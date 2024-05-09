All You Can Win is bringing new free rewards to Monopoly GO. This event, debuting on May 9 and ending on May 11, offers thousands of free dice and hundreds of Peg-E Tokens that you can use in Prize Drop.

How to play All You Can Win in Monopoly GO

Your main objective in Monopoly GO’s All You Can Win is to roll dice on the board to land on Chance (question marks), Community Chest, and Railroad tiles to score points. You get two, three, and five points for landing on each of them, respectively, times your roll multiplier. For example, if you land on a Community Chest tile with a x20 multiplier, you’ll score a total of 60 points at once. These points are added to the milestones you see in the top bar on the game’s main screen, which will give you rewards when filled. The more milestones you reach, the better the rewards get, including long High Roller bonuses and rare Sticker Packs.

All Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards and milestones, listed

There are 50 reward milestones in Lucha Libre Loot, which contain a total of 16,310 dice, 10 Sticker Packs, and 30 minute of High Roller. Here is the full breakdown of rewards in the event, by milestone. Unfortunately, we have no player tokens in the prizes today.

Milestone All You Can Win reward Points required 1 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 25 2 Five Peg-E Tokens 20 3 25 dice 40 4 Cash 45 5 90 dice 150 6 Seven Peg-E Tokens 40 7 Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes 50 8 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 55 9 Cash 65 10 220 dice 375 11 12 Peg-E Tokens 60 12 Cash 75 13 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 90 14 15 Peg-E Tokens 80 15 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 100 16 475 dice 850 17 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 100 18 17 Peg-E Tokens 110 19 50 dice 120 20 25 Peg-E Tokens 115 21 700 dice 1,300 22 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 150 23 Cash 160 24 35 Peg-E Tokens 175 25 Cash 200 26 900 dice 2,000 27 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 275 28 High Roller for 10 minutes 300 29 50 Peg-E Tokens 325 30 100 dice 400 31 Cash 1,600 32 150 dice 450 33 60 Peg-E Tokens 500 34 Cash 650 35 Cash Boost for five minutes 750 36 1,800 dice 4,500 37 90 Peg-E Tokens 800 38 Cash 900 39 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 1,000 40 Cash 1,500 41 3,500 dice 10,000 42 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 1,600 43 High Roller for 20 minutes 1,700 44 150 Peg-E Tokens 1,800 45 Cash 7,000 46 800 dice 2,000 47 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 3,000 48 170 Peg-E Tokens 3,500 49 Cash 4,000 50 7,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 17,500

Always play on the bottom-right of your board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to win big at All You Can Win in Monopoly GO

The best strategy to win lots of points in All You Can Win in Monopoly GO is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from the Railroad on the bottom-right side of the board. This area is strategic because it is the only side of the board where Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad squares are all close to one another, so the chances of your roll landing you on a scoring tile are much higher than anywhere else. Otherwise, try to aim for Railroads since they score you more points and also count towards the active tournament.

