how to maximize your rewards.
Double point rewards for a Monopoly GO tournament Bank Heist returns through the Salsa Contest. We like double-point tournaments, especially when collecting Pickaxe tokens for the Nocturnal Treasures Hunt. The milestone points are higher than in a normal Monopoly GO tournament, but hitting multiple Bank Heist minigames can easily make up the difference and earn you more rewards for fewer Dice rolls.
All Salsa Contest Monopoly GO rewards
Total Salsa Contest rewards for completing the Monopoly GO tournament are 4,170 Dice, 118 Pickaxe Treasure Hunt tokens, cash, and five Sticker packs through 30 milestones. All early rewards are according to the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us at Dot Esports when the tournament goes live.
|Salsa Contest Milestones
|Points to unlock
|Salsa Contest Rewards
|One
|75
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Two
|50
|Three Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|Three
|100
|Cash
|Four
|175
|100 Dice
|Five
|225
|Four Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|Six
|300
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|275
|Six Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|Eight
|350
|200 Dice
|Nine
|400
|Seven Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|10
|420
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|
|11
|400
|12 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|12
|700
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|13
|800
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|14
|750
|15 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|15
|850
|420 Dice
|16
|900
|17 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|17
|1,000
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|1,200
|Cash
|19
|1,300
|650 Dice
|20
|1,500
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|
|21
|1,800
|25 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|22
|2,000
|Cash
|23
|2,300
|1,000 Dice
|24
|2,600
|30 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|25
|3,000
|Cash
|26
|3,500
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|27
|4,000
|Cash
|28
|4,500
|Cash Grab for 20 minutes
|29
|5,000
|Cash
|30
|5,500
|1,800 Dice
Hidden away within the Salsa Contest rewards are flash events that can help you progress through the 30 milestones even more quickly. A High Roller event is unlocked through milestone six, and a Mega Heist is through milestone 12. You can also take advantage of flash events like Rent Frenzy at milestone 20 to boost your cash for a Board Rush event on May 4 or a Builder’s Bash special event that is slated to drop soon.
How Salsa Contest double points work in Monopoly GO
Double points are through the Monopoly GO Bank Heist mini-game, unlocked by landing on a Railroad tile. A Bank Heist mini-game will show up around one of every four times you land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile, with the other games triggering a Shutdown. No double points are available through a Shutdown, which is why you should take advantage of Mega Heist flash and special events to maximize your reward potential through the Salsa Contest. All point values are increased through the Dice multiplier.
Bank Heist Salsa Contest rewards in Monopoly GO
- Small Heist: Eight points
- Large Heist: 12 points
- Bankrupt Heist: 16 points
- Mega Heist: 20 points
Shutdown Salsa Contest rewards In Monopoly GO
- Blocked: Two points
- Shutdown: Four points
When do Salsa Contest rewards end in Monopoly GO?
The Monopoly GO Salsa Contest tournament is a two-day event that starts on May 4 at 1pm CT and will end on May 6 at around 12:58pm CT. All rewards will, and your milestone progression will vanish when the tournament ends. No additional rewards are provided for unused Monopoly GO milestone points.