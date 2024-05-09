All You Can Win Monopoly GO logo on a blurry background with "May 9 to 11" written above it.
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards and milestones

All You Can Win is making a debut in Monopoly GO, matching the start time of Peg-E Prize Drop.
Bhernardo Viana
May 9, 2024

All You Can Win is bringing new free rewards to Monopoly GO. This event, debuting on May 9 and ending on May 11, offers thousands of free dice and hundreds of Peg-E Tokens that you can use in Prize Drop.

How to play All You Can Win in Monopoly GO

Your main objective in Monopoly GO’s All You Can Win is to roll dice on the board to land on Chance (question marks), Community Chest, and Railroad tiles to score points. You get two, three, and five points for landing on each of them, respectively, times your roll multiplier. For example, if you land on a Community Chest tile with a x20 multiplier, you’ll score a total of 60 points at once. These points are added to the milestones you see in the top bar on the game’s main screen, which will give you rewards when filled. The more milestones you reach, the better the rewards get, including long High Roller bonuses and rare Sticker Packs.

All Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards and milestones, listed

There are 50 reward milestones in Lucha Libre Loot, which contain a total of 16,310 dice, 10 Sticker Packs, and 30 minute of High Roller. Here is the full breakdown of rewards in the event, by milestone. Unfortunately, we have no player tokens in the prizes today.

MilestoneAll You Can Win rewardPoints required
1Green Sticker Pack (one star)25
2Five Peg-E Tokens20
325 dice40
4Cash45
590 dice150
6Seven Peg-E Tokens40
7Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes50
8Green Sticker Pack (one star)55
9Cash65
10220 dice375
1112 Peg-E Tokens60
12Cash75
13Green Sticker Pack (one star)90
1415 Peg-E Tokens80
15Cash Grab for 10 minutes100
16475 dice850
17Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)100
1817 Peg-E Tokens110
1950 dice120
2025 Peg-E Tokens115
21700 dice1,300
22Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)150
23Cash160
2435 Peg-E Tokens175
25Cash200
26900 dice2,000
27Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)275
28High Roller for 10 minutes300
2950 Peg-E Tokens325
30100 dice400
31Cash1,600
32150 dice450
3360 Peg-E Tokens500
34Cash650
35Cash Boost for five minutes750
361,800 dice4,500
3790 Peg-E Tokens800
38Cash900
39Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)1,000
40Cash1,500
413,500 dice10,000
42Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)1,600
43High Roller for 20 minutes1,700
44150 Peg-E Tokens1,800
45Cash7,000
46800 dice2,000
47Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)3,000
48170 Peg-E Tokens3,500
49Cash4,000
507,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)17,500
A Monopoly GO board screenshot with red circles around the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest squares
Always play on the bottom-right of your board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to win big at All You Can Win in Monopoly GO

The best strategy to win lots of points in All You Can Win in Monopoly GO is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from the Railroad on the bottom-right side of the board. This area is strategic because it is the only side of the board where Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad squares are all close to one another, so the chances of your roll landing you on a scoring tile are much higher than anywhere else. Otherwise, try to aim for Railroads since they score you more points and also count towards the active tournament.

Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.