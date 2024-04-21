Monopoly GO: Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones

Scopely has dropped the Monopoly GO Prize Machine mini-game following the Anniversary Treasures Hunt, featuring Peg-E tokens through the first Anniversary Bash solo event.
Restocking Monopoly GO essentials like free Dice and cash helps you complete main events like Partners and Treasure Hunts. The Prize Machine and its Peg-E tokens are a great way to score these gameplay rewards as it returns with the launch of the first Anniversary Bash event. Collecting Stickers for the Making Music Sticker album is another way to score free Dice, with the Anniversary Bash solo event containing eight Sticker packs.
All Anniversary Bash Monopoly GO rewards and milestones
Packed behind 49 milestones are Anniversary Bash rewards like 14,700 Dice, 611 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, a Scottie Monopoly GO game piece Token, eight Sticker packs (two five-star), and cash. The new Scottie Token is unlocked through milestone 15, and five-star Sticker packs are at milestones 36 and 47. Flash events like High Roller are also offered through milestones 23 and 41.
|Anniversary Bash milestone
|Points/Tokens
|Anniversary Bash reward
|One
|Five
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Two
|Five
|20 Dice
|Three
|Five
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Four
|10
|Cash
|Five
|50
|130 Dice
|Six
|10
|Eight Peg-E tokens
|Seven
|15
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|Eight
|15
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Nine
|15
|13 Peg-E tokens
|10
|100
|225 Dice
|
|11
|20
|Cash
|12
|25
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|13
|25
|15 Peg-E tokens
|14
|25
|Cash
|15
|200
|Scottie Token
|16
|30
|Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
|17
|35
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|18
|40
|30 Peg-E tokens
|19
|45
|Cash
|20
|350
|600 Dice
|
|21
|45
|Cash
|22
|50
|45 Peg-E tokens
|23
|50
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|24
|50
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|25
|55
|1,000 Dice
|26
|60
|Cash
|27
|65
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|28
|65
|60 Peg-E tokens
|29
|70
|125 Dice
|30
|500
|Cash
|
|31
|100
|150 Dice
|32
|150
|Cash
|33
|200
|75 Peg-E tokens
|34
|250
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|35
|1,000
|1,200 Dice
|36
|300
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|37
|350
|90 Peg-E tokens
|38
|400
|Cash
|39
|500
|Cash
|40
|2,000
|3,000 Dice
|
|41
|600
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|42
|650
|120 Peg-E tokens
|43
|700
|850 Dice
|44
|1,600
|Cash
|45
|750
|900 Dice
|46
|800
|150 Peg-E tokens
|47
|850
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|48
|900
|Cash
|49
|4,000
|6,500 Dice
When do Anniversary Bash rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Anniversary Bash Monopoly GO rewards will end on April 23 at around 9:58am CT. The two-day event will coincide with other tournaments and daily events.
Are the Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash rewards worth rolling for?
The Anniversary Bash solo event is different from standard events in that it contains a new Monopoly GO game piece Token and Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine. You can easily unlock the Token behind milestone 15, even with minimal Dice. And to restock your Dice and cash is the Prize Machine. Completing the Monopoly GO solo event isn’t important, as I’d recommend trying to get to at least milestone 25. If you’re chasing five-star Sticker packs, you’ll need to reach milestone 37.