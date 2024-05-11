Monopoly GO Chef’s Journey rewards and milestones explained

The Chef’s Journey solo event features 49 Monopoly GO milestones and rewards, slated to run from May 11 to 13.
Now is the time to collect the final Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, with Scopely running one more Monopoly GO solo event and tournament containing the tokens needed to earn Dice, Stickers, and cash. A Golden Blitz should drop this coming week, making Sticker packs more of a priority for those attempting to complete the Making Music album. And a Builder’s Bash flash event returns from late May 11 to early May 12 for one hour, helping you level up your Monopoly GO board and stock up on Dice for the next main event.
From flash events like High Roller to Peg-E tokens and free Dice, here are all the Chef’s Journey rewards in Monopoly GO and how to unlock them.
Every Chef’s Journey Monopoly GO reward and milestone
The objective for Chef’s Journey is to land on Utility and Tax Monopoly GO tiles, which is considered by many in the community as one of the worst objectives, right behind four corners. But for those collecting Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, completing at least half the milestones will bank you over 100 tokens. Total rewards for the Chefs Journey solo event are 14,575 Dice, Seven Sticker packs, a Chef Scottie Token, and 702 Peg-E tokens.
|Chef’s Journey milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Chef’s Journey rewards
|One
|Five
|Seven Peg-E tokens
|Two
|Five
|20 Dice
|Three
|Five
|Green Sticker pack
|Four
|10
|Cash
|Five
|50
|130 Dice
|Six
|10
|15 Peg-E tokens
|Seven
|15
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|Eight
|15
|Green Sticker pack
|Nine
|15
|20 Peg-E tokens
|10
|100
|225 Dice
|
|11
|20
|Cash
|12
|25
|Green Sticker pack
|13
|25
|30 Peg-E tokens
|14
|25
|Cash
|15
|200
|475 Dice
|16
|30
|Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
|17
|35
|Orange Sticker pack
|18
|40
|45 Peg-E tokens
|19
|45
|Cash
|20
|350
|Chef Scottie Token
|
|21
|45
|Cash
|22
|50
|60 Peg-E tokens
|23
|50
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|24
|55
|Pink Sticker pack
|25
|700
|1,000 Dice
|26
|80
|Cash
|27
|60
|Blue Sticker pack
|28
|65
|75 Peg-E tokens
|29
|70
|125 Dice
|30
|500
|Cash
|
|31
|100
|150 Dice
|32
|150
|Cash
|33
|200
|80 Peg-E tokens
|34
|250
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|35
|1,000
|1,200 Dice
|36
|300
|Purple Sticker pack
|37
|350
|100 Peg-E tokens
|38
|400
|Cash
|39
|500
|Cash
|40
|2,000
|3,000 Dice
|
|41
|600
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|42
|650
|120 Peg-E tokens
|43
|700
|850 Dice
|44
|1,600
|Cash
|45
|750
|900 Dice
|46
|800
|150 Peg-E tokens
|47
|850
|Purple Sticker pack
|48
|900
|Cash
|49
|4,000
|6,500 Dice
All early rewards were data mined through Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by us at Dot Esports when the solo event goes live.
Milestone 20 is my goal for the Chef’s Journey solo event because I like Scottie and Monopoly GO Tokens. High Roller flash events at milestones 23 and 41 can help you unlock deep milestone rewards, while each Purple Sticker pack could include at least one four or five-star Sticker you haven’t collected yet.
The Monopoly GO Chef’s Journey event will run from May 11 to 13.