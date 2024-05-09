All You Can Win is bringing new free rewards to Monopoly GO. This event, debuting on May 9 and ending on May 11, offers thousands of free dice and hundreds of Peg-E Tokens that you can use in Prize Drop.
How to play All You Can Win in Monopoly GO
Your main objective in Monopoly GO’s All You Can Win is to roll dice on the board to land on Chance (question marks), Community Chest, and Railroad tiles to score points. You get two, three, and five points for landing on each of them, respectively, times your roll multiplier. For example, if you land on a Community Chest tile with a x20 multiplier, you’ll score a total of 60 points at once. These points are added to the milestones you see in the top bar on the game’s main screen, which will give you rewards when filled. The more milestones you reach, the better the rewards get, including long High Roller bonuses and rare Sticker Packs.
All Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards and milestones, listed
There are 50 reward milestones in Lucha Libre Loot, which contain a total of 16,310 dice, 10 Sticker Packs, and 30 minute of High Roller. Here is the full breakdown of rewards in the event, by milestone. Unfortunately, we have no player tokens in the prizes today.
|Milestone
|All You Can Win reward
|Points required
|1
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|25
|2
|Five Peg-E Tokens
|20
|3
|25 dice
|40
|4
|Cash
|45
|5
|90 dice
|150
|6
|Seven Peg-E Tokens
|40
|7
|Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
|50
|8
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|55
|9
|Cash
|65
|
|10
|220 dice
|375
|11
|12 Peg-E Tokens
|60
|12
|Cash
|75
|13
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|90
|14
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|80
|15
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|100
|16
|475 dice
|850
|17
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|100
|18
|17 Peg-E Tokens
|110
|19
|50 dice
|120
|
|20
|25 Peg-E Tokens
|115
|21
|700 dice
|1,300
|22
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|150
|23
|Cash
|160
|24
|35 Peg-E Tokens
|175
|25
|Cash
|200
|26
|900 dice
|2,000
|27
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|275
|28
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|300
|29
|50 Peg-E Tokens
|325
|
|30
|100 dice
|400
|31
|Cash
|1,600
|32
|150 dice
|450
|33
|60 Peg-E Tokens
|500
|34
|Cash
|650
|35
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|750
|36
|1,800 dice
|4,500
|37
|90 Peg-E Tokens
|800
|38
|Cash
|900
|39
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|1,000
|
|40
|Cash
|1,500
|41
|3,500 dice
|10,000
|42
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|1,600
|43
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|1,700
|44
|150 Peg-E Tokens
|1,800
|45
|Cash
|7,000
|46
|800 dice
|2,000
|47
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|3,000
|48
|170 Peg-E Tokens
|3,500
|49
|Cash
|4,000
|50
|7,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|17,500
How to win big at All You Can Win in Monopoly GO
The best strategy to win lots of points in All You Can Win in Monopoly GO is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from the Railroad on the bottom-right side of the board. This area is strategic because it is the only side of the board where Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad squares are all close to one another, so the chances of your roll landing you on a scoring tile are much higher than anywhere else. Otherwise, try to aim for Railroads since they score you more points and also count towards the active tournament.