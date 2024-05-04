Mr. Monopoly on stage singing with money floating and lights in background
Monopoly GO: Double-point Salsa Contest rewards and milestones

Earn double points for a Bank Heist and stock up on Pickaxe tokens.
Scopely has dropped a two-day Monopoly GO tournament called Salsa Contest, featuring double points for Bank Heist, Dice, and Pickaxe tokens for the Partner event. Here’s how to maximize your rewards.

Double point rewards for a Monopoly GO tournament Bank Heist returns through the Salsa Contest. We like double-point tournaments, especially when collecting Pickaxe tokens for the Nocturnal Treasures Hunt. The milestone points are higher than in a normal Monopoly GO tournament, but hitting multiple Bank Heist minigames can easily make up the difference and earn you more rewards for fewer Dice rolls.

All Salsa Contest Monopoly GO rewards

Mr. Monopoly and wife on DJ turntable
Take advantage of Mega Heist events to earn even more rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Total Salsa Contest rewards for completing the Monopoly GO tournament are 4,170 Dice, 118 Pickaxe Treasure Hunt tokens, cash, and five Sticker packs through 30 milestones. All early rewards are according to the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us at Dot Esports when the tournament goes live.

Salsa Contest MilestonesPoints to unlockSalsa Contest Rewards
One75Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Two50Three Pickaxe Hunt tokens
Three100Cash
Four175100 Dice
Five225Four Pickaxe Hunt tokens
Six300High Roller for five minutes
Seven275Six Pickaxe Hunt tokens
Eight350200 Dice
Nine400Seven Pickaxe Hunt tokens
10420Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
1140012 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
12700Mega Heist for 20 minutes
13800Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
1475015 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
15850420 Dice
1690017 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
171,000Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
181,200Cash
191,300650 Dice
201,500Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
211,80025 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
222,000Cash
232,3001,000 Dice
242,60030 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
253,000Cash
263,500Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
274,000Cash
284,500Cash Grab for 20 minutes
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Dice

Hidden away within the Salsa Contest rewards are flash events that can help you progress through the 30 milestones even more quickly. A High Roller event is unlocked through milestone six, and a Mega Heist is through milestone 12. You can also take advantage of flash events like Rent Frenzy at milestone 20 to boost your cash for a Board Rush event on May 4 or a Builder’s Bash special event that is slated to drop soon.

How Salsa Contest double points work in Monopoly GO

Double points are through the Monopoly GO Bank Heist mini-game, unlocked by landing on a Railroad tile. A Bank Heist mini-game will show up around one of every four times you land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile, with the other games triggering a Shutdown. No double points are available through a Shutdown, which is why you should take advantage of Mega Heist flash and special events to maximize your reward potential through the Salsa Contest. All point values are increased through the Dice multiplier.

Bank Heist Salsa Contest rewards in Monopoly GO

  • Small Heist: Eight points
  • Large Heist: 12 points
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 points
  • Mega Heist: 20 points

Shutdown Salsa Contest rewards In Monopoly GO

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Shutdown: Four points

When do Salsa Contest rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Monopoly GO Salsa Contest tournament is a two-day event that starts on May 4 at 1pm CT and will end on May 6 at around 12:58pm CT. All rewards will, and your milestone progression will vanish when the tournament ends. No additional rewards are provided for unused Monopoly GO milestone points.

