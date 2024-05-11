Monopoly GO Chef’s Journey rewards and milestones explained

The Chef’s Journey solo event features 49 Monopoly GO milestones and rewards, slated to run from May 11 to 13.

Now is the time to collect the final Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, with Scopely running one more Monopoly GO solo event and tournament containing the tokens needed to earn Dice, Stickers, and cash. A Golden Blitz should drop this coming week, making Sticker packs more of a priority for those attempting to complete the Making Music album. And a Builder’s Bash flash event returns from late May 11 to early May 12 for one hour, helping you level up your Monopoly GO board and stock up on Dice for the next main event.

From flash events like High Roller to Peg-E tokens and free Dice, here are all the Chef’s Journey rewards in Monopoly GO and how to unlock them.

Every Chef’s Journey Monopoly GO reward and milestone

A new Scottie Token makes up for the objective in Chef’s Journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective for Chef’s Journey is to land on Utility and Tax Monopoly GO tiles, which is considered by many in the community as one of the worst objectives, right behind four corners. But for those collecting Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, completing at least half the milestones will bank you over 100 tokens. Total rewards for the Chefs Journey solo event are 14,575 Dice, Seven Sticker packs, a Chef Scottie Token, and 702 Peg-E tokens.

Chef’s Journey milestones Points to unlock milestones Chef’s Journey rewards One Five Seven Peg-E tokens Two Five 20 Dice Three Five Green Sticker pack Four 10 Cash Five 50 130 Dice Six 10 15 Peg-E tokens Seven 15 Cash Grab for 10 minutes Eight 15 Green Sticker pack Nine 15 20 Peg-E tokens 10 100 225 Dice 11 20 Cash 12 25 Green Sticker pack 13 25 30 Peg-E tokens 14 25 Cash 15 200 475 Dice 16 30 Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes 17 35 Orange Sticker pack 18 40 45 Peg-E tokens 19 45 Cash 20 350 Chef Scottie Token 21 45 Cash 22 50 60 Peg-E tokens 23 50 High Roller for 10 minutes 24 55 Pink Sticker pack 25 700 1,000 Dice 26 80 Cash 27 60 Blue Sticker pack 28 65 75 Peg-E tokens 29 70 125 Dice 30 500 Cash 31 100 150 Dice 32 150 Cash 33 200 80 Peg-E tokens 34 250 Cash Boost for five minutes 35 1,000 1,200 Dice 36 300 Purple Sticker pack 37 350 100 Peg-E tokens 38 400 Cash 39 500 Cash 40 2,000 3,000 Dice 41 600 High Roller for 20 minutes 42 650 120 Peg-E tokens 43 700 850 Dice 44 1,600 Cash 45 750 900 Dice 46 800 150 Peg-E tokens 47 850 Purple Sticker pack 48 900 Cash 49 4,000 6,500 Dice

All early rewards were data mined through Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by us at Dot Esports when the solo event goes live.

Milestone 20 is my goal for the Chef’s Journey solo event because I like Scottie and Monopoly GO Tokens. High Roller flash events at milestones 23 and 41 can help you unlock deep milestone rewards, while each Purple Sticker pack could include at least one four or five-star Sticker you haven’t collected yet.

The Monopoly GO Chef’s Journey event will run from May 11 to 13.

