Monopoly GO: Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones

Scopely has dropped the Monopoly GO Prize Machine mini-game following the Anniversary Treasures Hunt, featuring Peg-E tokens through the first Anniversary Bash solo event.

Restocking Monopoly GO essentials like free Dice and cash helps you complete main events like Partners and Treasure Hunts. The Prize Machine and its Peg-E tokens are a great way to score these gameplay rewards as it returns with the launch of the first Anniversary Bash event. Collecting Stickers for the Making Music Sticker album is another way to score free Dice, with the Anniversary Bash solo event containing eight Sticker packs.

All Anniversary Bash Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Scoop up on Peg-E tokens.

Packed behind 49 milestones are Anniversary Bash rewards like 14,700 Dice, 611 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, a Scottie Monopoly GO game piece Token, eight Sticker packs (two five-star), and cash. The new Scottie Token is unlocked through milestone 15, and five-star Sticker packs are at milestones 36 and 47. Flash events like High Roller are also offered through milestones 23 and 41.

Anniversary Bash milestone Points/Tokens Anniversary Bash reward One Five Five Peg-E tokens Two Five 20 Dice Three Five Green Sticker Pack (one star) Four 10 Cash Five 50 130 Dice Six 10 Eight Peg-E tokens Seven 15 Cash Grab for 10 minutes Eight 15 Green Sticker Pack (one star) Nine 15 13 Peg-E tokens 10 100 225 Dice 11 20 Cash 12 25 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 13 25 15 Peg-E tokens 14 25 Cash 15 200 Scottie Token 16 30 Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes 17 35 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 18 40 30 Peg-E tokens 19 45 Cash 20 350 600 Dice 21 45 Cash 22 50 45 Peg-E tokens 23 50 High Roller for 10 minutes 24 50 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 25 55 1,000 Dice 26 60 Cash 27 65 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 28 65 60 Peg-E tokens 29 70 125 Dice 30 500 Cash 31 100 150 Dice 32 150 Cash 33 200 75 Peg-E tokens 34 250 Cash Boost for five minutes 35 1,000 1,200 Dice 36 300 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 37 350 90 Peg-E tokens 38 400 Cash 39 500 Cash 40 2,000 3,000 Dice 41 600 High Roller for 20 minutes 42 650 120 Peg-E tokens 43 700 850 Dice 44 1,600 Cash 45 750 900 Dice 46 800 150 Peg-E tokens 47 850 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 48 900 Cash 49 4,000 6,500 Dice All early Anniversary Bash rewards via the Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Anniversary Bash rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Anniversary Bash Monopoly GO rewards will end on April 23 at around 9:58am CT. The two-day event will coincide with other tournaments and daily events.

Are the Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash rewards worth rolling for?

The Anniversary Bash solo event is different from standard events in that it contains a new Monopoly GO game piece Token and Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine. You can easily unlock the Token behind milestone 15, even with minimal Dice. And to restock your Dice and cash is the Prize Machine. Completing the Monopoly GO solo event isn’t important, as I’d recommend trying to get to at least milestone 25. If you’re chasing five-star Sticker packs, you’ll need to reach milestone 37.

