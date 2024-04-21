Mr. Monopoly and dog with anniversary baloons for one year of Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO: Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones

Roll for Monopoly GO Peg-E tokens rewards.
Scopely has dropped the Monopoly GO Prize Machine mini-game following the Anniversary Treasures Hunt, featuring Peg-E tokens through the first Anniversary Bash solo event.

Restocking Monopoly GO essentials like free Dice and cash helps you complete main events like Partners and Treasure Hunts. The Prize Machine and its Peg-E tokens are a great way to score these gameplay rewards as it returns with the launch of the first Anniversary Bash event. Collecting Stickers for the Making Music Sticker album is another way to score free Dice, with the Anniversary Bash solo event containing eight Sticker packs.

All Anniversary Bash Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash objective and reward
Scoop up on Peg-E tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Packed behind 49 milestones are Anniversary Bash rewards like 14,700 Dice, 611 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine, a Scottie Monopoly GO game piece Token, eight Sticker packs (two five-star), and cash. The new Scottie Token is unlocked through milestone 15, and five-star Sticker packs are at milestones 36 and 47. Flash events like High Roller are also offered through milestones 23 and 41.

Anniversary Bash milestonePoints/TokensAnniversary Bash reward
OneFiveFive Peg-E tokens
TwoFive20 Dice
ThreeFiveGreen Sticker Pack (one star)
Four10Cash
Five50130 Dice
Six10Eight Peg-E tokens
Seven15Cash Grab for 10 minutes
Eight15Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Nine1513 Peg-E tokens
10100225 Dice
1120Cash
1225Green Sticker Pack (one star)
132515 Peg-E tokens
1425Cash
15200Scottie Token
1630Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
1735Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
184030 Peg-E tokens
1945Cash
20350600 Dice
2145Cash
225045 Peg-E tokens
2350High Roller for 10 minutes
2450Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
25551,000 Dice
2660Cash
2765Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
286560 Peg-E tokens
2970125 Dice
30500Cash
31100150 Dice
32150Cash
3320075 Peg-E tokens
34250Cash Boost for five minutes
351,0001,200 Dice
36300Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
3735090 Peg-E tokens
38400Cash
39500Cash
402,0003,000 Dice
41600High Roller for 20 minutes
42650120 Peg-E tokens
43700850 Dice
441,600Cash
45750900 Dice
46800150 Peg-E tokens
47850Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
48900Cash
494,0006,500 Dice
All early Anniversary Bash rewards via the Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Anniversary Bash rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Anniversary Bash Monopoly GO rewards will end on April 23 at around 9:58am CT. The two-day event will coincide with other tournaments and daily events.

Are the Monopoly GO Anniversary Bash rewards worth rolling for?

The Anniversary Bash solo event is different from standard events in that it contains a new Monopoly GO game piece Token and Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine. You can easily unlock the Token behind milestone 15, even with minimal Dice. And to restock your Dice and cash is the Prize Machine. Completing the Monopoly GO solo event isn’t important, as I’d recommend trying to get to at least milestone 25. If you’re chasing five-star Sticker packs, you’ll need to reach milestone 37.

