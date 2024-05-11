Mr. Monopoly and dog on vacation in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO Chef’s Journey rewards and milestones explained

Final chance to collect Peg-E tokens.
The Chef’s Journey solo event features 49 Monopoly GO milestones and rewards, slated to run from May 11 to 13.

Now is the time to collect the final Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, with Scopely running one more Monopoly GO solo event and tournament containing the tokens needed to earn Dice, Stickers, and cash. A Golden Blitz should drop this coming week, making Sticker packs more of a priority for those attempting to complete the Making Music album. And a Builder’s Bash flash event returns from late May 11 to early May 12 for one hour, helping you level up your Monopoly GO board and stock up on Dice for the next main event.

From flash events like High Roller to Peg-E tokens and free Dice, here are all the Chef’s Journey rewards in Monopoly GO and how to unlock them.

Every Chef’s Journey Monopoly GO reward and milestone

Woman winning cooking title in Monopoly GO
A new Scottie Token makes up for the objective in Chef’s Journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective for Chef’s Journey is to land on Utility and Tax Monopoly GO tiles, which is considered by many in the community as one of the worst objectives, right behind four corners. But for those collecting Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, completing at least half the milestones will bank you over 100 tokens. Total rewards for the Chefs Journey solo event are 14,575 Dice, Seven Sticker packs, a Chef Scottie Token, and 702 Peg-E tokens.

Chef’s Journey milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesChef’s Journey rewards
OneFiveSeven Peg-E tokens
TwoFive20 Dice
ThreeFiveGreen Sticker pack
Four10Cash
Five50130 Dice
Six1015 Peg-E tokens
Seven15Cash Grab for 10 minutes
Eight15Green Sticker pack
Nine1520 Peg-E tokens
10100225 Dice
1120Cash
1225Green Sticker pack
132530 Peg-E tokens
1425Cash
15200475 Dice
1630Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
1735Orange Sticker pack
184045 Peg-E tokens
1945Cash
20350Chef Scottie Token
2145Cash
225060 Peg-E tokens
2350High Roller for 10 minutes
2455Pink Sticker pack
257001,000 Dice
2680Cash
2760Blue Sticker pack
286575 Peg-E tokens
2970125 Dice
30500Cash
31100150 Dice
32150Cash
33200 80 Peg-E tokens
34250Cash Boost for five minutes
351,0001,200 Dice
36300Purple Sticker pack
37350100 Peg-E tokens
38400Cash
39500Cash
402,0003,000 Dice
41600High Roller for 20 minutes
42650120 Peg-E tokens
43700850 Dice
441,600Cash
45750900 Dice
46800150 Peg-E tokens
47850Purple Sticker pack
48900Cash
494,0006,500 Dice

All early rewards were data mined through Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by us at Dot Esports when the solo event goes live.

Milestone 20 is my goal for the Chef’s Journey solo event because I like Scottie and Monopoly GO Tokens. High Roller flash events at milestones 23 and 41 can help you unlock deep milestone rewards, while each Purple Sticker pack could include at least one four or five-star Sticker you haven’t collected yet.

The Monopoly GO Chef’s Journey event will run from May 11 to 13.

