Scopely has dropped a two-day Monopoly GO tournament called Salsa Contest, featuring double points for Bank Heist, Dice, and Pickaxe tokens for the Partner event. Here’s how to maximize your rewards.

Double point rewards for a Monopoly GO tournament Bank Heist returns through the Salsa Contest. We like double-point tournaments, especially when collecting Pickaxe tokens for the Nocturnal Treasures Hunt. The milestone points are higher than in a normal Monopoly GO tournament, but hitting multiple Bank Heist minigames can easily make up the difference and earn you more rewards for fewer Dice rolls.

All Salsa Contest Monopoly GO rewards

Take advantage of Mega Heist events to earn even more rewards.

Total Salsa Contest rewards for completing the Monopoly GO tournament are 4,170 Dice, 118 Pickaxe Treasure Hunt tokens, cash, and five Sticker packs through 30 milestones. All early rewards are according to the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us at Dot Esports when the tournament goes live.

Salsa Contest Milestones Points to unlock Salsa Contest Rewards One 75 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Two 50 Three Pickaxe Hunt tokens Three 100 Cash Four 175 100 Dice Five 225 Four Pickaxe Hunt tokens Six 300 High Roller for five minutes Seven 275 Six Pickaxe Hunt tokens Eight 350 200 Dice Nine 400 Seven Pickaxe Hunt tokens 10 420 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 11 400 12 Pickaxe Hunt tokens 12 700 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 13 800 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 14 750 15 Pickaxe Hunt tokens 15 850 420 Dice 16 900 17 Pickaxe Hunt tokens 17 1,000 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 1,200 Cash 19 1,300 650 Dice 20 1,500 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 1,800 25 Pickaxe Hunt tokens 22 2,000 Cash 23 2,300 1,000 Dice 24 2,600 30 Pickaxe Hunt tokens 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 Cash Grab for 20 minutes 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice

Hidden away within the Salsa Contest rewards are flash events that can help you progress through the 30 milestones even more quickly. A High Roller event is unlocked through milestone six, and a Mega Heist is through milestone 12. You can also take advantage of flash events like Rent Frenzy at milestone 20 to boost your cash for a Board Rush event on May 4 or a Builder’s Bash special event that is slated to drop soon.

How Salsa Contest double points work in Monopoly GO

Double points are through the Monopoly GO Bank Heist mini-game, unlocked by landing on a Railroad tile. A Bank Heist mini-game will show up around one of every four times you land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile, with the other games triggering a Shutdown. No double points are available through a Shutdown, which is why you should take advantage of Mega Heist flash and special events to maximize your reward potential through the Salsa Contest. All point values are increased through the Dice multiplier.

Bank Heist Salsa Contest rewards in Monopoly GO

Small Heist: Eight points

Large Heist: 12 points

Bankrupt Heist: 16 points

Mega Heist: 20 points

Shutdown Salsa Contest rewards In Monopoly GO

Blocked: Two points

Shutdown: Four points

When do Salsa Contest rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Monopoly GO Salsa Contest tournament is a two-day event that starts on May 4 at 1pm CT and will end on May 6 at around 12:58pm CT. All rewards will, and your milestone progression will vanish when the tournament ends. No additional rewards are provided for unused Monopoly GO milestone points.

